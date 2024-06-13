Bet on a slow start between Germany and Scotland in the opening game of the 2024 UEFA Euros

The 2024 UEFA European Football Championship kicks off on Friday with a standalone game in Munich between Germany and Scotland.

This will be the 16th time one country has served as a host. Teams that host this tournament perform reasonably well, with the country rallying behind them.

In the previous 15 tournaments, 10 of the host nations have reached at least the semifinal stage, with three finishing as runner-ups and another three went on to be crowned champions.

As a result, the Germans will likely fancy their chances of winning the tournament with the third shortest odds at +550.

While Germany is a heavy favorite (-350) in the opening match, the hosts might find it difficult to break down the Scots.

Germany vs. Scotland odds

Money line: Germany -340, Scotland +900, Draw +500 Spread: Germany -1.5 (-125), Scotland +1.5 (-110) Total: Over 2.5 (-150), Under 2.5 (+110)

Odds via DraftKings

Germany outlook

Germany comes into the competition in decent form. It’s undefeated in its last four matches and produced an impressive 2-0 result on the road against a French team with the second-shortest tournament odds at +400.

It followed that performance with a 2-1 result at home against the Netherlands, which could be a sleeper team in this competition.

But since Germany is the host country, it hasn’t quite had the pressure of having to qualify for the tournament. As a result, it might take a little time before they adjust to the intensity of the match.

According to FootyStats, Germany’s expected goals (xG) rate is 1.67, which would put it 13th among the teams in the tournament.

There’s been a bit of a transition with the Germans as Thomas Müller, who has the most caps (129) on the roster, is unlikely to be in the starting 11. Arsenal’s Kai Havertz will likely lead the line, but even at his best, he’s never shown quite the finishing prowess as Müller.

Thus, the Germans will need some big performances from their younger midfield players, including 21-year-olds Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz.

While the Germans should dominate possession in the middle of the pitch, their bigger challenge will be putting the ball in the back of the net.

Scotland outlook

Very few teams can match the fighting spirit or industrious work ethic of the Scots, who are often outmanned in terms of quality and have suffered their share of heartache in major competitions.

Nonetheless, Scotland is a very prideful team that will give its all until the final whistle.

The key in this match will be to frustrate the Germans by getting all 11 players behind the ball when they are out of possession. Scotland will likely opt for a 5-4-1 formation to provide extra protection along its backline. It has some workhorses in the midfield led by Aston Villa’s John McGinn.

One thing that could work to Scotland’s advantage is that its best players are on the wing, with Liverpool’s Andy Robertson on the left side and Celtic’s Anthony Ralston on the right. Scotland will need the pace of both players on the wing to try to contain Musiala and Wirtz.

As a result, it’ll take the hosts a little time to break Scotland down. Germany will likely need some magic from one of their midfield players, or it will try to overload one side of the field.

Although Scotland will do its best to hang on as long as possible, eventually the dam will break, and Germany will get on the scoresheet.

Germany vs. Scotland pick

You never want to get too ahead of yourself in an opening match that could be filled with tons of jitters on both sides. And given Germany’s current odds, there’s not much value in backing the favorites at the current price.

The best way to approach this match would be to find creative ways to play the under.

The European Football governing body introduced group play in 1980. Since then, there have been 11 tournaments and only 22 goals scored in the opening match. During that time frame, no opening match has had more than three goals.

Six matches went scoreless in the first half, four had a 1-0 result and one was tied 1-1. Thus, it’s rare to see many goals in the first half.

However, we wouldn’t need to wait for the full 45 minutes to find some action in this match. At bet365, we can wager on a scoreless result in the first 26 minutes of the first half at -120 odds.

That price seems undervalued for an opening match where both teams will likely come out somewhat conservative.

Best bet: No goal first 26 minutes (-120 at bet365)

