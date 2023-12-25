Back Eagles to lay the double-digit lumber as home favorites vs Giants Christmas Day

Two NFC East rivals clash on Christmas Day when the New York Giants travel to face the Philadelphia Eagles. New York saw their three game winning streak snapped last week while Philadelphia dropped their third straight game.

With the division still up for grabs between themselves and the Dallas Cowboys, I’m taking the Eagles to cover at home. While 13.5 points is a large number to cover, they’re due for a statement game with the postseason less than a month away. BetMGM has the best odds for this wager at -110.

Giants vs Eagles prediction: Analysis

(Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)

The hosting Eagles may have seen their chances at the No. 1 seed in the NFC slip as a result of their three game losing streak. Those losses came to the 49ers, Cowboys, and Seahawks. They were blown out in concerning fashion against the 49ers and Cowboys.

With that in mind, it might sound unwise to back them covering 11.5 points against a divisional foe. I’m predicting a bounce back game from a well coached team that’s been together through a lot of ups and downs.

They’ve not had a statement win since Oct. 22 against the Dolphins. In fact, that was their only win that’s come by more than the spread in this game. But this matchup lines up as a positive one in many ways.

Tommy DeVito crashed back down to Earth against the Saints and was sacked seven times. If a New Orleans pass rush that’s been lackluster could do that and hold Saquon Barkley to 14 yards on nine carries, Philadelphia can do the same.

» READ MORE: The Eagles have a ‘Giant killer’ in Boston Scott. His odds to score vs. New York are going crazy.

The Eagles’ defense has been one of the worst against the pass but are decent against the run. While their run defense hasn’t had a great game in over a month, a matchup with a bad Giants offensive line could be just what the doctor ordered.

One of the things I’ll be looking for the Eagles to do is dominate on the ground. New York gives up the fourth most rushing yards per game, and the Eagles haven’t had a great attack rushing since the first half of the season.

A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Dallas Goedert were all held in check a week ago and can help run up the scoreboard in a hurry if Jalen Hurts is accurate, protected, and accurate with his throws.

Giants vs Eagles prediction: Pick

Eagles to cover -13.5 point spread (-110) on BetMGM

After a 14 game sample size, it feels like the Eagles are who they are at this point. They’re not a team who can blow teams out like the 49ers and Cowboys. As long as their defense (Particularly their pass defense) is poor, they’ll likely fail to make it back to the Super Bowl.

But it’s hard to imagine the Eagles drop a fourth straight game. While DeVito and the Giants can certainly bring some fight, the Eagles are due for a game where they win by a couple of possessions in an effort to say they belong in the conversation of legitimate contenders.

Even if this isn’t a game that finishes with a 20 or more point differential, 12 points is a mark that should be achievable.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.