It’s never fun to back an ugly underdog, but oftentimes that’s where the most value lies. And that seems to be the case on Saturday night when No. 25 Florida hosts Charlotte for Tom Petty Night at the Swamp.

The Gators are 28-point favorites under the lights in Gainesville.

Things change very quickly in college football. It was just a few weeks ago that Florida, coming off a loss to Utah in its season-opener, was being projected for another disappointing season. The uninspiring 24-11 loss to the Utes, who were without starting quarterback Cam Rising, quickly warmed the seat under head coach Billy Napier, who was looking to push the program forward after back-to-back 6-7 seasons.

A 29-16 win over Tennessee on Saturday quieted the storm quite a bit for Napier and the Gators, and when you blend in that the SEC looks as open as ever this season, all off a sudden there’s some optimism brewing in Gainesville.

Florida will now look to carry that positive momentum into a Week 4 tilt against Biff Poggi’s 49ers, who are coming off consecutive double-digit losses to Maryland and Georgia State.

Florida vs. Charlotte Pick: Analysis

It’s obvious to point out that Florida should win this game going away, but there are some signals that point to the 49ers being able to keep this game inside the four-score spread.

The first thing to note is that Florida is in a tricky situational spot. Not only are they coming off an emotional, backs-to-the-wall victory against an SEC rival, but they also have a trip to Lexington to take on Kentucky coming up in Week 5.

But it’s not just the spot that can boost Charlotte to a cover here, there’s also some encouraging signs for Charlotte in terms of the on-field matchup.

While Florida’s defense has done its part to get the team to 2-1 and inside the top-25, the offense still looks a bit one-note. Quarterback Graham Mertz did a fine job managing the game against Tennessee, but he’s not a threat to bust a game open with his skillset. Instead, the Gators will rely on Trevor Etienne, who tallied 172 yards rushing against the Vols, to be their main weapon.

That reliance on the running game should keep the clock moving, which is a good thing when you’re backing big underdogs. And so is the fact that neither one of these offenses are playing with much tempo at the moment. The Gators rank 85th nationally in seconds per play, while Biff Poggi’s 49ers currently rank as the 105th-fastest offense in FBS.

Charlotte’s offense, meanwhile, has done a decent job creating explosiveness. They’ll need a couple to remain somewhat competitive in this matchup, but Florida’s defense to this point has been vulnerable against big plays.

Florida’s performance against Tennessee will have a lot of people interested in hopping on the Gator bandwagon, but that’s usually the right time to go the other direction.

Florida vs. Charlotte Pick

Charlotte +28 (DraftKings)

