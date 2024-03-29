Fanatics Sportsbook promo code: Unlock $100 bonus bet for ten days with wager on the game of your choice

For the first ten days your account is active, the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code will let you bet up to $100 each day and get that amount back in the form of a bonus bet. Since this is a ten-day long offer, that means $1,000 is the maximum in bonus bets you can earn.

Fanatics Sportsbook is one of the newest sports betting sites out there, but this new user promo is an enticing reason to consider signing up for them. Click here to begin signing up, as no promo code needs to be typed in when registering for your account.

Reiterating how the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works

Fanatics Sportsbook’s sign-up bonus is unlike any of the promos offered by their competitors. The most common promo codes offered elsewhere in the industry are for first bet insurance or guaranteed bonus bets after your first wager settles.

But Fanatics Sportsbook gives you the power to an extent to decide how much in bonus bets you get back by matching your first bet each day as a bonus bet. They’re also the only sportsbook whose sign-up promo extends through the first ten days your account is active.

Something you need to know is that Fanatics has two requirements for your first bet each day. You must first opt-in to this promotion each day before placing your first bet. If you forget to opt-in before hand, you won’t get a bonus bet match.

The second thing to know is fanatics Sportsbook requires your first bet to have odds of -200 or longer. This means odds like -250 or -300 won’t be considered eligible, but odds like -100 or +150 are eligible.

The list of states they operate in is extensive as well, as they’ve continued to expand at a rapid rate across legal online U.S. betting states over the last year. As of the time of publish they’re in CO, CT, IA, IN, KS, KY, MD, MA, MI, NC, NY, OH, PA, TN, VT, VA, and WV.

When you sign-up with Fanatics Sportsbook, you’ll have a large selection of sports to wager on throughout the weekend as the schedule includes baseball in addition to the already strong selection of basketball and hockey action that’s been in the spotlight over the last couple of months since football season concluded.

How to sign up with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code

The offer module or linked piece of text located atop this piece can both be clicked on to begin the registration process. Enter and verify your personal information and don’t worry about typing in a promo code since Fanatics Sportsbook doesn’t require one. You’ll need to deposit at least $10 in your account and keep in mind Fanatic’ -200 or longer odds before submitting your first betslip. Whatever amount you bet up to $100 will be matched in the form of a bonus bet you can use on the site over the next seven days. Make sure you opt-in each day to this promotion to ensure your first bet gets matched as not opting-in will result in no bonus bet match.

