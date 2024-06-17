Bet on Austria to upset France in the group stage of the 2024 Euros

The first three days of Euro 2024 were chalky.

Favorites have won six of the first seven matches in Germany, with Denmark’s draw with Slovenia being the only blemish on the record for the chalk so far.

Will we see more of the same on Monday? Or will one of the underdogs cause a stir on Day 4?

Austria vs. France prediction: Analysis

Once again, expectations are quite high for Kylian Mbappe and France at a major international tournament. Although Les Bleus are not the outright favorite to win Euro 2024, they’re not far off. France is the second-favorite behind England and just ahead of Germany, Spain and Portugal according to the betting market.

It shouldn’t be a surprise to see France in this position as not much has changed for a team that won this tournament in 2021 and bookended that performance with a World Cup win in 2018 and a runner-up in 2022. This generation of the French National Team can count itself among the best in the history of the sport.

Mbappe is the clear talisman of this team and is the favorite to win the Golden Boot, but the Real Madrid-bound superstar has plenty of help around him. This is one of the deepest teams in the field.

That said, Austria won’t be an easy nut to crack.

Ralf Rangnick is in charge of Das Team and that means you should expect a high-octane, pressure-focused style of soccer. With an industrious midfield led by Marcel Sabitzer and Konrad Laimer, Austria can ask plenty of questions in this contest. They may not come close to matching France’s talent to a man, but Austria’s system should raise their floor quite a bit in this contest.

France is one of the best teams in this field, but this could be a bit of a headache. These odds are a bit too wide and I would not shy away from a shot on Austria to pull off the upset.

Austria vs. France prediction: Pick

The Bet: Austria +500

