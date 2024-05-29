Bet on Gael Monfils to take his match against Lorenzo Musetti at the French Open

Gael Monfils was superb in his victory over Thiago Seyboth Wild in Round 1. The 37-year-old was sharp from the first ball of the match and was able to ride the momentum of the crowd to a relatively painless four-set victory. The Paris native will now take on Lorenzo Musetti in Round 2 on Wednesday.

Monfils, who has indicated this will be his last trip to Roland Garros, is a +155 underdog against the Italian.

French Open: Gael Monfils vs. Lorenzo Musetti prediction

As with any Monfils match in Paris, this contest is a lot of fun to handicap.

There is no question that Musetti is the better, more consistent player is at this point in their respective careers, but that becomes a little less important when you consider the extenuating circumstances of this encounter and the price.

The crowd is going to be into this match from the second the players step out onto the court and it will fully be behind Monfils. Not only is Monfils a hometown hero, but he’s a universally beloved figure in tennis that represents a dying breed. He is an entertainer. He is there to give the people what they want.

And there is a chance he does just that.

While Musetti, who is ranked as the No. 30 player in the world at the moment, certainly deserves to be the favorite in this tilt, it’s not like we should expect one-way traffic. The Italian has struggled for consistency in 2024 and has had some poor moments this clay season. Musetti was bounced in his opening match in Estorial, Barcelona, Madrid and Rome.

Monfils is such a tricky opponent to gameplan for because of his athleticism and unconventional rhythm, and that could frustrate a player who is searching for his form. Things could get especially tight for Musetti since the crowd will have the fangs out.

I think there’s plenty to like about the price on Monfils on Wednesday.

French Open: Gael Monfils vs. Lorenzo Musetti pick

The Bet: Monfils +145 or better

