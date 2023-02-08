Arizona will be the center of the sports universe with Super Bowl 57 set to take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, but the party really gets underway on Thursday with Round 1 of the 2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open.

Known for its party vibe, the Phoenix Open is also quickly becoming golf’s “fifth major” thanks to its spot in the calendar, the field it attracts and the attention it generates thanks to that party atmosphere.

Jon Rahm is currently the betting favorite for the Waste Management at +700, but he’s got company at the top of the board in the form of Rory McIlroy, who is sitting at +800.

Defending champion Scottie Scheffler is the third choice at +1300, just ahead of Xander Schauffele (+1400), who has back-to-back top three finishes here. Tony Finau (+1800) and Collin Morikawa (+1800) are the only other golfers under +2000.

As with any elite field, you’ll see some tantalizing prices on some strong players, but you want to tread lightly with longshots as this event is normally won by a big name. Here are the winners going back to 2015 with their final score in parentheses:

2022: Scottie Scheffler (-22) 2021: Brooks Koepka (-19) 2020: Webb Simpson (-17) 2019: Rickie Fowler (-17) 2018: Gary Woodland (-18) 2017: Hideki Matsuyama (-17) 2016: Hideki Matsuyama (-14) 2015: Brooks Koepka (-15)

With that in mind, let’s take a look at a few players who could be worth a punt at TPC Scottsdale this weekend.

» READ MORE: Looking to bet on the Super Bowl? Try these Eagles sportsbook promo codes

Viktor Hovland (+3300, BetMGM)

It feels like things have quieted down around Hovland compared to his peers heading into 2023. Perhaps its because he’s been surpassed by Scheffler and Morikawa, or maybe its just that the golf world is waiting for the 25-year-old Norwegian to have that signature moment.

Either way, the lack of fanfare opens up a buying opportunity on a player that is as talented as the players in the +2000 range.

Hovland played in the Sentry Tournament of Champions right out of the gates, but then took a couple of weeks off before finishing T13 in a weak field at Pebble Beach last week. Nothing to be excited about, but also nothing too concerning, either.

So even though Hovland’s name hasn’t popped yet this year and he missed the cut at TPC Scottsdale in 2022, he’s shown he can contend in top-notch fields with top-10 finishes at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, THE PLAYERS and The Open Championship last year.

He’s worth a shot here at +3300, as his ball-striking game is more than good enough to keep him in contention.

Sam Burns (+4200, FanDuel)

This number just jumped right off the page.

Burns has four wins and two runner-ups since last May and even though he’s only played a couple of events in 2023, he put together a strong performance at the American Express in mid-January, finishing T11 and posting two rounds of 64.

Burns missed the cut here in 2022, but he finished T22 back in 2021 and he is a much, much better player than he was back then. If that version of Burns can compete for a top 20, this one can contend with the big boys.

» READ MORE: How should you approach the prop bets on Eagles QB Jalen Hurts? Here are some tips.

Corey Conners (+8000, BetMGM)

At the beginning of the PGA Tour season, there were a few folks suggesting that Conners was worth keeping an eye on as a potential bet at the Masters, and yet here he is at +8000 for the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

Why has Conners, who is usually around +5000 or so in fields like this, fallen down the board? Most likely due to inactivity.

Conners finished T18 at the Sentry TOC and T12 at the Sony Open in the middle of January, but then didn’t play in any of the California events, which has allowed him to fly under the radar at an event where he’s never missed a cut and owns a top-20 finish (2021).

K.H. Lee (+9500, FanDuel)

If there is a long shot to really consider, it’s probably Lee.

Not only does he have two career wins on a TPC Course (Craig Ranch), he also finished second at the WMPO two years ago. His other showings aren’t as impressive (missed cut, T38), but he’s now got 10 rounds at this course under his belt.

He’s also got plenty of strong results at other TPC courses like TPC River Highlands, TPC Southwind and TPC Summerlin.

Lee is coming off a missed cut at The American Express, but he finished T7 at the Sentry TOC and wound up inside the top 30 at the Sony, so there’s nothing alarming with his current form.

» READ MORE: Full sports betting coverage from The Philadelphia Inquirer

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.