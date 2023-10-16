Anticipation for the new ESPN BET Maryland is building in the Terrapin State ahead of its November 2023 launch. We’ll discuss what the ESPN BET Maryland promo code will be when it goes live and more details on how the launch impacts Barstool Sportsbook. Additionally, you’ll find information about what you can expect from the ESPN BET MD platform.

More on ESPN BET Maryland Bonus Code

What Is the ESPN BET Maryland Bonus Code?

ESPN BET Maryland Welcome Offer Details ESPN BET Maryland Welcome Offer 📲 ESPN BET Maryland Promo Code Details Coming Soon! ESPN BET Maryland Welcome Offer 💰 Expected Welcome Offer Details Potentially a $1,000 Deposit Match Bonus ESPN BET Maryland Welcome Offer 📌 Terms and Conditions Details T&C apply, 21+, only in MD ESPN BET Maryland Welcome Offer 🗓 Expected Launch Date Details November 2023

The ESPN BET Maryland bonus code isn’t yet available for new players to sign up with, as you’ll have to wait for the site to go live sometime in November 2023. In the meantime, we can speculate on what it could be and update this section when we know more details.

The Barstool Sportsbook promo code that’s currently offered is a deposit bonus worth up to $1,000 in bonus bets.

Most other sportsbook promo codes in the market currently offer new-player welcome offers that grant a certain amount of guaranteed bonus bets after your first bet settles. Others have first-bet offers that pay your stake back in bonus bets if it results in a loss.

If the new ESPN BET Maryland offers a deposit match like Barstool currently does, it’ll be a unique offer in comparison to the rest of the industry that could help them stand out as they look to establish a name for themselves.

Establishing a name for themselves could take some time, which is why it’ll be important for them to offer a generous new-player welcome bonus to attract more bettors.

How To Sign Up on ESPN BET Maryland App

Signing up for the ESPN BET Maryland platform figures to follow a similar pattern to that of other sites in the online sports betting industry. The basic steps of entering and verifying your personal information will be simple enough to follow since you’ll be guided throughout that part of the sign-up.

Afterward, you’ll likely be prompted for a promo code if you were referred by one. While not all sportsbooks have a promo code for you to type in, there’s a good chance that ESPN BET Maryland will.

Read the terms and conditions for your welcome offer and make your first deposit to finish registration. Then, you’ll be free to start placing your first bet and following whatever steps the ESPN BET MD requires you to take to use their sportsbook bonus.

Here’s how to sign up for the app, step by step:

Download the ESPN BET MD app or visit their website to start signing up for your account. Enter and verify your personal information such as name, age, and last four SSN digits. If you have a promo code that referred you to the platform, type it in. Read and agree to the terms and conditions of your welcome offer and make your first deposit Start following whatever instructions the ESPN BET Maryland code requires to utilize their sportsbook bonus.

Existing Promotions at ESPN BET Maryland

Customers of any business or service want to feel welcomed and cared about, which is why having promotions for returning players is an important thing.

We expect ESPN BET Maryland to run a good number of promotions that have the potential to be unique in comparison to the types of promotions other online sportsbooks run. Some of the promotions we expect to see can be found below.

Special Event Promos

This part is purely speculative, but ESPN’s TV rights give them Monday Night Football, NHL action, college football bowl games, and so much more throughout the sports betting calendar. After all, the new ESPN sports betting app is coming from the Worldwide Leader in Sports.

We predict them to run specific promotions geared to these types of events. For example, Monday Night Football might have weekly profit boosts. More limited-time events like college football games could offer a bet insurance token.

Time will tell what ESPN comes up with to offer in terms of special event promotions, but best believe they’ll have something in mind for their players when Fall 2023 rolls around.

Bonus Bets

Bonus bets are an in-game currency of sorts you can use to pay your way for bets without having to use your own money. You can earn bonus bets in many different ways on sportsbooks.

Keep an eye out for all kinds of promotions that might be run throughout the calendar year across different sports that may offer bonus bets you can take advantage of.

Refer a Friend

Just about every sportsbook or online casino has a refer-a-friend promotion. This is a way to reward established players for getting someone they know to sign up for a sportsbook or casino.

Each sportsbook does referral links in different ways. When you find your referral link, send it to someone and have them follow the instructions outlined in the terms and conditions of the refer-a-friend promotion.

As long as your friend signs up through your referral link, both parties will receive some sort of compensation, typically in the form of bonus bets.

Daily Boosts

Daily boosts can come in a couple of different forms such as bet insurance tokens, parlay boosts, or profit boosts. Bet insurance tokens work as a second chance type of promotion. If your bet with the applied token loses, you’ll get your stake back in bonus bets.

Some bet insurance tokens can only be applied to single bets while others can apply to a parlay. Some parlay tokens require just one leg of your parlay to lose while others will give your stake back no matter how many legs of your parlay lose.

Parlay and profit boosts come in different percentages like 25, 33, or 50%. Apply your respective boost to your parlay or wager and see your odds shoot up by that percentage. For example, a wager with +500 odds will increase to +625 if you apply a 25% profit boost.

ESPN BET MD Timeline: 2023

Sept. 11, 2023: ESPN BET Maryland finally gets a definitive launch timeline from PENN Entertainment CEO Jay Snowden. Snowden reveals November 2023 to be the launch month. This was noteworthy because all we had to go off before that was sometime in Fall 2023. Aug. 17: ESPN BET Maryland applies for a legal sports betting license in Kentucky a month ahead of their state launch. They get approval from the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission, making it the 17th state they’re licensed to operate in. Aug. 8: PENN Entertainment announced to the sports betting world they were partnering with ESPN to launch a brand new sportsbook that would eventually replace Barstool Sportsbook.

What States Will Have the Sportsbook?

The newest online sportsbook will expand into many more states than just the Terrapin State. In addition to ESPN BET MD, 16 other states will launch the platform as a result of Barstool Sportsbook already being licensed in these states.

Because PENN Entertainment is the one who owns Barstool Sportsbook and applied for the licenses to operate out of these states, ESPN BET MD will be able to expand to a bunch of other states.

Those states are Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

ESPN BET MD Compared to Other Sportsbooks

We can only speculate how ESPN BET Maryland will be in comparison to established sportsbooks like FanDuel, BetMGM, and DraftKings. But we can look at the Barstool betting site and try to anticipate how ESPN might add their own touch to the product.

ESPN will likely try to find ways to incorporate their streaming service and media personalities into the platform in any way they can. For all we know, that could mean using clips from hit shows like “First Take” featuring popular personalities like Stephen A. Smith.

But ESPN BET MD will have a lot going for it with the Barstool betting platform providing a well-reviewed mobile sports betting app, fun bet types, and good promotions for returning customers.

Because of how popular and used ESPN is, it won’t be hard for them to popularize the new sportsbook through advertising. ESPN can be creative in using their already established brand to add unique features to the ESPN BET MD platform.

ESPN BET Maryland Mobile App & Website Experience

As of the time of publication, the Inquirer can’t comment on the expected ESPN BET Maryland app or website. While we can acknowledge the Barstool betting app has received great reviews on iOS, we don’t know how much different the ESPN BET MD app will be in comparison.

But rest assured when the sports betting app goes live, we’ll update this section with a thorough review of our experience with the product.

ESPN BET MD Sports Betting Market Coverage

A betting market is either a sport or a sporting league. For example, basketball is a sport that has multiple sports betting markets across different sites. These include the NBA, WNBA, EuroLeague, NCAA, and more.

With ESPN being so prominently known for being a home to all sports coverage, you can expect nearly every sports betting market possible to be featured as as an option to wager on.

Among the sports betting markets you’ll likely be able to wager on include the following:

NFL NBA MLB NHL College football College basketball Boxing MMA Golf Soccer and more!

ESPN BET Maryland Bet Types

Every online sportsbook has to offer a deep selection of bet types for their users to choose from to stay competitive, and it would be surprising to see ESPN BET Maryland slack in that department.

Below is a list of all the different types of bets you can expect to see on the platform once it goes live. We used the current offers on Barstool’s betting app to help create this list.

Moneylines: The most simple form of wagering is moneylines, which is just you picking which team or person will win a specific matchup. Totals: Another simple form of wagering is totals, which is just how many runs, goals, or points the two teams in any given game will score combined. Spreads: Spreads are a way to tell how far apart two teams may be from one another, as how many points the teams finish apart from one another is what a spread wager is. Same game parlays: Same game parlays combine two or more bets from the same game into one supersized bet that requires everything to hit in order for the bet to win. Parlays: A parlay is the same thing as described above except that you’re combining wagers from multiple games together, not just from the same game. Futures: Futures bets are when you wager on something that won’t settle for quite some time like individual season awards and league championships. Teasers: Teasers aren’t something every sportsbook has yet, but they’re growing in popularity. Teaser bets let you adjust the spread rather than just using the sportsbook’s predetermined spread, with your odds fluctuating depending on how you change the spread. Prop bets: Prop bets are wagers you can place specifically on individual players, teams, or aspects of a game. This can include points or assists a player tallies, whether the teams will combine for so many scores, and who will lead the game at halftime. Odds boosted bets: Each parlay goes about odds boosted bets a bit differently. But an odds boosted bet is traditionally a parlay made by your sportsbook with a couple or more legs in it that has very competitive odds.

Deposit and Withdrawal Options at ESPN BET Maryland

We fully expect ESPN BET Maryland to be a seamless sportsbook in many aspects, including when it comes to depositing and withdrawing funds. Having easy banking options is one of the most important things for all online sports betting sites, and ESPN has enough resources to have a good selection.

Below are the methods available for Barstool sports bettors. We fully expect to see them carry over to the ESPN BET Maryland platform when it launches.

Depositing Funds

Debit/credit cards PayPal Apple Pay Online banking ACH/e-Check Play+ account Wire transfer

Withdrawing Funds

Debit PayPal Online banking Paper check Play+ account ACH/e-Check

Maryland Sports Teams To Wager on at ESPN BET MD

ESPN BET Maryland players won’t have a shortage of professional sports teams to bet on. The Terrapin State is home to a healthy selection of pro teams from the NFL, NBA, NHL, and MLB. They’re also home to a couple of NCAA teams like the Georgetown Hoyas and Maryland Terrapins.

Baltimore Ravens

Perhaps the most famous Maryland team of them all is the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens have had their fair share of legends play in the last two decades, including Ed Reed, Ray Lewis, and Terrell Suggs. Baltimore is one of the more stable organizations in the NFL with two Super Bowl wins in 2001 and 2013.

Baltimore Orioles

The Baltimore Orioles haven’t had much success in the 2000s, with them making the playoffs just four times since 2000. That said, they’ve had success before with three World Series pennants to their name with the legendary Cal Ripken Jr. leading them to their most recent one in 1983.

Washington Wizards

Maryland’s only NBA team is the Washington Wizards, who have just one NBA Finals win in 1978 to their name. Wes Unseld, Elvin Hayes, and Gilbert Arenas are just a few of the most iconic players in franchise history. Washington was also where Michael Jordan played his last two years in 2001 and 2002.

Washington Commanders

Maryland’s other NFL team is the Washington Commanders, who were one of the most dominant teams in the league during the 1980s. They won three Super Bowls with their most recent coming in 1992. Sean Taylor, Joe Theismann, and Joe Gibbs are among the most recognizable names associated with this franchise.

Washington Capitals

The Washington Capitals only got their first Stanley Cup victory in 2018 despite having been in the NHL since 1974. When it comes to their greatest players, look no further than the likes of Alexander Ovechkin, Nicklas Bäckström, and John Carlson who were on that winning Stanley Cup team.

Georgetown Hoyas

During the John Thompson era, few teams in college basketball were as consistently dominant as the Georgetown Hoyas. They won one NCAA Championship in 1984 and are headlined by Patrick Ewing, Allen Iverson, Dikembe Mutombo, and Sleepy Floyd as being some of their best all-time players.

ESPN BET Maryland Review

Overall, ESPN BET Maryland is an adventurous journey being taken by ESPN and PENN Entertainment. The online sports betting industry is as competitive as we’ve ever seen it with the likes of bet365 and Fanatics Sportsbook joining the fray in recent years.

But ESPN BET MD will have a step up in the number of states they’re licensed in thanks to Barstool Sportsbook. In general, Barstool Sportsbook should give them a solid foundation to build on.

We expect their welcome offer and promotions for returning customers to both be generous. Additionally, a strong mobile app is to be expected and the possibilities of how ESPN will put their own unique twist on online sports betting markets leaves a lot of intriguing questions left to be answered.

ESPN BET Maryland Promo Code FAQ

FAQs surrounding ESPN BET Maryland are gathered below and answered. Questions below address the timeframe of when they’ll launch, the legal age requirement, and the status of Barstool Sportsbook.

When Is ESPN BET Maryland Launching?

The launch of ESPN BET MD can be expected to happen sometime in Fall 2023, specifically in November. It can also be expected to happen before Thanksgiving. When an official date is revealed, this section will be updated with the information.

What Is the ESPN BET Maryland Bonus Code?

As of the time of publication, the exact specifics on what the ESPN BET Maryland bonus code will be aren’t yet known. But it’s coming soon. We anticipate that it’ll offer something similar to what the Barstool Sportsbook promo code offers, which is currently a deposit match bonus that goes up to $1,000 in bonus bets for each new player. Of course, this offer is subject to change.

But when we know more about what to expect ESPN BET Maryland to offer their new players, we’ll update this section for you to check out.

Is Barstool Sportsbook Shutting Down?

Barstool Sportsbook will eventually rebrand entirely when it comes time to launch ESPN BET Maryland. This will make it so Barstool Sportsbook will be no more and players will only be able to play ESPN BET Maryland in the Terrapin State and across the rest of the U.S.

What Is the Legal Betting Age in Maryland?

Like most states in the online sports betting world, Maryland requires sports bettors to be at least 21 years or older in order to place sports bets online. When you sign up for ESPN BET Maryland, you’ll be required to type in your age and upload a photo ID to prove you’re of legal betting age.

Is ESPN BET MD Legit and Safe?

ESPN BET MD will be completely safe and legit. Since ESPN was founded in 1979, they’ve been one of the most reliable and trustworthy companies when it comes to sports media coverage.

When you combine them being partnered with PENN Entertainment, a reliable provider of Barstool Sportsbook, you can be left assured ESPN BET Maryland will be as safe as any of the state’s online sports betting operators.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.