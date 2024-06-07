Back Casper Ruud to defeat Alexander Zverev in the French Open semifinal

Between weather, injuries and the drama of one generation ceding way for another, the 2024 Men’s French Open has been a grind. And while there have been some surprises along the way, the semifinal doesn’t really feature any true surprises. Carlos Alcaraz will take on Jannik Sinner on one side of the final four and Alexander Zverev will face Casper Ruud on the other.

We’ll break down the latter in today’s preview.

French Open: Zverev vs. Ruud prediction

You could argue that, even before a ball was played, this was going to be a terrific opportunity for Alexander Zverev and Casper Ruud to win their first Grand Slam title.

Both players have enjoyed terrific seasons on the clay and the draw was open with Rafael Nadal sunsetting his career and Novak Djokovic dealing with his own injury concerns.

As it turns out, Zverev would be drawn against Nadal in Round 1 but he made relatively light work of the Spanish legend before dispatching David Goffin in Round 2. From there, the German would get pushed to five sets against Tallon Griekspoor and Holger Rune, but he was terrific in a whitewash of Alex de Minaur in the quarterfinals.

Ruud’s path has also had some tricky moments, but it’s been much kinder. The Norwegian wasted no time defeating Felipe Alves in Round 1, but did struggle to put away the always competitive Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the Round of 64. Ruud then put together back-to-back strong showings against Tomas Etcheverry and Taylor Fritz before getting a break when Novak Djokovic withdrew ahead of their quarterfinal match with injury.

That extra rest that Ruud was afforded by Djokovic’s withdrawal is a massive boost for the Norwegian’s chances in a match where he’s a slight underdog at +106. He’s an expert at making his opponents work for every inch and hit extra balls, so there’s every chance he drags Zverev into the deep end of the pool and forces the German to make one too many mistakes.

French Open: Zverev vs. Ruud pick

The Bet: Casper Ruud +105 or better

