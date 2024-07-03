Portugal has good betting value to back in the Euros 2024 futures market

We’re now into the business end of Euro 2024. There are eight teams remaining in the tournament and it’s fair to suggest that this thing is wide open.

England is still the luke-warm favorite to win the tournament at +350, but that’s just because of their path. The Three Lions have been a disappointment through their first four matches and needed a 95th-minute equalizer from Jude Bellingham against Slovakia to avoid getting eliminated the in Round of 16.

But as dreadful as England has been, they play Switzerland in the quarterfinals and would get the winner of Turkey vs. the Netherlands in the semifinals. Spain, Germany, France and Portugal are all on the other side of the draw.

With that all in mind, here are some futures to consider as we head into the quarterfinals:

Best value to win Euro 2024: Portugal +900 (bet365)

It’s been an interesting tournament so far for Portugal. The Navigators won their first two matches against Czechia and Turkey to win their group, but they lost a meaningless game against Georgia, 2-0, to close out the group stage and that performance raised some questions about the side.

The skeptics only got louder after The Navigators drew Slovenia, 0-0, and needed penalties to advance.

But don’t forget that Portugal was one of the favorites to win this tournament before it started and is considered to have one of the most talented rosters in the field. Two pedestrian performances shouldn’t change the outlook on Portugal this much.

A match with France in the quarterfinals will be tough, but Les Bleus haven’t found their best level yet, either.

Portugal’s upside is undeniable and if they get through France, they’ll go into a semifinal against Spain or Germany with plenty of confidence.

Golden boot: Donyell Malen, the Netherlands (+3300)

The Netherlands are the biggest favorite to advance in their quarterfinals match and are taking on an exciting, but defensively vulnerable side in Turkey. There should be plenty of opportunities for the Dutch against the Turks on Saturday and Malen, a terrific transition player, should find a lot of joy springing counterattacks.

Malen has two goals in the tournament already (the co-leaders have three) and has a chance to pad that total against Turkey in the quarterfinals.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.