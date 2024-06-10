Bet on Sun to win big over Caitlin Clark’s Fever in Monday’s matchup

After a narrow two-point road win over the winless Washington Mystics, the Indiana Fever (3-9) will focus on the Connecticut Sun (9-1) on Monday night.

It took a heroic effort from rookie sensation Caitlin Clark for the Fever to narrowly escape Washington, which might not be a great sign entering a road game against the team with the WNBA’s best record.

Can Clark and company keep this game close and build on their most recent win, or will the DeWanna Bonner and Alyssa Thomas-led Sun get a bounce-back victory after suffering their first loss of the season to the loaded New York Liberty?

Fever vs. Sun prediction: Analysis

(7 p.m. ET, Fubo, WNBA League Pass)

Thomas (12.7 PPG, 9.6 RPG, 8.6 APG) and Bonner (18.8 PPG, 5.9 RPG) have been utterly dominant in the Sun’s frontcourt.

A five-time All-Star, Bonner is pacing to have one of her most efficient scoring seasons yet, shooting 45.8% from the field. Thomas, last season’s runner-up for MVP, is on “triple-double watch” nightly, leading the WNBA in assists and averaging the fourth-most rebounds per game.

Meanwhile, Clark has struggled to adapt to the physicality and size at the WNBA level. However, she has had glimpses of greatness, particularly in the Fever’s most recent win against Washington, when she scored 30 points, pulled down eight rebounds, and dished out six assists.

Despite the slow start, Clark and the Fever pose a unique matchup for the Sun.

Connecticut primarily scores inside the arc (third-highest percentage of points from 2), while Indiana ranks fifth in the highest percentage of points from 3.

Indiana loves to push the pace and also can get hot from deep. Besides the apparent 3-point talent that Clark possesses both off of catch-and-shoot opportunities and off the dribble, the Fever have Kelsey Mitchell (33.3%), Katie Lou Samuelson (40.0%) and NaLyssa Smith (45.0%) who can stripe it from deep.

But the Fever’s defense is an absolute atrocity.

Conversely, Connecticut relies heavily on its defense (first in defensive rating) and rebounding (second in DREB%) to build leads. When the Sun perform at a high level on the offensive end of the floor, it is a bonus for the championship-caliber squad.

Simply put, these two teams could not be more different in style of play and overall success. Connecticut has the highest net rating, while Indiana has the lowest.

The Fever rely solely on 3-point shooting to keep them in games, and if they aren’t hitting at a high clip, they will get destroyed. Connecticut is an elite defensive team, holding opponents to the second-lowest 3-point percentage (28.2%) in the WNBA .

Expect a blowout Monday night in Montville.

Fever vs. Sun prediction: Pick

Pick: Sun -11.5 (-110, BetMGM)

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.