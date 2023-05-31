The 2023 PGA Tour campaign has been pretty chalky. Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm have been dominant forces since the year started, while other big-game hunters like Max Homa, Tony Finau, Jason Day, Matt Fitzpatrick and Brooks Koepka have also made their way to the winner’s circle.

That said, it does seem like we’ve started to see a bit of a shift in the pattern of the season over the past couple of weeks.The underdogs are starting to bark.

Emiliano Grillo took home the trophy at the Charles Schwab Challenge last weekend as a +10000 outsider (defeating fellow triple-digit player Adam Schenk in the process) and, two weeks before that, it was Wyndham Clark who cashed as a +6000 longshot at the Charles Schwab Challenge. Neither came close to topping Kurt Kitayama’s +20000 price at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, but it’s been encouraging to see some out-of-nowhere winners as we head towards the U.S. Open in a couple of weeks.

And it may not stop this week, as Muirfield Village has been a happy hunting ground for longshots in recent years.Five of the last eight trophy-lifters at the Memorial Tournament have closed at +4000 or longer (including defending champion Billy Horschel, who was +6000 before Round 1) and two of them (Will McGirt in 2016 and David Lingmerth in 2015) were triple-digit prices when they won.

So while there’s certainly a great chance that we see one of the tournament favorites — Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele or Rory McIlroy — win the 2023 Memorial Tournament, it’s also a good idea to take some chances on some longshots and hope for some magic at Jack’s Place.

2023 Memorial Tournament picks

Shane Lowry (+5500, FanDuel)

It’s never that difficult to make a sound argument for betting Shane Lowry at this number, no matter how deep the field or tough the course. In fact, you could say that the best time to bet on the Irishman is when things look choppy. Lowry is one of the game’s best grinders and never minds when the conditions are rough, so it’s not a shock that his PGA Tour wins have come at the Open Championship and in a WGC event, while he’s also got a BMW PGA Championship title under his belt, too.

Cam Davis (+11000, FanDuel):

Buying low on a golfer who burned the market in the previous week is never a bad idea. For one, it means that the player — Cam Davis in this case — is usually in strong form despite a blip in his most recent outing. That is true of the Davis, who posted three top-10 finishes in previous five full-field events before missing the cut last weekend. But recency bias is a real thing in golf and everyone has seemingly abandoned ship on Davis, meaning his odds have drifted from +3800 last week (albeit in a softer field) to +11000 at the time of writing.

Ryan Fox (+15000, FanDuel)

Quietly, Ryan Fox is putting together a terrific year. The Kiwi posted a T20 at the Dubai Desert Classic at the end of January and followed that up with three more top-20s to go along with encouraging showings at THE PLAYERS (T27), the Masters (T26), the PGA Championship (T23) and the Charles Schwab Challenge (T21). Those are not easy tournaments to play in, which tells us that this tough course and deep field won’t intimidate Fox.

