FanDuel promo code: Score $100 in bonus bets after $5 bet on any Friday market

Guaranteed bonus bets are up for grabs if you’re a new player signing up for the FanDuel promo code below that gives users a bet $5 get $100 in bonus bets welcome offer.

That’s right, just $5 of your initial deposit needs to be wagered and settled as a win or loss to have guaranteed bonus bets come your way.

FanDuel’s bonus bets can generously be divided up and used however you want on the platform, be it five $20 bets or one wager of $100.

More about your FanDuel promo code for Friday’s sporting slate

The FanDuel promo code is an incredible one, as receiving guaranteed bonus bets is as good of a welcome bonus as you can possibly get anywhere.

While others like the bet365 bonus code have a higher amount as part of their welcome offer, this remains a generous amount nonetheless.

FanDuel offers one of the best MLB betting sites on the market, which is good considering that’s the main action Friday.

You’ll be able to utilize a 30% parlay profit boost when betting on FanDuel Friday, with there being a possibility FanDuel runs a promotion similar on Saturday or Sunday.

Overall, FanDuel Sportsbook is America’s leading sportsbook for a reason, and the welcome offer is one of the biggest reasons for this.

Looking at FanDuel MLB betting markets Friday

Odds are accurate as of time of publish from FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change.

A full slate of 15 MLB games is being played Friday, with some of the most notable games including the Yankees vs. Orioles, Angels vs. Blue Jays, Brewers vs. Braves, and Rays vs. Astros.

Of those games, the Blue Jays are the biggest favorites at -196 to win, with the Angels being surprising +164 underdogs. If you’re looking for an upset pick, the Angels’ moneyline market might be for you.

A game to be wary of if you’re looking for an underdog pick is the Reds at +198 over the Dodgers. While Cincinnati’s season has been successful thus far, the Reds have struggled against upper-echelon teams. The Dodgers are unquestionably an upper-echelon team and are -240 favorites to win at home for a reason. LA is 30-18 at home this season, while the Reds are 28-22 on the road.

When looking at the MLB slate as a whole, the most surprising thing is to see the Rangers as +136 road underdogs against the San Diego Padres (-162).

While San Diego is at home, the Padres have been one of baseball’s biggest disappointments this year while Texas ranks in the top five of most bet on teams to win the World Series.

Instructions to follow when using the FanDuel promo code

Click on the offer module directly above to begin the process of signing up for your FanDuel Sportsbook account Enter and verify your personal information with FanDuel, including name, address, and age No promo code needs to be typed in while you’re registering for your account You must make an initial deposit of $10 or more into your account Place your first bet on any market that suits your fancy of at least $5 After your first bet settles as a win or loss, FanDuel will credit your account with $100 in bonus bets Although you cannot withdraw bonus bets directly as cash, you can divide your bonus bets into as many wagers as you wish on FanDuel’s platform Bonus bets have 14 days to be used before expiring

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.