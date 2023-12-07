Flyers are live underdogs in matchup against Coyotes in Arizona Thursday night

The Arizona Coyotes and Philadelphia Flyers were projected to finish around the same spot in the 2023-24 NHL Season. Neither club was projected to be a playoff team and an 80-point campaign would be considered a relative success as the Coyotes and Flyers build towards bright futures.

But strong starts from both teams have shifted the narrative. The Flyers are very much alive in the playoff race in the Eastern Conference, while the Coyotes are red hot and currently sitting in a Wild Card spot.

Arizona became the first team in NHL history to win consecutive games against the last five franchises to win the Stanley Cup with its victory over Washington on Monday night and this hot streak has caught the attention of the betting market. The Coyotes are a -140 home favorite over the Flyers at the time of writing.

Flyers vs. Coyotes prediction: Analysis

The Coyotes and Flyers are both in good form at the moment, but they way they achieve success is quite different. While the Flyers rely on a team game and sound structure at 5-on-5 to push play in the right direction, the Coyotes are winning games with strong individual performances and incredible goaltending from Connor Ingram.

The Flyers rank inside the top-10 in expected goal percentage and high-danger scoring chance rate, but they sport a -2 goal difference at 5-on-5. Philadelphia just doesn’t have the high-end talent and scoring depth to cash in on the chances they create on a consistent basis. That puts a lot of pressure on the defense to limit chances going the other way and the Flyers’ blueline -- along with its goaltenders -- have answered that call.

The Coyotes’ statistical portfolio is not as impressive as Philadelphia’s but Arizona is proving that it doesn’t need to tilt the ice to get results. Arizona has plenty of high-end playmakers and strong finishers that can make the most of the opportunities that it creates and Ingram has been sensational in the blue paint for the Coyotes thus far.

Arizona’s been one of the most impressive outfits in the NHL this season relative to preseason expectations, but this does seem like a solid sell-high spot on a team that has benefited from all-world goaltending from an unlikely source.

Flyers vs. Coyotes prediction: Pick

The Bet: Philadelphia Flyers +110 or better

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.