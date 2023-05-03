After a couple of quiet weeks with less-than-stellar fields, things will heat up a bit on the PGA Tour this week with the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Golf Course in Charlotte, N.C.

This is another designated event on the Tour calendar, so almost every big name on the circuit will make the trip to Charlotte for one of the final tournaments before the PGA Championship.

With Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler skipping this week, Rory McIlroy slots in as the betting favorite at +700. McIlroy, who won this title back in 2021 (last year’s tournament was played on a different course), is the only golfer with single-digit odds. McIlroy hasn’t played since missing the cut at Augusta and is coming off two MC’s in his last three outings.

There is a gap between McIlroy and the next group of players, but things get bunched up really quickly on the betting board this week. There are 10 players currently priced between +1500 and +2400: Patrick Cantlay (+1500), Xander Schauffele (+1700), Tony Finau (+1700), Jordan Spieth (+1900), Justin Thomas (+2100), Cameron Young (+2100), Viktor Hovland (+2100), Sungjae Im (+2400), Matt Fitzpatrick (+2400) and Collin Morikawa (+2400).

It’s very easy to see any one of those players take home this title, but this course has actually been a happy-hunting ground for long shots in the past because all it takes is a red-hot driver to set yourself up for contention. Max Homa is a star now, but he won this event in 2019 as a huge long shot. Six years earlier it was Derek Ernst who took home the title at 500/1.

It’s unlikely we see another player lift the trophy from that range in this field, but it’s always worth picking out a few players down the board at Quail Hollow.

Byeong-hun An (+16000, FanDuel)

Benny An’s been quietly resurgent in 2023 and that trend continued at the Mexico Open. An’s T33 finish may not make you rush to the window to back him, but if you put it together with the T6 he posted in his previous start at the Valero Texas Open and the fact that he’s yet to miss a cut in 2023 (he did WD at the Arnold Palmer) you can start to see some signs that An is building towards something. It also doesn’t hurt that An ranks seventh on the PGA Tour in driving distance this season.

Cameron Champ (+21000, FanDuel)

One of the most boom-or-bust players on the PGA Tour, there are worse times to back the long-hitting Cameron Champ than as a 210-to-1 longshot at Quail Hollow. It’s a long course that asks a lot of tough questions on second shots, so getting someone who can make life a little easier on approach is well worth considering on this track. Champ fits that bill and is coming off a T8 finish at the Mexico Open, so perhaps he carries that form into Charlotte.

S.H. Kim (+25000, Caesars)

We’ve seen breakthrough winners at this event, so why not back the impressive PGA Tour rookie at a big number. Kim has played a ton of golf in his rookie campaign and a lot of it has been impressive. Not only did he post another top-25 finish last week in Mexico, but Kim was T15 in his previous full-field event (Valero Texas Open) and has two other top-20 results in 2023.

Davis Thompson (+40000, Caesars)

Thompson burst onto the scene early in 2023 with a runner-up finish behind Jon Rahm at the American Express back in January. It’s not been great since then, but that’s to be expected out of a 23-year-old PGA Tour rookie. Outside of seeing him go toe-to-toe with one of the best players in the world, the other thing that makes Thompson noteworthy in this spot is his ability off the tee. The Georgia native ranks 13th in driving distance on the PGA Tour this season.

