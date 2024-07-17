Bet on the surging Fever to cover as road favorites against the Wings

After only winning 13 of their 40 games last season, the Indiana Fever are already closing in on that win total with 15 regular-season games remaining.

The Caitlin Clark effect appears to be real.

Clark is averaging 16.8 points, 7.8 assists, 5.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game on a 40/33/90 shooting split. In her first WNBA season, the Iowa product didn’t need much time to adapt to the professional game.

On Wednesday night, in the final game before the month-long All-Star break, the Fever travel to Dallas to face the Wings, who boast a brutal 5-19 record and have dropped six of their past seven games.

Fever vs. Wings odds

Spread: Fever -4.5 (-108), Wings +4.5 (-112) Money line: Fever -210, Wings +164 Total: Over 173.5 (-110), Under 173.5 (-110)

Odds via FanDuel

Fever vs. Wings Prediction

(7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

The Wings continue to miss Maddy Siegrist, the No. 3 pick in last season’s WNBA Draft, and Satou Sabally, who finished the 2023 campaign with roughly 19 points, eight rebounds and five assists per game, consequently finishing fifth in MVP voting.

Dallas has also missed Odyssey Sims this year until she returned in late June, while Natasha Howard missed one month at the beginning of the season, too.

However, the Wings have been abysmal despite Sims and Howard joining All-Star guard Arike Ogunbowale (22.2 PPG, 5.1 APG, 4.7 RPG) on the floor. In fact, they have lost six of their past seven games and 17 of 19 overall.

During that lengthy stretch, they have played some of the worst defense imaginable, allowing opponents to knock down close to 49% of their shots from the field and 37% of their attempts from behind the arc. Recently, it has been even worse.

Meanwhile, the Fever’s 2024 season started slowly, but they have come on strong lately, securing eight wins in their past 12 games.

The Fever’s far-superior offensive attack features sharpshooting Kelsey Mitchell, double-double machine Aliyah Boston and Clark. And they are finally firing on all cylinders, exemplified by a recent road win against the Minnesota Lynx, who have the league’s lowest (best) defensive rating.

More importantly, Indiana has found a way to win games despite shooting poorly from behind the arc. The Fever have only hit 26.4% of their 3-point attempts over their past six outings but have still secured four wins in that stretch.

This is the perfect game for Indiana to escape its recent 3-point shooting struggles. The Wings have allowed teams to knock down 3s at a high clip, particularly over their past 10 games; opponents are hitting 41% from deep in that span.

Furthermore, in the two games the Wings have won since the end of May, outlier statistics have guided them to victory.

For example, the Atlanta Dream committed a shocking 28 turnovers during one of the Wings’ wins, while Dallas shot 60% from 3-point land in another outing against Minnesota in late June to squeak out a narrow home victory.

This should be a fairly straightforward game for Clark and a surging Fever team.

Pick: Fever -4.5 (-108, FanDuel)

