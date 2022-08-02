Commercial Content, 21+

Inquirer readers can claim a $1,000 No Sweat First Bet, $1,000 free play for online casino, or a $500 deposit-match for fantasy when signing up with FanDuel in August 2022. CO, IN and VA bettors have their own exclusive sportsbook welcome offers.

FanDuel Promo Code August 2022

More on the FanDuel Promo Code

What is the FanDuel promo code?

FanDuel Sportsbook Promo $1000 No Sweat First Bet Sportsbook Promo T&C’s 21+, AZ, CT, IA, IL, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, WV, WY, IN, CO, VA Only. Full Terms and Conditions Apply FanDuel Casino Promo Offer $1,000 Risk-Free Play for First 24 Hours Casino Promo T&C’s 21+, NJ, PA, MI, WV Only. Full Terms and Conditions Apply. FanDuel Fantasy Promo Offer $500 First Deposit Bonus Fantasy Promo T&C’s 21+, Legal States Nationwide Only, Full Terms and Conditions Apply

What is the FanDuel promo offer?

FanDuel offers players a number of different offers depending on which states they’re in.

Those that are currently located in all of AZ, CT, IA, IL, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, WV, WY can claim a $1000 No Sweat First Bet upon sign-up.

This is a generous offer for promos of this type, with only one or two of their competitors able to offer more in terms of the amount on offer here.

Alternatively, those in Indiana can claim $150 in free bets from a $5 qualifying wager, a strong offer especially when it comes to the amount of free bets you can claim.

Bettors in Colorado can claim a $250 deposit match, an offer that, whilst good, can be improved given a number of the betting sites they’re competing with are offering amounts between $500 and $1000.

Players in Virginia can get $250 in free bets, a very generous amount that none of their competitors can beat, especially when it comes to free bet-specific offers.

In order to claim each of these offers, you will need to initially deposit $10 into your sportsbook account upon signing-up, with you then needing to follow specific steps depending on which offer you’re eligible for.

How to use your FanDuel promo code

$1000 No Sweat First Bet

Sign up for an account at the FanDuel online sportsbook website or app. Make an initial deposit of at least $10. Place your first bet If your bet fails to win, you’ll be given free bets equal to your stake up to $1000 Free bets will expire 14 days after first being issued to your account Offer only available for those in AZ, CT, IA, IL, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, WV, WY

Get $5 Get $150 in Free Bets

Sign up for an account at the FanDuel online sportsbook website or app.

Make an initial deposit of at least $10.

Place your initial $5 wager

$150 in Free bets will be added to your account no matter whether your $5 bet wins or loses

Free bet will expire 14 days after being issued to your account

Offer only available for those in Indiana

100% Deposit Match up to $250

Sign up for an account at the FanDuel online sportsbook website or app.

Make an initial deposit of at least $10.

You’ll be given free bets equal to value of your initial deposit up to $250

Free bets will expire 14 days after being placed into your account

Offer only available to those in Colorado

Get $250 in Free Bets

Sign up for an account at the FanDuel online sportsbook website or app.

Make your initial deposit

Place your first sports wager

You’ll be given free bets equal to the stake of your first bet up to $250

Free bets expire after 14 days of being in your account

Offer only eligible in Virginia

August sports events at FanDuel

The MLB is the only US major sports league currently taking place in the summer months, with the likes of the Yankees and Dodgers leading the way in the AL and NL respectively.

The Premier League finally gets back underway after a few months off, with the likes of Man City, Liverpool and Chelsea all in action this weekend.

That isn’t the only major soccer league returning, with La Liga, Serie A and the Bundesliga all back on our screens within the first two weeks of the month.

UFC 278 is the main event when it comes to the world of MMA, with tennis fans having the US Open to look forward to as well, with this getting underway August 27th.

Golf fans only have a few PGA Tour events to look forward before this year’s tour card comes to an end, with the Tour Championship being the last event of the season.

FanDuel Promos for Existing Customers

FanDuel runs a number of promotions throughout the year for existing players, ensuring it’s not just new customers who get handsomely rewarded. Keep an eye on their promotions page as something could be added that suits you.

We’ve seen same game parlay bets for the NFL, as well as parlay insurance and boosted bets which could take your fancy alongside these existing offers.

$5,000 in Weekly Prizes

21+. T&Cs apply. Only in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Indiana, West Virginia, Colorado, Iowa, Tennessee, Virginia, Michigan and Connecticut.

Take a free over/under bet on the NBA to give yourself a shot at winning $5,000 in weekly prizes.

Last season FanDuel gave away $375,000 so it definitely pays to go for it.

100% deposit match up to $50 bonus on horse racing plus $10 fantasy credit

21+. T&Cs apply. Only in Illinois, Indiana, West Virginia, Colorado, Virginia and Michigan.

Sign up for FanDuel’s racing sportsbook to receive a $50 bonus to bet on racing plus $10 in fantasy credit.

To receive the deal just create a new FanDuel Racing account with your existing site credentials. Then make your first deposit and get a 100% match up to $50.

When you’ve done this you’ll get $10 in site credit added to your FanDuel Fantasy account within 72 hours of your racing deposit.

FanDuel Referral Bonuses

Refer-A-Friend

21+. T&Cs apply. Offer valid in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, New York, Tennessee, Virginia and Wyoming.

Players can earn $50 for themselves and $50 for a friend with FanDuel’s refer-a-friend program.

To qualify the recruit needs to be new to FanDuel, place a $10 wager and verify their account within 28 days of the registration date before you’re both eligible for the reward.

Referral credits are made within 72 hours of the recruit meeting both requirements and there are a limit of 10 referrals per referrer.

Where is FanDuel Sportsbook legal?

FanDuel is legal and live in 15 states across the USA:

Arizona - regulators approved FanDuel for an event wagering license in Arizona in the summer of 2021 and the operator was the first to secure market approval in the state, partnering with the Phoenix Suns for their license.

Colorado - launched on 1 May 2020 as one of the first to enter the sports betting market in Colorado.

Connecticut - launched in October 2021 - a few months after finalizing a deal with the Mohegan Tribe to secure a license - just a few weeks into the NFL season.

Illinois - became the third mobile betting operator in the Prairie State in August 2020. As with other legal states, FanDuel can only be used if bettors are located in Illinois at the time a bet is made, with in-person registration still required.

Indiana - became FanDuel’s fourth sports betting state in October 2019, giving players in the Hoosier State the chance to bet on their favorite sports online and on dedicated mobile apps.

Iowa - launched in September 2020 with bettors initially having to sign up for FanDuel in person, but that requirement was dropped on 1 January 2021.

Louisiana - launched in January 2022 together with Boyd Gaming, giving players in 55 of the 64 parishes of Louisiana the chance to bet on sport, just in time for Super Bowl LVI. Bets cannot be placed at the parishes of Caldwell, Franklin, West Carroll, Catahoula, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union and Winn.

Michigan - launched in January 2021, with FanDuel capturing a large portion of the market share along with daily fantasy sports rival DraftKings.

New Jersey - launched in September 2018, a month after DraftKings. But FanDuel is the market leader in New Jersey, with players able to bet provided they are located within state lines when a real money wager is placed.

New York - launched as of 8 January 2020, with FanDuel one of our online sportsbooks to go live on launch day in the state.

Pennsylvania - launched in July 2019 and just edging DraftKings in terms of market share.

Tennessee - one of the first operators to go live in America’s first online-only sports betting state in November 2020. Bettors here can only wager online or via the mobile betting apps.

Virginia - kicked off sports betting in Virginia in January 2021 through their partnership with the Washington football team. As land-based gambling doesn’t exist in Virginia, FanDuel is only available online and on mobile for players.

West Virginia - launched in August 2019 with the betting site revamped in December 2020. The relaunch was the first FanDuel sportsbook to be powered by Scientific Games’ OpenBet, which is also used to power brands such as Betfair and SkyBet.

Wyoming - launched in March 2022 and regulated by the Wyoming Gaming Commission (WGC).

States where FanDuel could soon be legal

California: As the state continues to work on legalizing sports betting with 2022 suggested as a potential timeframe for launch, FanDuel is perfectly situated to get a license as one of the leading online betting operators in the country.

Ohio: It seems to be a case of when and not if Ohio gets legal sports betting with growing optimism it could happen this year. FanDuel would likely be included in the list of operators looking to join.

Maryland: FanDuel opened retail sportsbooks in Louisiana and Maryland in December 2021 and having launched their online offering in Louisiana this year Maryland could be next.

Arkansas: Following approval from the state’s Joint Budget Committee, Arkansas went live with mobile sports betting earlier this year. FanDuel could be soon to join with journalist Ryan Butler tweeting: “Arkansas online sports betting clears final legislative vote without debate, allowing statewide mobile wagering; online sportsbook could go live by March Madness; rules pass with 51% revenue split requirement with partner sportsbooks, which could dissuade major brands from state.”

Kansas - following the signing of SB84 into law by Gov. Laura Kelly on May 12th, Kansas looks set to be the next state to welcome sports betting to its grounds, with wagering set to officially go live on July 1st. Early reports have suggested that August or September could be when sports betting in Kansas launches, dates that would come just in time for the 2022 NFL campaign.

FanDuel Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Easy to navigate around the platform Better pricing offered elsewhere on teasers and parlays Good selections of props and same-game parlays Wager history can be difficult to navigate at times Plenty of banking options accepted Software has been glitchy Moneyline pricing hard to beat More promotions wouldn’t hurt to compete with other big sportsbooks Easy and safe deposits and withdrawals Live chat works well but phone and email support would be good

FanDuel Deposit and Withdrawals

FanDuel Sportsbook accepts a range of deposit methods users can use when placing funds into their account, with these the ones currently available to bettors:

Deposit Method Minimum Deposit Processing Time Transaction Fee PayPal $10 Instant Free Online Bank Transfer $10 Instant Free Credit/Debit Cards $10 Instant Free FanDuel PrePaid Card $10 Instant Free PlayNearMe $10 Instant Free

In addition to offering a wide range of deposit methods, FanDuel Sportsbook also allow users to withdraw funds from their account in a number of ways, with these the options on offer:

Withdrawal Method Minimum Withdrawal Processing Time Transaction Fee PayPal $25 24-48 Hours Free Check $25 5-7 Days Free ACH/e-Check $25 3-5 Business Days Free FanDuel PrePaid Card $25 24-36 Hours Free

FanDuel Customer Service

FanDuel Customer Service Phone Number +1-646-930-0860 Email sportsbook@fanduel.com Live Chat Yes Live Chat Hours 24/7

FanDuel currently offers a support page, which can be accessed at the bottom of their homepage, with this containing answers to a number of FAQ’s, as well as all the information needed to contact them directly.

If you require assistance with your sportsbook account or the supported mobile app, the customer service team will be there to help 24/7.

In addition to this, you can also call them if you wish to speak to someone directly about your problems, with this service also available 24/7.

FanDuel Review

FanDuel is a solid sportsbook platform with the website and app performing smoothly with a clean and efficient layout.

The site is easy to navigate, with popular betting options on the left-hand side followed by all sports. Promotions are neatly advertised in the banner at the top while the bet slip fits well into the right-hand side.

The different shades of blue work well for coloring so while there aren’t lots of flashy features FanDuel looks great and works well.

Placing bets is easy, as is moving money in and out of your account. All the help links are provided accurately and overall this sportsbook is well worth a try.

FanDuel App Review

The FanDuel app is available on both Android and iOS systems and is totally intuitive, clean and fast.

There are no delays when toggling between fields (although it’s best to use on WiFi versus data) and the aesthetic is very close to the desktop version.

You won’t have to scroll back and forth as the most important information is placed front and center within the frame of your phone’s screen and we also like that the spreads, totals and moneyline prices are available in the same view.

Download Size 67.8MB (iOS) / 79M (Android) Mobile Live Streaming No App-Only Offers No iOS Available Requires iOS 11.0 or later Android Available Requires 5.0 and up

App Store Rating – 4.8 from 503.7K ratings (August 2022)

Google Play Rating – 4.2 from 12.6K ratings (August 2022)

FanDuel promo code FAQs

Where is FanDuel legal and available in the USA?

FanDuel is legal and live in the following 15 states across the USA: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and Wyoming.

It is possible it could launch in California, Ohio, Maryland and Arkansas shortly.

Does FanDuel let you cash out of bets early?

Yes, FanDuel runs a cash out option on certain bets. Once the action gets underway keep an eye on the open bets section of your account and if things start going your way you may get an offer to cash out - take some profits and close the bet early.

You also might be given the option of getting some of your wager back on a bet that looks like a loser. To take the cash-out offer simply click accept and FanDuel will settle the bet instantly.

What sports can I wager on at FanDuel?

There are a large number of sporting markets available at FanDuel, including all your favorite pro US leagues such as the NBA, NFL, NHL and MLB.

They also run plenty of international sports markets such as tennis, golf, soccer and much more.

Availability does vary by state, so check the sports that are listed on your state’s website or app for the most up-to-date information.

Is it true that FanDuel refuses to pay out on big wins?

There have been some rumors claiming that FanDuel has refused to pay out on big wins from players, including a dispute that occurred over a pricing error for live betting at the Meadowlands in New Jersey.

But aside from the occasional issue arising due to pricing or settlement, we haven’t seen any evidence of FanDuel refusing to pay winning bettors.

Is FanDuel trustworthy?

Yes, we wouldn’t recommend any online sportsbook that wasn’t trustworthy but you can rest assured that FanDuel is a well-known and established sports betting provider in the USA that takes user protection seriously.

Your data and your money are always safe when betting at FanDuel.

What’s the most you can bet with FanDuel?

$1M is the most you’ll be able to place at any one time when it comes to using FanDuel Sportsbook for your sports bets.

This will differ when it comes to placing bets in person, however when wagering online, $1M is the most you’ll be able to wager at any given time.

Does FanDuel charge a transaction fee?

No. You won’t be charged any sort of fee when it comes to withdrawing your winnings from your sportsbook account.

This proves to be the case no matter which withdrawal method you’ve decided to use, with FanDuel allowing free transactions no matter when you withdraw.

Do FanDuel tax you for your winnings?

FanDuel won’t tax you for any of your winnings when using their sportsbook or casino.

However if you have net earnings of $600 or more on FanDuel Faceoff over the course of the year, you may have to pay taxes on your winnings.

FanDuel Casino Promo Code

Play your first day risk free up to $1,000

New customers only. 21+. T&Cs apply. Valid in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Connecticut and Michigan.

FanDuel offers new customers the chance to receive 100% back on your net casino losses incurred during your first 24 hours of play.

The bonus period begins once you’ve placed your first real money wager on casino games and lasts for 24 hours.

You’ll receive a refund in site credit for your net losses during that period, with a minimum bonus of $5 and a maximum of $1,000.

Site credit will be automatically applied to your account within 72 hours of the end of the bonus period, but beware the bonus expires after seven days.

Also players who have already placed bets with FanDuel sportsbook aren’t eligible for this deal and you must wager an amount equal to your credit amount before any winnings can be withdrawn.

How to claim your FanDuel casino offer

Head to FanDuel Casino via the offer in this piece Hit the ‘Join Now’ button Enter your personal information Input any bonus code you may have when asked to Read the offer’s terms and conditions Make a deposit and start playing your favorite online casino games. Any losses you incur during the first 24 hours will be refunded. Registration bonus code terms state that the refund is paid in site credit up to $1,000 with a x1 wagering requirement on the funds.

FanDuel Casino promotions for existing customers

FanDuel runs a number of different promotions for their existing casino players.

Escalating bonus

Just opt in and play your favorite casino game and you could earn bonuses of up to $100. Bonus payouts will be made the following day and can take up to 72 hours, while you must meet the following wagering requirements:

Wager amount on a promotion day Casino site credit $100 - $199 $2 $200 - $499 $5 $500 - $999 $10 $1,000 - $2,499 $20 $2,500 - $4,999 $35 $5,000 - $9,999 $50 $10,000+ $100

Bet $50 and get a $5 bonus on the game of the Week

Every week FanDuel selects a top casino game from their library and nominates it as their Game of the Week.

Players can opt in and wager $50 on the title in a single day to receive a $5 bonus for each day you meet the wagering requirements.

Play table games risk free up to $10 on Wednesdays

Opt in and play any table games risk free up to $10 when you wager $25 or more on a Wednesday.

Any bonus earned will be based on losses up to $10, not including the bonus used.

Thursday Blackjack Warrior

Opt in and play any blackjack game on a Thursday to earn a bonus between $2 and $250.

Any bonus earned will be paid out on the following Friday, but can take up to 72 hours with the wagering amounts as follows:

Wager amount on a promotion day Casino site credit $100 - $199 $2 $200 - $499 $5 $500 - $999 $10 $1,000 - $2,499 $25 $2,500 - $4,999 $50 $5,000 - $9,999 $125 $10000+ $250

FanDuel Casino Refer-A-Friend

Refer a friend to FanDuel Casino and get $100 for yourself and $100 for your friend.

Use the ‘Earn $$$’ icon found on the website and mobile homepage and ensure anyone you refer has not had a FanDuel account in the past.

Both the referee and referee will then receive $50 each in casino site credit, once the referee has played through $10 or more.

And both the referee and referrer will receive another $50 each in sportsbook site credit when the referee places through $10 or more on the sports site.

FanDuel Casino Rewards

There is a VIP club you can join at FanDuel Casino that rewards you for playing regularly.

The loyalty program comes with a raft of extra perks, bonuses and promotions as well as risk free offers, bonus credit and more.

Players can move up five different tiers, with all bettors starting out at the Iron level.

Here you can take advantage of instant bonus redemption meaning you don’t need to keep track of FanDuel promo codes. For every 5,000 points you earn, you’ll get back $1 in betting credits.

Next up is the Bronze tier, which comes with a 25,000 threshold while players need to keep 12,500 points in order to stay at this level.

4,000 points are needed to unlock $1 in betting credits and you’ll get instant bonus redemption when using this level.

Moving up the ladder to Silver comes with a 200,000 threshold with players required to maintain 100,000 points to keep the level going.

You’ll get $1 per 3,000 points, instant points redemption and personalized VIP bonuses by email or SMS.

The gold level has a 500,000 threshold as well as 250,000 points to maintain and you’ll receive $1 per 2,000 points earned and get instant bonus redemption as well as exclusive VIP bonuses, VIP events and VIP gifts.

The very top tier level is Platinum, which comes with a 2,500,000 threshold and requires 1,250,000 points to keep you there.

You’ll get the instant bonus redemption, $1 for every 1,000 points earned, VIP bonuses, events, gifts and the most complete VIP customer experience going.

The breakdown of points see every $1 wagered on online slots get you five points, $1 on roulette, video poker and table games earn three points and $1 on blackjack receive 1 point.

FanDuel Casino App

FanDuel Casino app is one of the easiest apps to use when it comes to online casinos, with all of their games proving to be easily accessible, with the layout of the app itself also proving to be top tier.

The clean interface and design makes accessing their range of games extremely simple, with the app’s loading times also proving to be extremely quick.

All the sections of their online casino are found easily at the bottom of your screen, giving you the chance to scroll through their range of games with ease.

FanDuel Casino Review

FanDuel Casino offers a great selection of online casino games, speedy payouts and 24/7 customer service on both their well-designed mobile app and user-friendly website.

They have a solid welcome bonus which allows you to play your first day risk free up to $1,000, but existing players are given a steady stream of promotions to keep them happy too. There is also a generous refer-a-friend scheme and sophisticated VIP program.

FanDuel Casino FAQs

Does FanDuel Casino payout real money?

Yes. FanDuel Casino will always pay out with real money when using your own money to bet on their online casino games.

You will have to meet the wagering requirements to access this real money when wagering with bonus funds, however the wagering requirements for FanDuel’s new customer offer are very low, meaning you’ll be able to withdraw in no time.

Is FanDuel Casino regulated?

Yes. FanDuel will either be regulated by the US Government via their tax forms, or by a state’s independent lottery commission depending on which state you’re located in.

Additionally, some states will also appoint independent gambling commissions to regular online casinos that are active within their state lines, meaning you have nothing to worry about when depositing and withdrawing funds.

Where is FanDuel online casino legal?

FanDuel Casino is currently live in a number of states across the US, with these states being Michigan, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia and Connecticut.

Amongst their competitors, FanDuel are one of the most prevalent online casinos you’ll come across, with there only being a handful of states that FanDuel aren’t active in which offer online casino gaming.

Will my FanDuel Casino offer expire?

You will have 24 hours to take full advantage of FanDuel’s generous $1000 risk-free play offer, with this entitling you to all of your losses back up to $1000 within the first 24 hours that your FanDuel account has been live for.

After this 24 hours has expired, you will no longer be allowed to claim any of your lost funds with FanDuel Casino.

Can I withdraw my FanDuel Casino wagering requirement?

The FanDuel Casino wagering requirement is hugely generous, with you just needing to play through your bonus amount once before being able to withdraw any winnings won from these bonus funds.

This is excellent in terms of their competitors, with pretty much all other online casinos requiring you to play through your bonus fund total at least 10 times before being able to withdraw your winnings.

FanDuel Fantasy Bonus Code

What is the FanDuel Fantasy Bonus offer?

New FanDuel fantasy customers can take advantage of their generous sign-up offer, allowing them to get up to $500 in bonus funds with their first deposit.

This is a very competitive offer in the grand scheme of things, with their competitors, such as DraftKings, offering the exact same amount for their first deposit bonus as well.

$500 Deposit Bonus

A $500 deposit bonus is a common type of offer with fantasy sites, as DraftKings also habve this exact same sign-up offer available.

You’re able to get up to $500 to use on daily fantasy sports betting, however it needs to be said that isn’t exactly the simplest thing in the world when it comes to taking advantage of the offer itself.

20% of your first deposit amount will be awarded to your account in the form of a bonus, with this meaning that you must deposit a total of $2,500 in order to claim the full bonus amount

These bonus funds will expire after 30 days, thus they must be used within that time frame to avoid losing them for good.

How to claim your FanDuel Fantasy offer

Go to the FanDuel Fantasy site via the offer in this piece Choose your username and password and enter your email address A code will not be required to claim their new user offer Make sure to read and understand the offer’s terms and conditions Deposit any amount into your fantasy account, with 20% of this initial deposit being rewarded in the form of bonus funds You will need to deposit $2500 in total to claim the full $500 bonus amount You will have 30 days to use these bonus funds before they are removed from your account

FanDuel Fantasy App

FanDuel’s fantasy app is extremely similar to the app offered via both their sportsbook and casino, something that means the layout and design are extremely clean and easy to use.

The app itself boasts very fast loading times, allowing you to navigate through all the different tournaments on offer in seconds.

All of the games that are offered via their desktop site can be found via their app, meaning that you won’t miss out on any ways to win money when using their app as opposed to their desktop site.

FanDuel Fantasy Review

FanDuel are arguably the best Daily Fantasy Sports betting site out there, with DraftKings and MonkeyKnifeFight being the only other two real contenders to their throne.

You’re able to play a huge range of games across different sports, with an excellent range of promotions and sports-specific leagues available every week for you to enjoy.

Their app and sportsbook site are both very easy to use, with you being able to navigate through both of them with ease and select the games you want to play in seconds.

FanDuel Fantasy FAQs

Can you win real money with FanDuel fantasy?

Absolutely. All winnings won when playing FanDuel fantasy games will be real money, however whether or not you’re able to withdraw straight away will be determined by whether you’re using your bonus funds.

You will need to fulfill the site’s wagering requirements before being able to withdraw winnings won from your bonus funds.

However, when using your own funds, you will be paid out in real money that can be withdrawn whenever you please.

Can I move money from FanDuel Fantasy to FanDuel Sportsbook?

While you won’t be able to transfer funds between your fantasy and sportsbook accounts, any winnings won on your fantasy account can be withdrawn and deposited into your sportsbook account..

This is due to the fact that deposited and bonus funds can only be used on the product in which they were deposited or awarded to

Does FanDuel Fantasy take a percentage of winnings?

FanDuel takes a 10 percent cut from all the money that is used for entering the competitions it provides.

If players put in a combined $100,000 to enter a competition, then FanDuel will automatically get to keep $10,000 of this.

This is because FanDuel needs these funds to maintain and improve its daily fantasy sports products.

Is FanDuel Fantasy worth playing?

FanDuel is definitely worth trying when it comes to playing Daily Fantasy Sports games online, with their site arguably being the best out there for DFS sites.

The games they have on offer to users are some of the best you’re going to come across, with their sign-up offer also proving to be very generous as well.

All of their games are very simple to understand, with you able to get involved and play any fantasy competition on offer within minutes of signing-up.

