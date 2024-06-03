Bet on Carlos Alcaraz to take the first set against Stefanos Tsitsipas in French Open quarterfinals

We’ve reached the quarterfinal round of the 2024 French Open, which means we’ll finally see some top-10 matchups.

It hasn’t necessarily been the smoothest tournament, thanks to steady rain showers that led to some scheduling delays. As a result, there are still ongoing matches on the men’s and women’s sides for berths into the quarterfinals.

Despite the delays, sportsbooks have done a decent job putting up odds quickly as players advance. After surveying the board, we’ve identified two plays bettors should consider adding to their portfolio.

2024 French Open quarterfinals best bets

Women: (1) Iga Swiatek vs. (5) Marketa Vondrousova

Swiatek is an overwhelming favorite in this match, with moneyline odds as high as -1800.

She didn’t lose a single game in her Round of 16 match against Anastasia Potapova. It was a dominant performance against a player who won all four matches against Swiatek as a junior.

However, success at the junior level doesn’t always transfer to the professional ranks.

While Potapova is a decent player, ranked 41st on the tour, there’s quite a gulf in quality when you compare her to those in the top 10.

Swiatek’s last two opponents, Potapova and Marie Bouzkova, are ranked 41st and 42nd. She’ll now take on Vondrousova, who is currently ranked sixth in the world.

Despite losing all three previous matches against Swiatek, Vondrousova should enter this match with some confidence, given her march to a Wimbledon title last summer.

Clay is her best surface. In 2019, she finished second to Ash Barty at Roland Garros.

Vondrousova must get her first serve in because she wins fewer than 50% of points on her second serve. According to MatchStat, Vondrousova’s 33 aces on clay are more than Swiatek (18) despite playing five fewer matches.

As a result, Vondrousova should offer a better challenge than Potapova did against Swiatek, creating value on the over of 17.5 games.

Best bet: Over 17.5 games (-125 at DraftKings)

» READ MORE: Fade J.T. Realmuto’s total base prop as Phillies host the Brewers for three-game series

Men: (3) Carlos Alcaraz vs. (9) Stefanos Tsitsipas

Despite being ranked higher than Tsitsipas, Alcaraz has had a tougher draw to reach the quarterfinal stage.

In the third and fourth rounds, he didn’t drop a set against Sebastian Korda and Felix Auger-Aliassime, two players ranked in the top 30, while Tsitsipas has yet to face a ranked opponent in Paris.

Facing Alcaraz will be a massive step up in class for Tsitsipas, who will have to adjust quickly to the Spaniard’s enormous forehand.

Because clay courts allow for more topspin, Alcaraz has more time to get around the ball and play more forehands than backhands. He already has elite foot movement, and despite the slower surface, he can still generate his own power with his racket speed.

Alcaraz is similar to Novak Djokovic in that he constantly pushes the envelope by forcing his opponents to hit at least one more shot during a rally.

One startling statistic in this tournament is that Alcaraz is winning 50% of his return points compared to 41% for Tsitsipas.

When you combine that with Alcaraz’s first-serve win percentage of 71%, there’s no question Tsitsipas will face an uphill battle in the first set.

Best bet: Alcaraz to win first set (-245 at FanDuel)

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.