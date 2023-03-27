Mike Trout golf course designed by Tiger Woods in the works for Vineland

Mike Trout is coming back home to play….golf.

The baseball superstar from South Jersey is building a golf course in Vineland, just a short drive from his hometown of Millville. The course — Trout National - The Reserve — is being designed by Tiger Woods and is scheduled to open in 2025.

Wood’ golf course architecture firm, TGR Design, announced earlier this month plans to build a short course at Philadelphia’s Cobbs Creek Golf Club.

Phillies fans have longed for Trout to come home to play for the Phils, which seemed like a possibility after Bryce Harper came to Philly in 2019 and started openly courting the Angels star to follow him. Trout instead signed a 12-year contract extension later that month, keeping him in Southern California through the 2030 season.

Trout and the Angels come to Citizens Bank Park in August for a three-game series. For now, that’s as close as Phil’s’ fans can get to Trout playing at home.