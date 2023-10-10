The newest sports betting site that will be live in Pennsylvania and other states in the U.S. is ESPN BET PA. In this piece, the focus is on what the ESPN BET promo code in PA will be as well as when sports bettors can expect this book to launch in the Keystone State.

ESPN BET PA Welcome Offer Details ESPN BET PA Welcome Offer 📲 ESPN BET Pennsylvania Promo Code Details Coming Soon ESPN BET PA Welcome Offer 💰 Expected Welcome Offer Details Potentially Up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets ESPN BET PA Welcome Offer 📌 Terms and Conditions Details T&Cs apply, 21+, Only in PA ESPN BET PA Welcome Offer 🗓 Expected Launch Date Details Thanksgiving Week

ESPN BET PA promo code and new user offer

As of the time of publish, there’s no knowing what the ESPN BET PA promo code will be. That said, we could know more before they go live. Check back here often to see if they launch a pre-registration offer to sign-up with or what the welcome offers may be when they’re live.

ESPN BET PA got their sports betting license due to acquiring Barstool Sportsbook in the summer of 2023. The Barstool Sportsbook promo code granted all new players a deposit match up to $1,000 in bonus bets-- we’ll see if there’s something similar available when ESPN BET PA goes live.

It’s possible the bonus code will be something similar to what Barstool offers now. But it’s also possible they go in a different direction, as a strong welcome bonus is key to making a strong presence in the online sports betting industry.

ESPN BET PA launch timeline

August 8, 2023: The dawn of the brand is revealed to the world as it’s announced PENN Entertainment partnered with ESPN to acquire Barstool Sportsbook and launch ESPN BET PA as the newest online sportsbook into the sports betting world. August 17, 2023: The brand applied for and received a Kentucky sports betting license, making it the 17th state they’re licensed to operate in. September 11, 2023: November 2023 gets revealed as the hopeful launch month for ESPN BET PA by Penn CEO Jay Snowden. This came after months of fall 2023 being the speculated launch time frame.

Barstool Sportsbook is a successful online sportsbook in Pennsylvania, but one that hasn’t been able to keep up with the likes of FanDuel, BetMGM, DraftKings, and has even struggled against newer platforms like bet365 across the country.

The official partnership between Penn Entertainment and ESPN will result in saw the former paying the latter $1.5 billion over the next ten years as well as an additional $500 million in warrants.

Additionally, Barstool Sportsbook will become no more and be fully rebranded into and replaced with ESPN BET PA when the time comes to launch.

Will there be an ESPN BET PA loyalty program?

The ESPN BET PA online sportsbook will most likely have a loyalty program due to their partnership with PENN Entertainment, whose PENN Play Loyalty Program is one of the most popular in the online casino industry.

This is something we’ll be able to dive further into after we see the ESPN BET PA product and how PENN Entertainment decides to capitalize on incorporating their loyalty program with their newest online sportsbook.

Exclusive ESPN BET PA app features

While we can’t dive into the specifics of what the app will look like, we can mention that the Barstool Sportsbook app is cleanly organized and laid out. You can expect ESPN BET Pennsylvania to try and make this a priority for their app as well.

Promotions will likely be visible in a front and center way, as will a section to access live betting. Barstool Sportsbook has laid a good foundation for the app to build on, with a 4.7 star rating on the Apple App Store.

When you log-into your ESPN BET PA app, you’ll have no shortage of excellent betting markets from different sports leagues to choose from. ESPN is such an integral name in the sports industry as a whole that you’ll have nearly any and every sports league available to bet on.

Among the sporting leagues you can bet on the Barstool Sportsbook mobile app, and are expected to be on the ESPN BET Pennsylvania app:

NFL NBA MLB NHL College Sports Boxing Tennis Soccer Golf MMA Motorsports eSports Rugby Cycling

ESPN BET PA vs. the competition

The biggest thing ESPN BET PA will have working against them from the jump is the presence of online sportsbooks such as BetMGM, FanDuel, and Caesars in Pennsylvania. These sportsbooks have been in the Keystone State for many years already.

Additionally, Pennsylvania is one of the select few states in the country with legal online casinos. As a result of PA online casinos, some brands like Caesars, BetMGM, and even FanDuel have seen casino players give their sportsbook a try.

That said, ESPN BET Pennsylvania won’t have as hard an adjustment as other you may expect. The ESPN brand as nationally recognized as any sports media outlet in the world for starters.

Additionally, their potential loyalty program due to their partnership with PENN Entertainment as well as the possibility of ESPN BET Pennsylvania incorporating partnerships with Disney or other partners can make for other possibilities that help them stand out to the rest of the competition.

A strong marketing campaign will be pivotal in this brand getting their name out there. With how much more in tune sports leagues like the NFL and NBA have been with sports betting in recent years, expect ESPN to make a strong advertising push.

ESPN BET Pennsylvania betting options

When ESPN BET launches in Pennsylvania, there are bound to be a strong selection of bet types available for new players. Barstool has a good selection of bet types, and there’s no reason to think they won’t extend to ESPN BET Pennsylvania. Some of the ones you can expect are listed out below.

Moneylines

Every sportsbook whether it’s online or retail offers moneyline markets, as this is the most elementary and simplistic way to start sports betting as a new player. A moneyline market is simply the odds each team or individual has to win in a particular contest.

Spreads

After moneyline markets, spread markets are the next most common bet type you’ll find on ESPN BET Pennsylvania or any other sports betting platform. Wagering on the spread means you’re betting on how far apart you think the teams will finish from one another.

Totals

The last of the three traditional bet types you’ll see on every game without needing to click to see more is the totals market. A totals market is a predetermined number of points, goals, or whatever it may be that the sportsbook thinks the teams will combine to score. You just bet on if you think they’ll score more or less than that amount.

Futures

Futures bets are fun wagers to place if you’re not in a rush to see your wager settle in the near future. These types of bets don’t get settled until further in the future (Hence the name). Wagering on the Super Bowl winner, a league MVP, or whether a team will win over or under an amount of games are some examples of futures bets.

Parlays

Parlays are an increasingly popular way of betting that lets you combine multiple bets into one cumulative wager that requires every individual wager to be correct for your parlay to win. Because you’re betting on multiple things to happen, this gives you the chance to win more money due to your decreased odds.

Props

Prop betting lets you wager on more specific aspects of a game rather than the outcome or final score. Individual players, quarter statistics, team focused bets, and more make up all kinds of prop bets you’ll find on online sportsbooks.

Same Game Parlays

Same Game Parlays are when you combine multiple wagers from the same game into one parlay. If you want to combine multiple wagers from different games into a parlay, it’s not a same game parlay.

It’s important to note this distinction in case of promotions popping up such as profit boosts for same game parlays where you can only apply it exclusively to a same game parlay.

Live Betting

Live betting markets are a fun way to bet that makes it so if you miss out on placing a wager before a game starts, you can still partake in the fun. Odds are always fluctuating with live betting, which also adds to the fun of the overall experience.

Odds Boosted Bets

Odds boosted bets are wagers that see their odds drastically boost in a short period of time. These are parlays that an online sportsbook creates with each parlay consisting of two or more legs. You’ll see what the old odds were (+200 as an example) and what the new odds are (+400).

Registering for an ESPN BET PA account

We can’t give a 100% accurate step-by-step description of what signing up for your ESPN BET Pennsylvania account will look like on the ESPN BET PA app or website until they go live.

That said, we can look at Barstool’s sign-up steps and infer the steps will be similar and follow some semblance of these instructions. We can also look at the sign-up process from other sportsbooks to infer what the sign-up process may look like.

Go to ESPN BET PA on their website or by downloading the mobile app to begin the registration process Enter and verify your personal information such as name, age, address, etc. If you have a promo code that referred you to the platform, type it in Acknowledge the terms and conditions of your ESPN BET PA welcome offer to make sure you understand it in full Make your first deposit (Barstool requires just a $10 first deposit) into your freshly made account Get started placing your first bet and enjoying your sports betting experience

Managing your funds

When it comes to managing your funds on ESPN BET PA, you can expect to see the same deposit and withdrawal methods available that Barstool players use. There are a healthy selection of banking methods available to new players on both sides of depositing and withdrawing.

Among the most noteworthy method is Apple Pay, which can be used to deposit funds. Not many sportsbooks are partnered with Apple Pay yet, making this a unique plus for ESPN BET PA.

Payment methods

Debit/Credit Cards PayPal Apple Pay Online banking ACH/e-Check Play+ account Wire transfer

Withdrawing funds

Debit PayPal Online banking Paper check Play+ account ACH/e-Check

Responsible gambling

This brand and every new sportsbook that goes live have responsible gambling at the forefront of their minds. This is true even of already long established sportsbooks like BetMGM and FanDuel.

You can count on there being a tab easily visible from anywhere on the ESPN BET Pennsylvania app or desktop browser that has a link taking you to all kinds of resources with information on how to get help for you or someone you think may have a gambling problem.

Why Pennsylvania is an important sports betting market

There are many reasons Pennsylvania is one of the most important sports betting markets in North America. But one of the biggest reasons is their population, as the Keystone State ranks fifth amongst the most populated states in the U.S.

Secondly, Pennsylvania is home to some of the richest sports culture you’ll find anywhere. The loyalty and passion fans of teams like the Penn State Nittany Lions, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Philadelphia Eagles have can’t be rivaled by many.

In addition to those teams, Pennsylvania also homes the Philadelphia Phillies, Pittsburgh Pirates, Philadelphia 76ers, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Philadelphia Flyers.

ESPN BET Pennsylvania Promo Code FAQ

If you’re looking for additional information, take a look below at common questions and answers regarding ESPN BET PA.

Is ESPN BET PA legal?

ESPN BET Pennsylvania is expected to launch in November of 2023, and Pennsylvania will be one of their top states in terms of priority. What makes ESPN BET legal in Pennsylvania is them having acquired Barstool Sportsbook and their licenses in states across the U.S. such as the Keystone State.

Is ESPN BET PA legit?

If you’ve asked yourself “Is ESPN BET PA legit?” since hearing the news of their launch, this piece can hopefully clear up your confusion by assuring you they’ll be a 100% legitimate platform to trust.

The ESPN brand is widely used by sports fans to keep up with their favorite teams and players. If anything, this sportsbook could provide one of the most helpful betting platforms for new players given their history as one of the most reliable sports media brands in the world.

When will ESPN BET PA launch?

We’ll update this section when a definitive launch date gets announced. But as of the time of publish, November 2023 is all we can assume in terms of when ESPN BET Pennsylvania will launch. We also don’t know yet if all 17 eligible states will be going live on launch day or not.

What is the ESPN BET Pennsylvania promo code?

The ESPN BET promo code for Pennsylvania players isn’t known yet. Barstool Sportsbook currently has a deposit match welcome bonus worth up to $1,000 in bonus bets. Time will tell what the eventual promo code will be for this sportsbook.

Will I be able to stream live games on ESPN BET PA?

The answer is you’ll most likely be able to live stream games on ESPN BET in Pennsylvania and across the rest of the country. We’re guessing you’ll have to be an ESPN+ subscriber in order to do so, but it would be surprising to see live streaming not be incorporated into ESPN BET Pennsylvania.

Will I be able to use my PENN Play Member Rewards on my ESPN BET PA account?

Similarly to the question above, we’re guessing you’ll most likely be able to sync your PENN Play Member Rewards account to your ESPN BET PA account. This will be able to be confirmed when they go live, but it would be surprising to not see this capability.

Can I place a wager on ESPN BET PA at the Hollywood Casino?

PENN Entertainment owns Hollywood Casino, and CEO Jay Snowden has said that Hollywood Casino and ESPN BET Pennsylvania are going to merge together. That said, you won’t be able to play Hollywood Casino on the ESPN BET PA app.

Whether or not you’ll be able to wager on this sportsbook in person at a retail Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course or other destinations remains to be seen. But we’ll keep this section updated as we find out more.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.