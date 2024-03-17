Bet on Liverpool to win by multiple goals in Sunday’s FA Cup matchup with Manchester United

Liverpool and Manchester United will continue their bitter rivalry with a match in the FA Cup Quarterfinals on Sunday.

For Liverpool, it’s a chance to continue their quest to win four trophies in Jurgen Klopp’s final season at the helm and for United it’s an opportunity to end that dream and try to rescue a turbulent season with their first FA Cup since 2016.

Liverpool is an odds-on road favorite in this titanic clash.

FA Cup: Manchester United vs. Liverpool prediction: Analysis

Manchester United have dealt with plenty of adversity this season, mostly in the form of injuries, but the Red Devils have also just been flat-out inconsistent and their defensive numbers are, quite frankly, abject.

That may sound counterintuitive given that United has only allowed 39 goals (fourth-fewest) in the Premier League, but one look under the surface reveals a disastrous defensive process just waiting to get exposed. United currently ranks 16th in expected goals allowed (not including penalties), 18th in shots against per 90 minutes and 14th in big scoring chances conceded.

The Red Devils have some wonderful attacking players and a terrific goalkeeper that can cover up some of these misgivings against weaker opposition, but it’s a dangerous game to play against Liverpool, who rank first in the Premier League in creating expected goals, big scoring chances and getting shots off.

Another key part of this handicap is that this is an elimination match. If Liverpool go ahead, Manchester United will have to open things up to get the equalizer and that further plays into Liverpool’s hands. The Reds want matches to have pace and space, which is what will happen if they get on the board early.

Liverpool are in terrific form and this matchup should absolutely suit them. If a Liverpool win is the likeliest outcome in this match, which is what the odds are telling us, there’s a decent chance that it’ll come by multiple goals.

FA Cup: Manchester United vs. Liverpool prediction: Pick

The Bet: Liverpool -2.5 (+475, DraftKings)

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.