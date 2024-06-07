Bet on Jannik Sinner to outlast Carlos Alcaraz in French Open semifinal matchup

One of the emerging rivalries in all of sports will add a new chapter on Friday when Carlos Alcaraz meets Jannik Sinner in the French Open semifinal.

The two foes have split their previous eight meetings and almost all of them have been classics, but the betting market is siding with Alcaraz at the moment. The Spaniard is a -174 favorite to make his first trip to the French Open Finals.

French Open: Alcaraz vs. Sinner prediction

For years, Carlos Alcaraz has been seen as the heir apparent to Rafa Nadal’s throne at Roland Garros. Not only is Alcaraz a beloved man of Spain, but his game and mentality suits the clay. He’s willing to dig deep and outlast his opponents on any given day. No matter if you’re ranked 400 in the world or No. 2, Alcaraz will try to wear you down and sprinkle in moments of magic in between.

While Alcaraz could certainly get to those heights, it doesn’t mean he will just sweep Sinner aside in this matchup. It’s been the Italian who has enjoyed the more fruitful year in 2024 and he comes into this match having dropped just one set in this tournament. There were questions about Sinner’s health before the fortnight, but he’s answered those with some dominant performances.

Alcaraz has been similarly impressive in Paris with straight-set wins over all but one opponent, but now he’s got to deal with the No. 2 player in the world looking to continue his quest for the calendar Grand Slam. That isn’t to say that Sinner should be favored on Friday, but it does suggest that these odds are a little too wide.

I’d back the Italian as the underdog, as there is a very strong chance that this match is pretty close to a coin flip when all is said and done.

French Open: Alcaraz vs. Sinner pick

The Bet: Jannik Sinner +140 or better

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.