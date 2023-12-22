Ride the Flyers underdog value to capitalize on Red Wings slump

I guess we all shouldn’t have held our breath on Patrick Kane’s addition to the Red Wings one month ago.

Since the future Hall-of-Famer has entered the lineup, Detroit has gone sleigh riding down the standings with a 1-6-1 record.

Despite the sour results, the Wings head into Friday’s game against the Flyers as -135 favorites since Philadelphia is playing the second leg of a back-to-back.

The Flyers have outperformed their expectations thus far more than any other team. They dropped a 4-2 decision to Nashville on Thursday, but have posted seven wins in their last 10 games.

Flyers vs. Red Wings prediction: Analysis

You wouldn’t think that Detroit’s failures have anything to do with goal output. It is +8 in goal differential as it scores at the fifth-highest overall rate.

But that’s on the surface level.

The Red Wings have been underwhelming at five-on-five play. They sit at No. 29 in puck possession and No. 25 in expected goals rate.

Much of their offensive production has come with fortuitous bounces as they hold the third-best shooting percentage in the NHL in spite of these low ranks.

Kane has posted four points through the last two games, but it’s been a relatively slow start otherwise.

The anticipated reunion of Kane and Alex Debrincat has made for a couple neat set-up plays just like back in the good ol’ Chicago days, but the pair has went pointless in three of Kane’s eight games — including the 1-0 loss to Philadelphia on Dec. 16.

It was an even-keeled match as both sides registered 33 shots and shared equal power-play opportunities. The Flyers proved to be one scoring chance better with a Cam York give-and-go play setting up a net-front deflection.

Through the Flyers’ disciplined game has come reward. This assembly of miscellaneous parts has come together to pump out the eight-best expected goals rate at five-on-five.

John Tortorella’s emphasis on physical play has paid dividends in wearing opponents dry and cashing in on scoring opportunities when they come.

The goaltending has also taken significant strides. Carter Hart is riding a three-game win streak where he has posted a .958 save percentage and a 1.30 GAA.

Detroit is sticking with James Reimer in the cage after he was abandoned to facing 41 shots in the 5-2 loss to Winnipeg. The veteran hasn’t posted a save percentage above .900 in six starts and hasn’t recorded a victory since Oct. 22.

There comes a point where you have to give Philadelphia a fair valuation and accept its play is more than just a streaky start. The Flyers have managed to slow down far more dangerous teams than the Red Wings in their climb to second in the Metropolitan Division.

Tortorella saved his starter for the second leg for good reason. I’m grabbing the underdog value and not letting the “short-rest disadvantage” fool me.

Flyers vs. Red Wings prediction: Pick

The Bet: Flyers +115 (BetMGM)

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.