Brian Harman is the favorite after two Open Championship rounds. Is there any value on those trailing him?

The second round of the Open Championship has wrapped up at Royal Liverpool in Hoylake. Let’s look at the updated British Open odds, including the odds for live favorite Brian Harman.

There might be a live bet for The Open Championship to make before the weekend starts.

Read our expert rankings of the best sports betting sites Read our expert rankings of the best sports betting mobile apps

British Open Odds: Updated odds after round two (FanDuel)

Brian Harman: +135 Tommy Fleetwood: +400 Rory McIlroy: +1100 Min Woo Lee: +1800 Sepp Straka: +1800 Jordan Spieth: +1800 Jason Day: +1800 Cameron Young: +4000 Wyndham Clark: +4000 Max Homa: +5000 Viktor Hovland: +5000 Emiliano Grillo: +8000 Nicolai Højgaard: +8000 Hideki Matsuyama: +9000 Jon Rahm: +10000

British Open Odds: Brian Harman is favorite

Brian Harman has taken Royal Liverpool by storm. He put together a respectable 4-under 67 in round one. But then he obliterated the course in round two.

Harmon started Friday by posting four straight birdies on holes two through five. He went bogey-less for the rest of the round and capped off the day with an eagle on No. 18.

The American, from St. Simons Island, Georgia, has a five-stroke lead on the field. He’s priced at +130 to earn the Claret Jug, a 43.5% probability of earning his first victory in a major.

However, hovering near him is local favorite Tommy Fleetwood.

Fleetwood loves playing in England, and he loves Links-style courses.

Fleetwood will certainly have the crowd behind him over the weekend.

For now, Fleetwood is +400 to win the Open, implying a 20% probability.

Of course, some pre-tournament favorites are still hovering near the top of the leaderboard. Rory McIlroy sits at 11-1, while Jordan Spieth sits at 18-1. Rory is now tied for 12th at 1 under, while Spieth is among the top 10 at 2 under.

Two long shots have entered their name into the mix.

Sepp Straka was 200-1 to win the event but sits alone in third place, and FanDuel is now offering 20-1 on the Austrian. Min Woo Lee is tied for fourth after posting a 3-under 68 on Friday. He was 80-1 to win the event but now sits at 18-1.

Meanwhile, some of the pre-tournament favorites have struggled.

After finishing the first two rounds at two over, Jon Rahm is now 100-1 to win the event.

Scottie Scheffler, the No. 1 player in the world, is 3 over and 110-1 to win the event after barely making the cut.

Brooks Koepka fell apart on the back nine on Friday and now sits at 250-1 to win the event. He also barely made the weekend at 3 over.

» READ MORE: How to bet Dak Prescott’s interception total this NFL season

British Open Odds: Best live bet

I bet Straka at 200-1 before the event, and I’m willing to bet he’s still undervalued entering the weekend.

Straka played very inconsistently through the first two rounds. He had three bogeys and a double in round one, backing it up with two more and another double in round two.

However, Straka ended round two with birdies on six of his final seven holes.

If Straka can clean up the mistakes, he’s scoring as well as any golfer in the field.

I liked him pre-tournament because of his recent form (T-7th at the PGA Championship, win at the John Deere Classic) and how he fits the course. Royal Liverpool is narrow off the tee with small greens. You must be accurate off the tee and boast an elite approach game.

On tour this year, Straka is 20th in driving accuracy and 16th in Strokes Gained: Approach. He fits this course like a glove.

If Straka continues playing at his current pace, he’ll be in the mix on Sunday, and he could very well be the outright winner if he cleans it up a bit.

Best Live Bet: Sepp Straka Outright (+2000)

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.