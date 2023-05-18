Handicapping the 2023 PGA Championship is going to prove a difficult test.

While we’ve seen Oak Hill Country Club host major events before, the course has undergone a serious renovation and it is anybody’s guess how it will play over the next four days.

The course is long, which you’d think would give an edge to the bombers. But the fairways are narrow, so perhaps the more accurate drivers are the ones to back. But also, the greens are tiny, so you’re gonna want to back players with some magic in their short game. Add in some unpredictable Rochester weather — right now the forecast seems just fine, though the mornings will be cold — and you’ve got yourself all the ingredients for a difficult test.

That is reflected in the betting market as the current line for the winning score is set at 271.5 strokes, which means we’re expected to see the winning score come in around 8- or 9-under par.

The good news for first-round leader bettors is that there’s a decent chance things get chaotic on Thursday. There will be a lot of scores on the wrong side of par in Round 1 and it’s unlikely that a handful of players will come out and go low, so that should open the door for a long shot to get hot and grab the lead after 18 holes.

PGA Championship First-Round Leader Picks

Cam Davis (+9000, FanDuel)

The Aussie has been a betting darling at different times over the past two years, but he’s flying a bit under the radar this week despite seemingly ticking a lot of boxes for this course. Davis is terrific off the tee, he’s got strong numbers on approach from 175+ yards out and he’s put up some strong results in tough fields. His overall game may not hold for four rounds, but he’s certainly worth a shot to get hot on Thursday.

Kurt Kitayama (+11000, FanDuel)

It will be quite difficult for any longshot to win in this field, but Kitayama -- who is ranked as the World No. 21 heading into this event -- already has a win in 2023 against elite competition. The 30-year-old won the Arnold Palmer Invitational back in March to give him his fifth top-3 finish since Feb. 2022. Like any player in this range, Kitayama’s game can go south in a hurry, but he can hit the ball a mile and has shown the ability to get hot at difficult courses.

Hayden Buckley (+11000, FanDuel)

Buckley burst onto the scene with a terrific showing at the 2022 U.S. Open. The Chattanooga, Tenn. native eventually finished T14, but he was near the top of the leaderboard after two rounds and seemed comfortable handling the difficult conditions at the Country Club. With that performance in mind, Buckley has a chance to get off to a hot start at Oak Hill thanks to his ability with the driver -- he ranks fourth on the PGA Tour in Strokes Gained: Off the Tee -- and his form. Buckley has made four cuts in a row and has two top-10 finishes in his last three full-field events.

