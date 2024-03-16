Bet on Flyers to win as outright underdog against Bruins in Saturday’s matchup

The Philadelphia Flyers were at least able to secure two points during John Tortorella’s two-game suspension this week and remain in the thick of the tight playoff picture developing in the East.

On Saturday night, they head up to Boston to face the mighty Bruins, who have been ruthlessly competing atop the Atlantic Division all season.

Let’s take a closer look at the matchup and find a betting edge.

Flyers vs. Bruins odds (via FanDuel)

Spread: Flyers +1.5 (-154), Bruins -1.5 (+128) Total: Over 5.5 (-120), Under 5.5 (-102) Moneyline: Flyers +160, Bruins -194

Flyers vs. Bruins prediction: Analysis

This will be the first of two matchups against the Bruins in a seven-day span for the Flyers. They lost to Boston, 6-2, on Jan. 27 despite outshooting the Bruins, 37-28.

Philadelphia dominated in the corners and in the faceoff circles, too, but some goaltending lapses caused a 5-0 hole that sealed the game.

That issue has not been completely rectified, but Samuel Ersson has at least padded himself to 3.0 goals saved above expected.

The Flyers’ relentless five-on-five play has kept them in games against anyone throughout their season; they rank top-10 in puck possession.

Boston has more spark in its lineup from an optical perspective, but its top-10 on both the power play and penalty kill. That, along with elite goaltending, has carried the Bruins to 93 points in 53 games.

The Bruins have 15 overtime losses, which is the most in the NHL. This translates to 16 percent of their points output thus far.

While Philadelphia’s power-play deficiencies (No. 32 overall) is a major problem, its success at even strength is what gives it dark-horse potential down the stretch.

The Flyers hung in with Florida’s relentless forecheck to win 2-1 just over a week ago, which is an adequate barometer for five-on-five competence in the NHL.

Flyers vs. Bruins prediction: Pick

Philadelphia’s ownership had Tortorella’s back for his suspension, showing that this franchise is all-in together in an unsuspecting season of defying odds.

I’m sniffing some underdog value on Tortorella’s return as the Flyers go to make a statement against the high-horse Bruins while hanging onto their playoff push.

Pick: Flyers moneyline (+170 DraftKings)

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.