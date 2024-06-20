Bet on a draw between France and the Netherlands at Euro 2024

France got off the mark at Euro 2024 with a 1-0 win over Austria. It wasn’t a classic and, at times, Les Bleus looked on the back-foot, but they got the job done and avoided putting unwanted pressure on themselves for Friday’s tilt with the Netherlands.

The Dutch, too, were winners in their opener, but like France were not at their very best.

Both teams have aspirations of winning this tournament and a win on Friday would be a sign that things are headed in the right direction.

Euro 2024: France vs. Netherlands prediction

The most important bit of news for France vs. Netherlands is Kylian Mbappe’s status. The talismanic attacker is dealing with a broken nose, but he was in training on Wednesday and has not been ruled out for Friday’s headliner against the Netherlands.

Bookmakers will react swiftly once Mbappe’s status becomes clear, but at the time of writing it’s France that is sitting as a +120 favorite on the three-way moneyline with the Netherlands coming back at +245 and the draw priced at +235.

When we think about these two teams, especially with Mbappe, the first thing that comes to mind is all the attacking talent on offer, but the reality is that this could end up being a stalemate.

Didier Deschamps has done a magnificent job with the French National Team, but he prefers to keep things close to the vest and play a pragmatic brand of football to keep Les Bleus in the game long enough for one of their star players to be the difference-maker.

The Netherlands are not built the same way, but they’ve got a terrific spine and have one of the best backlines in this entire field.

A draw would suit both teams in this encounter, so I don’t think this match will shift out of first gear very often and that should prevent either team from running away from the other.

Euro 2024: France vs. Netherlands pick

The Bet: Draw +235

