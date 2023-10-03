The Fanatics Inc. betting brand Fanatics Sportsbook is one of the newest entries into an always growing and competitive sports betting industry. The up to $1,000 in No Sweat bonus bets welcome offer they offer has done a good job drawing in new people to help spread the word. Click here to begin signing up for this offer.

In this piece, you’ll find everything there is to know about Fanatics’ online sportsbook and what they offer in comparison to the sports betting market.

Fanatics Sportsbook Welcome Offer Details Fanatics Sportsbook Welcome Offer 📲 Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code Details None needed Fanatics Sportsbook Welcome Offer 💰 Fanatics Sportsbook Welcome Offer Details Get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets Fanatics Sportsbook Welcome Offer 📌 Terms and Conditions Details T&C Apply, 21+ Only in select states

Fanatics Sportsbook offer details

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code is an exciting welcome offer to sign-up with. Unlike other sportsbooks that reward you all the bonus bets your bonus comes with at once, Fanatics spreads it out over ten days.

This makes for ten straight days of being able to receive bonus bets so long as you lose a bet of $1 to $100 on each day. That means you can’t wager on a futures market or a market for a game that won’t be settled that day.

How to register for Fanatics Sportsbook

Go to the Fanatics Sportsbook website or download their mobile app to begin the registration process. Start signing up by entering and verifying your personal information with Fanatics such as name, address, email, last four digits of your SSN, ID picture, etc. Don’t worry about tying in a promo code when signing up because Fanatics Sportsbook welcome bonus doesn’t require you to type in a promo code. Agree to the terms and conditions of your account and make your first deposit of $20 or more. Bet at least $1, max $100 on your first betting market of choice and wait for it to settle. If the bet settles as a loss, you’ll receive a 100% equivalent bonus bet up to $100. Repeat this step for ten more days to give you $1,000 total in bonus bets after betting $10 total.

Fanatics Sportsbook Kentucky promo code

As mentioned above, online sports betting has launched in the Bluegrass State as of September 28th, 2023. As part of the launch, Fanatics Sportsbook has a unique welcome offer tailored to new players that can be redeemed by clicking here and not needing a promo code to be typed in during sign-up.

After signing up and making your first deposit, find a betting market to wager at least $1 on. If that eligible wager is a loss, you’ll get a bonus bet credit in the same amount (up to $100). This repeats for each of the 10 days after you sign up with our links.

Fanatics Sportsbook Kentucky promo code terms and conditions: Must be 21+ GAMBLING PROBLEM? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (KY/OH/TN) or visit mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), 800)-327-5050 or gamblinghelplinema.org (MA)

Ongoing Fanatics Sportsbook promotions

When you sign-up for an online sportsbook, you want to find promotions just like you would when you sign-up for other things in life.

Fanatics Sportsbook recognizes this and offers different promotions to their players. Some of their promotions such as profit boosts are things you can find at other sportsbooks.

But some of their promotions are unique to their brand. This is an area they can continually update and change, so be sure to check-in daily when you log-in to see what promotions might be offered on any given day.

Live NFL Streaming

The most recent promotion to start running on Fanatics is being able to live stream NFL games when you meet the criteria of betting at least $1 on the game of your choice beforehand.

This promotion started in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season, making them just the second sportsbook alongside Caesars Sportsbook to offer this feature.

Odds and SUPER Boosts

Odds boosts are when a sportsbook gives players something to bet on with odds that are boosted compared to earlier in the day. These odds boosts will consist of more than one wager in them and be a parlay of at least two legs.

If you come across SUPER boosts, these are bets that sees odds skyrocketed compared to earlier in the day. You can find these types of boosts on many games from the day’s major sporting leagues such as the NFL, MLB, and NBA.

Sunday FanCash Countdown

With Fanatics’ Sunday FanCash Countdown promotion, you’ll earn FanCash when placing a qualifying NFL bet no matter how your wager settles. For more information on how this promotion works, log-into Fanatics and check the promotions tab each Sunday before NFL action kicks off.

Available sports leagues on Fanatics Sportsbook

12 different sports can be bet on with Fanatics Sportsbook. This encompasses a large number of sports you’d come to expect from any sportsbook with a couple of notable emissions.

Despite the emissions, sports like basketball and baseball let you bet on a deep selection of leagues from overseas and in the U.S. Just click on the sport of your choosing to see more league selections your sport has on Fanatics Sportsbook.

A couple of the sports missing are auto racing and e-sports, but most everything is covered here nonetheless. Below is a list of all the sports you can bet on.

Aussie Rules Baseball Basketball Boxing Cricket Football Golf Hockey MMA Soccer Table Tennis Tennis

Fanatics Sportsbook bet types

There are a deep selection of bet types available on Fanatics Sportsbook. When comparing it to the other popular sportsbooks, we found little difference between what Fanatics offers and what the likes of FanDuel or DraftKings offer. Below are the bet types you can choose from.

Moneyline

This is the simplest type of wager there is in sports betting, as a moneyline bet is simply you choosing who will win their respective matchup.

Totals

After moneyline markets in terms of the easiest and simplest wager type is totals markets. This is you choosing whether your game will go over or under however many points the teams in a particular game will combine for.

Spread

After moneyline, spread is the last traditional bet type you’ll come across. The spread is a way of saying how far apart two teams are projected to be.

If a team has a spread of -4.5, that means they must win by five or more for your bet to win. If the spread is +4.5, they can either win the game outright or lose by less than five points and your bet will be successful.

Game Props

Prop betting is a way to dive deeper into a game with your betting. Game prop bets will focus on things like who will be leading a game by halftime or will the game go to overtime.

Player Props

Player prop bets can be similar to the examples mentioned above in game props except for they focus on individual players partaking in your specific game. Examples can be whether a player has over or under a certain amount of points, assists, or any other statistic in a game.

Home Team/Road Team Props

Team prop bets are the final type of prop bet, and examples of these bets are very similar to the ones listed under player props. The difference is rather than a specific player being the focus of these stats, it’s the teams playing the game in focus.

Futures

Futures bets are a fun way to bet on something bigger than just one specific game. If you’re confident in who will win MVP, a certain championship, or any other type of award, you can place a futures bet and wait for it to settle.

Parlays

Parlays are an increasingly popular way of betting in comparison to placing just one straight bet. Parlays are wagers constructed of any combination of at least two bets. You need every bet you place in your parlay to be correct for you to win your wager.

Weekly Specials

Weekly specials are pre-constructed parlays you’ll find that have your sportsbook has built with already set odds. If you’re not familiar with making parlays and want a simple way to get familiar with them, browsing Fanatics’ weekly specials and wagering on them could be a good start for you.

Funding your account

Banking methods on Fanatics Sportsbook are admittedly a little bit limited, as you can only deposit and withdraw funds through Apple Pay, EWire, Bank Transfer, or PayPal.

That said, the process of depositing and withdrawing is pretty straightforward. You can just click on deposit or withdraw, choose your method and how much, and submit it.

Fanatics pays out your withdraw request within 24 hours usually, which is a reasonable timeframe. As for your deposited funds, you won’t have to wait for your funds to be made available as they’ll be immediately available.

Depositing funds

PayPal Bank Transfer EWire Apple Pay

Withdrawing your balance

PayPal Bank Transfer EWire Apple Pay

Fanatics Sportsbook app review

When looking at the app reviews for Fanatics, they jump jump off the page in as positive a light as you’d expect a sportsbook trying to compete with the likes of DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM, and other sports betting apps would.

On the Apple App Store, reviewers have given a score of 4.7/5. This is one star higher than it was when they first launched, and they were struggling to achieve a four star ranking.

On the Google Play Store, those ratings are noticeably lower at a score of four stars. But there’s a massive difference in sample size between these apps, with the iOS version having over 4k reviewers compared to just over 400 reviewers on Android.

What to like and dislike about Fanatics Sportsbook

With Fanatics Sportsbook being one of the newest sportsbooks to launch, there are some things that we’d for sure like to see improved. That said, any new sportsbook is bound to have some flaws that need time to be worked out.

Despite that, there are a lot of positives that are unique to Fanatics due to their apparel brand. Them coming at sports betting from a viewpoint different than other brands that focus almost entirely on sportsbooks is a plus in our viewpoint because they can offer different things.

Below is a compilation of things we like and areas of improvement for Fanatics. But it’s important to remember all their areas of improvement can be fixed with time and no sports betting platform is without weaknesses.

What we liked 👍

One of the most unique things we found on Fanatics was a breaking news section that updates certain odds based on what happened in the sports world. For example, there was a section with a few futures odds related to the deal when Damian Lillard was traded to the Bucks on September 27th, 2023.

Secondly, Fanatics’ odds boosts were as generous and grand as any sportsbook. They find a nice balance of not making a wager sound too unreasonable for the boosted odds they give.

Next, Fanatics has a referral promotion that you can use to refer someone to the platform. Find this section under the promotions tab and send someone your referral link. Have them deposit $10 and wager it on any sport for you both to receive $50 in fan cash!

The ability to earn FanCash as easily as you can just by betting on Fanatics Sportsbook is another area of the experience we enjoyed. With Fanatics’ apparel brand being as popular and successful as it is, having this feature is a great idea.

Finally, the bet types offered by Fanatics are a plus. It’s a simple part of the overall package, but having a wide and deep selection of betting markets available is an important thing in keeping players happy with the experience.

Areas of improvement 👎

For starters, times were a slight bit laggy when switching from tab to tab on the bottom of the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app. While it wasn’t enough to break the user experience, it was notable considering other established sports betting apps don’t have that issue.

Additionally, browsing the home page is a bit of a clunky experience, with the marquee special bets of the day taking up a lot of space on the screen and cluttering up the screen overall.

Finally, the color scheme of the app when looking at prop bets and more specific wagers for games is a dull gray, which is a bit uninspiring in comparison with other parts of the app like promotions and the marquee special bets of the day which are colorful.

How to earn FanCash

FanCash is easy to earn with Fanatics Sportsbook because every dollar you wager will earn you FanCash. If you aren’t sure what FanCash is, it’s funds you can use on Fanatics’ apparel website to purchase licensed sports merchandise from your favorite athletes.

The amount of FanCash you’ll earn depending on what you wager on can be seen below.

5% FanCash for every $1 wagered on same game parlays. 3% FanCash for every $1 wagered on parlay bets. 1% FanCash for every $1 you wager on straight bets.

PointsBet, a Fanatics experience

PointsBet Sportsbook is a popular sportsbook that had a loyal fanbase. They operate in 14 states, which is a lot more than what Fanatics operates in.

A bidding war between Fanatics Sportsbook and DraftKings Sportsbook broke out over PointsBet Sportsbook in the summer of 2023, which caused a stir in the sports betting world.

In the end, Fanatics won out on July 12th, 2023, with a $225 million bid to acquire PointsBet. This opens up Fanatics Sportsbook to launch across many more states in a quicker fashion.

You can still play PointsBet Sportsbook, as they’ve been rebranded to PointsBet, a Fanatics experience. You can also redeem the PointsBet Sportsbook promo code to get up to $1,000 in bonus bets.

How it works is you can bet $100 on PointsBet markets every day for ten days. If your bet doesn’t win, you’ll get your stake back in bonus bets. You can do this for ten days, meaning up to $1,000 in bonus bets back can be yours pending on the outcome of your wagers.

Customer service

If you ever need to contact customer service on Fanatics Sportsbook, you can rest assured knowing they’re reachable on a 24/7 basis through email address and live chat.

Although they don’t have a phone number you can call, these options are still better than nothing and can be trusted to help you resolve any issues you may have.

Phone Number: N/A Live Chat: 24/7 Email: support@betfanatics.com (Fanatics notes on their website that it may take up to 24 hours to respond)

Responsible gaming

Responsible gambling is at the forefront of sportsbooks’ minds and Fanatics is no different. You can easily find a responsible gaming tab on their website or Fanatics sports betting app that comes with lots of resources to help you out.

These include links to national and state resources, how to set deposit and wager limits, how to give yourself a timeout, and even how to close your account.

Fanatics Sportsbook promo code FAQs

Here are common questions and answers about the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code:

Is Fanatics Sportsbook a legit betting app?

The question of “Is Fanatics Sportsbook legit?” can be answered with an astounding yes. The Fanatics brand received their official online sports betting license in every state they operate in and are a perfectly sage and legal sports betting company.

The Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app is still an unfinished product in the sense that they’re always improving and growing. But don’t let the reviews on iOS and Android devices fool you into thinking the app isn’t reliable.

Where is Fanatics Sportsbook legal?

As of the time of publish, Fanatics Sportsbook is legal in five North American states. These states are Maryland, Massachusetts, Ohio, Tennessee, and Kentucky.

Kentucky sports betting is the most recent state to go live, and Fanatics took advantage of this by offering pre-registration offers in the state ahead of launch.

Despite their availability being limited at this time, they are expected to be live in another half dozen or more states soon after successfully acquiring PointsBet Sportsbook in the summer of 2023.

Can I find a Fanatics Sportsbook promo code?

Unlike some sports betting sites that require you to type in an actual promo code, the Fanatics Sportsbook bonus doesn’t require this.

Instead, you can simply create a Fanatics Sportsbook account and be enrolled in their welcome offer-- Get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets.

That said, future welcome offers that Fanatics Sportsbook offers could eventually have promo codes attached. But if that ever happens, you can check out this page to make sure you know what it is.

How do I earn FanCash on Fanatics Sportsbook?

Fanatics Sportsbook has a simple and easy practice in place to give sports bettors FanCash when you wager on the platform. You’ll receive 5%, 3%, or 1% of your wagered amount depending on what you bet on.

5% FanCash will be earned for every $1 wagered on same game parlays. 3% FanCash will be earned for every $1 wagered on parlay bets. Finally, 1% FanCash will be earned for every $1 you wager on straight bets.

Can I live stream NFL games on Fanatics?

Yes, you can live stream NFL games on Fanatics so long as you bet at least $1 on the game you’re looking to watch. Local broadcast restrictions may apply, but this does give players another way to watch NFL games.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.