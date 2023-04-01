When the 2023 NCAA Tournament tipped off March 16, San Diego State was barely favored to win its first-round game against South Region No. 12 seed College of Charleston.

The Aztecs were also 80-to-1 at BetMGM to win the national championship.

That same day, Florida Atlantic hit the court for the second March Madness game in school history as a 1.5-point underdog against East Region No. 8 seed Memphis.

The Owls’ national championship odds at BetMGM? 200-to-1.

Sixteen days later, No. 5 seed San Diego State and No. 9 seed Florida Atlantic are alive, well and preparing to square off in Houston, site of a Final Four matchup that absolutely nobody saw coming.

And that’s not even the craziest part. This is: The winner of Saturday’s clash at NRG Stadium will be playing for that national championship Monday night.

So which way are we leaning with our Final Four prediction on FAU vs. SDSU? Away from the point spread and toward the total — the first-half total, to be precise.

Odds updated as of 3:15 p.m. ET on March 31.

Florida Atlantic vs. San Diego State Prediction

Under 59.5 points, first half (at BetMGM)

Florida Atlantic vs. San Diego State Prediction: Analysis

Let’s start with why we’re shying away from the point spread in what is arguably the most unlikely pairing in Final Four history: The Owls (35-3) and Aztecs (31-6) are extremely evenly matched, extremely well-coached and extremely resilient.

Regarding the latter attribute, both teams have found themselves in peril multiple times during the NCAA Tournament.

FAU barely escaped against Memphis 66-65 in its opening game, overcoming a 35-31 halftime deficit and needing a basket with 2.5 seconds remaining to survive.

The Owls also trailed No. 16-seed Fairleigh Dickinson near the midpoint of the second half in the Round of 32; were down 27-22 to Tennessee at halftime in the Sweet 16; and battled back from six points down with less than 10 minutes to play against Kansas State in the Elite Eight.

Meanwhile, SDSU struggled to put away College of Charleston, then erased second-half deficits of nine points against No. 1 overall seed Alabama in the Sweet 16 and seven points against Creighton in the Elite Eight.

On top of that, the Aztecs have covered the spread in six straight games (4-0 ATS as a favorite), while FAU has won four straight games as an underdog since March 11.

So ask us who we think will win and cover Saturday’s Final Four opener, and our honest answer is: We have no idea.

But ask us what type of game we expect — that’s where we have a strong opinion.

San Diego State has one of the most dominant, physical and aggressive defenses in the country. And those traits have been on display big time in this tournament, as the Aztecs have held their four March Madness opponents to an average of 58.5 points.

Total points SDSU allowed in its eight games in March: 50, 61, 49, 57, 57, 52, 64 and 56.

Those defensive efforts, coupled with a consistently inconsistent offense, have led to 12 consecutive Unders in Aztecs games.

On the flip side, FAU prefers a more up-tempo style (like the one that unfolded in last Saturday’s 79-76 victory over K-State). Then again, so do most of SDSU’s opponents, including several in the NCAA Tournament.

However, those opponents rarely get their wish, because SDSU simply refuses to fall for the fast-paced trap. No matter if you’re Furman or Alabama, the Aztecs almost always dictate the style of play. And they’ll do so again Saturday in Houston.

But that’s just fine with the chameleon-like Owls, who can adapt to any style. They showed as much twice in the tournament, winning low-scoring games against defensive-minded Memphis (66-65 win) and Tennessee (62-55).

So now the question is, why not just play the full-game Under — just like we did with Creighton-San Diego State in the Elite Eight?

The answer can be found in two words at the top of this analysis: evenly matched.

While the Aztecs opened as the slimmest of favorites and have since ticked up a bit, we could easily see this game going into overtime — just as SDSU’s battle with Creighton nearly did.

Well, overtime and Under bettors don’t get along. So we prefer to bet on a low-scoring, even at a ridiculously short number.

For one thing, as is always the case, the Final Four is being contested in a football stadium. The unfamiliar setting and unique backdrop is often tricky for college basketball shooters to figure out.

Yes, those shooters get to practice for a few hours ahead of Saturday. But when the lights go on, the butterflies start fluttering and the pressure of playing in a Final Four starts to mount, it’s an entirely different ballgame.

So we expect both offenses to sputter in the opening 20 minutes. Which is what has happened for the Owls and Aztecs for the majority of this tournament.

Consider: FAU scored 31, 35 and 22 points against Memphis, Fairleigh Dickinson and Tennessee, respectively. SDSU had 32, 28 and 28 points against Charleston, Alabama and Creighton, respectively.

Admittedly, there’s not much wiggle room with a first-half total this low. But if both teams struggle to shoot at NRG Stadium like we think they will, we should see a halftime score in the 27-24 range.

Florida Atlantic vs. San Diego State Odds (via BetMGM):

First Half

Point spread: Florida Atlantic (+1.5) vs. San Diego State (-1.5) Moneyline: Florida Atlantic (+115) vs. San Diego State (-145) Total: 59.5 points (Over -120/Under -110)

Full Game

Point spread: Florida Atlantic (+2.5) vs. San Diego State (-2.5) Moneyline: Florida Atlantic (+130) vs. San Diego State (-155) Total: 131.5 points (Over -115/Under -105)

