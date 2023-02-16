Back the Flyers plus-money odds against Kraken as road underdog

Only three teams have made NHL bettors more money this season than the second-year Seattle Kraken.

However, the Kraken have done the bulk of that financial damage as a visitor: Their 17-8-2 road record has translated into +11.2 units — meaning if you wagered $100 on every Seattle road game, you’d be up $1,120.

Only the New Jersey Devils (+12.2 road units) have been better on the highway.

Playing in the Pacific Northwest, though, Seattle (13-10-3 at home) is down 2.9 units.

Likewise, the Philadelphia Flyers have been profitable on the road (+3.1 units) and a money burner at home (-3.3).

Which brings us to Thursday’s Flyers vs. Kraken battle, a rematch of Sunday’s game in Philadelphia, which Seattle won 4-3.

As was the case in that contest, NHL oddsmakers have the Kraken favored — only this time at a much steeper price.

Does that mean Philadelphia has betting value as it seeks to avenge Sunday’s home loss? Our Flyers vs. Kraken prediction says the answer is “yes”.

Flyers vs. Kraken Prediction

Flyers +170, moneyline (at Caesars Sportsbook)

Flyers vs. Kraken Prediction: Analysis

Philadelphia picked up just one victory during its just-completed four-game homestand (a 2-1 upset of the Edmonton Oilers in a shootout). But losing homestands are nothing new for this club.

As the profit/loss numbers above attest, the Flyers — for whatever reason — have not handled their business on home ice this season. They’re 11-14-3 at Wells Fargo Center, including just three wins in their last eight in front of the Philly faithful.

Conversely, the Flyers have just two losses (one in regulation, one in overtime) in their last nine road games.

What’s more, since the start of December, Philadelphia is 8-4-3 in enemy territory. And of those four regulation losses, three were by one goal, all against quality playoff teams: 3-2 at Colorado, 4-3 at Toronto and 6-5 at Carolina.

Which means in their last 15 road games, the Flyers have only no-showed once. That was a 6-0 loss at Stanley Cup favorite Boston (which is 22-2-3 at home).

The other six road defeats were by a single goal either in regulation, overtime or a shootout.

Also, regardless of venue, seven of Philadelphia’s last nine games — including all four during its recent homestand — were one-goal contests. (The Flyers won three, lost three in regulation and lost three in extra play.)

So obviously Philadelphia has been playing competitive hockey lately.

Which might have you asking this question: Why not just take 1.5 goals with the Flyers on the puck line?

This is why: Even though the Kraken escaped Philly victorious four days ago, they still have just four wins in their last 12 games since kicking off 2023 with eight straight victories.

During this 12-game stretch, Seattle is 2-2-2 at home.

Another reason to fade the Kraken on Thursday: They’re in a brutal scheduling spot.

Seattle on Wednesday fell 3-2 at Winnipeg in a shootout. That capped a five-game, eight-day road trip, with the first four contests all on the East Coast.

What about the Flyers? They arrive in Seattle following three full days of rest, having not played since Sunday’s game against the Kraken.

Philadelphia’s record this season when playing after two or more days off: 12-2-1!

Now, to be fair, Seattle is 21-11-5 after only one day of rest between games. But how many of those 21 wins came after a four-game East Coast/Canada road trip?

Lastly, a quick word about Sunday’s result: Philadelphia used backup goaltender Felix Sandstrom, he of the 1-8-1 record, 3.52 goals-against average and .880 save percentage.

On Thursday, the Flyers will have Carter Hart in net. Hart’s record (16-15-8) isn’t all that impressive. But his 2.78 goals-against average and .913 save percentage certainly are.

And guess what? Hart’s numbers are even better on the road: 2.54 GAA, .924 save percentage.

Add it all up and we’ve got ourselves a live underdog Thursday night. Take the Flyers at the nice plus-price that Caesars Sportsbook is offering.

Flyers vs. Kraken Odds: (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Flyers (+170) @ Kraken (-205) Puck line: Flyers +1.5 (-155) @ Kraken (+130) Total: 6 goals (Over +100/Under -120)

