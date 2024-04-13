What is a Futures Bet? Futures Betting Explained

In this review, we will take an in-depth look at futures betting. Most bettors, whether new or experienced, have heard of this popular long term wagering option - but what exactly does it mean, and how should one approach locking in a futures bet?

We’ve got you covered with all the answers and more in this all-encompassing guide to betting on futures.

More on Futures Betting

What is Futures Betting?

Futures betting involves wagering on season-long markets that won’t be graded until the conclusion of specific league or sport’s calendar. Futures markets are incredibly popular and can be found at just about any of the industry’s best sports betting sites. Rather than placing a bet on a single event that’ll be graded and paid out that same night, sports betting futures largely speculate on winners of a tournament, league, or postseason. The bettor is literally looking into the future and staking on who they think will win the event.

Future bet examples include the winner of the NBA Finals or the Super Bowl. While they are common options in core American sports, including NFL, NHL, NBA and MLB, they are popular in other events too.

In fact, wherever there is a competition with an outright winner over an extended period, there will be a futures bet available to wager on.

Along with markets for an outright champion, futures bets also cover division and conference winners. Whenever there is an option for a winner over extended periods of competition, it’s likely that a futures market will be attached.

While futures betting most commonly applies to outright tournament champions, such as the winner of the FIFA World Cup for soccer, there will be futures markets offered for individual player awards as well. Within that World Cup, there is a trophy for the player who scores most goals, which has futures options attached to it.

Let’s take a look at futures betting in greater depth.

How Does Futures Betting Work?

Before the regular season starts, sportsbooks will compile a list of teams or individuals set to take part in the tournament. For the big competitions such as the Super Bowl, the Stanley Cup or the World Series, futures odds are available many months in advance.

Odds setters take many factors into consideration when publishing their markets. The results from the previous campaign are used, along with the predicted strength of the teams moving forward.

As the weeks progress, those futures odds are subject to change depending on additional factors.

Let’s say that the Green Bay Packers make a significant trade and bring in a star quarterback ahead of the regular season. The sportsbooks decide that the Packers’ chances of winning the Super Bowl have increased, and their odds will shorten.

Similarly, the Los Angeles Dodgers will see their star pitcher suffer a long term injury. He’s crucial to their campaign, and the odds setters will place a longer price on the Los Angeles Dodgers to win the World Series.

The process of placing a futures stake is the same for any bet on the sportsbook. Head to the futures options and find the selection that you want to back. Click on the odds to win next to your chosen team or individual and a virtual bet slip will open. Choose the amount that you wish to stake.

The sportsbook will then show your bet wins terms, including your outlay and returns, should the bet win. If you are happy with your bet, click on the submit button and it is placed.

Most Popular Futures Bets

All sportsbook operators list futures options, and there are many to choose from. Some will always be more popular than others.

Here are the most common futures among the sports betting community.

Over/Under

Alongside outright winner options, online sportsbooks also list futures in the totals - over and under markets. These are usually based on the number of wins that a team will achieve across the season.

Like all future bets, these markets will appear before the season starts and will be in place until the winner is decided. Those sportsbook operators who get involved with over and under betting will publish a series of lines, similar to prop bets that appear for single games.

Let’s say that ahead of the NFL season, there is a market for the number of wins achieved by the New York Jets. You expect the Jets to win eight games, so you may look to stake above the 7.5 line.

It may also be possible to find futures betting for total goals in a season by a soccer player or the number of birdies made by a golfer in one of the major tournaments. Whenever there is an option for a totals bet, an over and under future may also apply.

Championship Futures

This is the most common type of futures bet, and the one that sportsbooks focus on. A championship bet can involve team futures or individual futures. It’s all about the winner of a specific event.

In every sport where there is a tournament, such as a World Cup or continental championship, future bets will be attached.

Futures don’t have to take place across a long season.

For example, ahead of every golf tournament on the PGA Tour or DP World Tour, there will be a futures market available. Top Five Finishes and Top Ten Finishes appear, too, and these are also defined as futures markets.

In leagues where there is promotion and relegation, it’s also possible to stake on team futures for sides to go up or down.

MVP

Futures betting can also apply to individual awards. In the top leagues in the US, there are season long trophies handed out for MVP. There’s also MVP awards for the Super Bowl, the NBA Finals and more.

There are other individual categories too, such as the best offensive and defensive players. When you look to bet on future events, most sportsbooks will have these individual bets along with their team options for all major sports.

Parlay Futures

It is possible to place parlay bets in the futures markets. Sportsbooks sometimes allow customers to place on multiple selections and combine them into a parlay.

Parlays in futures betting are usually compiled across two different competitions, so you could bet on the winner of the Super Bowl and also the World Series.

It’s also possible to compile a parlay from the same event, and this might include the winner of the NBA and the season-long MVP.

Parlays present the advantage of extending the odds of an event, but they also increase your exposure. Remember that every leg of the parlay has to win in order for the bet to pay out.

In-Season

Futures betting markets open before the season begins. Futures are open until a winner has been decided, and many bettors prefer to get involved when the bets are in play.

Odds change quickly when things go live. On the back of every result, the market shifts, and bettors can use their analytical skills to help identify some winners. It may also be possible to find wins at longer odds, which we’ll explain this when we talk about futures strategies.

Popular Futures Bets by Sport

While most individual sports have an option to find a futures bet, some are more popular than others. Here are the most common betting options among customers in North America.

NFL Futures

The popularity of the NFL means there are more futures bets attached than any other sport. The sportsbooks focus on the league with competitive odds and bonus bets, among other offers.

The team future bets include the winner of the NFL, so you can stake on any of the 32 franchise teams to lift the Vince Lombardi Trophy at the end of the season.

It’s also possible to stake on the divisional winners and the champions of the AFC and NFC. Over and under betting will also be listed throughout the NFL season.

There will be lots of opportunities to stake on individual futures markets throughout the season. The NFL has an annual MVP award, along with a trophy for the best player in the Super Bowl. It’s the most popular sport, and the busiest section for futures bettors.

NBA Futures

The NBA structure is similar to the NFL, and that means there are similarities with some same wager options between the futures in each sport.

All teams are aiming to win the ultimate prize of winning the NBA championship, so you could choose to back the Denver Nuggets, the Boston Celtics, the Golden State Warriors or any of the 30 franchises to claim the title.

The regular season contains six divisions which are divided equally into two conferences. This means there are futures bets for division and xonference winners as well as the NBA championship market.

When you bet on futures, look out for over and under betting too. The NBA also has options for individual player futures. Along with the MVP for the season and the Finals, it should be possible to find markets for players making the All-Star team.

MLB Futures

In the MLB structure, 30 teams are competing to win the World Series. The futures market for this trophy will open before the season begins, so you could stake on the Houston Astros, the New York Yankees, the Philadelphia Phillies or any of those 30 franchises.

The format splits the 30 sides into six divisions between two leagues, so futures will also include divisional winners plus the champions of the American League and the National League.

Over and under betting for teams is also in place, throughout the MLB season along with MVP futures.

NHL Futures

Teams in the NHL are battling to win the Stanley Cup. Recent expansion to the structure means that 32 teams take part, and there are options for the same futures markets on all sides including the New York Rangers, the Florida Panthers, the Dallas Stars, and the rest.

Divisional and conference futures betting are also published, along with over and under options.

Once again, MVP sports betting futures are in place for the entire season, as well as the Stanley Cup.

College Sports Futures

Futures betting odds can also be found in other sports including college football, college basketball, college baseball and college hockey. The most popular bet is on the winner of the different championships, while there will also be bets available for March Madness and other tournaments.

There may be fewer markets for a future bet on individual players in college sports, but some sportsbooks will publish betting options. The Heisman Trophy is an annual award for the most outstanding college football player, and certain sportsbooks will allow those who bet on futures to stake on this.

Futures Betting Strategies

Like any form of betting, strategies play a key role in future bet staking. There are common strategies in place. Let’s get into each one in closer detail.

Timing Future Bets

Timing the placement of your futures bet is a crucial factor to consider. Ahead of the new season and when the campaign begins, many variables can influence the odds.

For example, when Manchester City signed Erling Haaland in 2022, their odds to lift the Premier League trophy shortened considerably. Those sports bettors who suspected that City would complete the deal placed their bets early at better odds.

The same principle can be applied to a draft weekend in major competitions. If you suspect that a team is likely to have a strong draft, make your futures bets before the deals are done to get the best odds.

Timing also plays a part when you get behind a slow starter for your future bet. The team’s odds will drift in the outright winner betting, but you can take advantage of those live markets to get on them at a longer price.

A good example of this comes from the cricket world. In the Indian Premier League, the Mumbai Indians are known for starting the season badly, and the stats back this up. They are, however, the joint most successful team in the competition with five tournament wins up to 2023.

Cricket may be a fringe sport in many parts of the world, but the Mumbai Indians example, perfectly illustrates how timing in futures betting could be a valuable strategy.

Hedge Your Future Bets

There are ways in which you can hedge the most popular futures bets in order to give yourself a greater chance of landing a profit after the final game of the season. Because of the many variables involved in futures betting, the implied probability means that the odds are much higher than single game markets and will always start with a + prefix.

A basic form of hedging is to back more than one team across different online sportsbooks.

For example, you could back Steelers/Vikings/Buccaneers or Titans/Patriots/Panthers. If one of those teams wins the Super Bowl, you should be set to earn a profit depending on the exact odds.

It may also be possible to lock in a profit when the season comes down to that final game and you want to stake on one team winning. Let’s say that the Super Bowl is set to be played between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. Before the season begins, you place a $10 original bet on the Chiefs to win the Super Bowl at +1200.

The big game arrives and the 49ers are underdogs at +300. A $10 bet on San Francisco at this point would guarantee an overall profit whatever happens.

Hedging is a futures betting strategy that many experienced bettors consider across the entire season.

Futures Betting Odds

It’s important to remember that sports futures odds will fluctuate across the season. There are so many factors that can influence the markets through the campaign, and those odds are likely to change on the back of every result.

Injuries to star players will have an effect on the odds and possible outcome. As an obvious example, if the Chiefs were to lose Patrick Mahomes at the start of the campaign, their odds to claim the Bowl would lengthen.

Long losing streaks will also influence the odds. Let’s say that Manchester City starts the new season as favorites at +500 to win the English Premier League. The season begins and City loses their first three games. Based on those results, their EPL futures odds may drift to +750.

These are factors to keep in mind when considering the pros and cons of futures betting.

Pros & Cons of Futures Betting

As with all types of betting, there are advantages and disadvantages to the futures markets. Consider the pros and cons before you get involved.

Pros

Potential for longer odds on the favorites. Bets can be placed throughout the season. Futures markets give the bettor more time to carry out their analysis. The time factor also allows bettors the chance to compare online sportsbooks and find the best odds.

Cons

Many more variables are involved in futures as opposed to a single game or prop bet. Bettors must be patient and wait for extended periods for their bets to play out.

Futures Betting FAQs

How do future bets payout?

The futures system may vary across different sportsbooks, but most will pay out when a winner is confirmed. For example, if it’s mathematically impossible for any team to catch the top soccer club, the sportsbook will pay out.

In some cases, the futures bet will only be settled when the entire season is finished, so remember to check the terms and conditions for each sportsbook.

Can I cancel a futures bet?

After placing futures bets, they cannot be cancelled. However, it may be possible to cash out the bet providing that the sportsbook has a cashout option in place. This point can be checked under the general terms and conditions.

Are any boosts available for futures bets?

Yes. It is possible to find boosts for futures markets ahead of any new NFL, NBA, MLB or NHL season. There are no guarantees, but they can be plentiful, so be sure to frequently check all of your sports betting apps for any offers.

What sports is best for futures betting?

Most sports have futures, but the best tend to be team sports that play out over a long season. These offer more variables, a longer period of time to get involved and the potential to find longer odds in the various markets.

Can I parlay futures bets?

Most sportsbooks have this option in place. For example, you could bet on the champion in two or more major championships. Other sportsbooks may let customers stake a parlay in the same event, so you could back the winner of the Super Bowl, combined with the regular season MVP.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.