Mike Trout golf course designed by Tiger Woods in the works for Vineland

The baseball superstar from South Jersey is building a golf course just a short drive from his hometown of Millville.

Mike Trout will have another reason to come home to the Millville area when his golf course is expected to open in 2025.
Mike Trout is coming back home to play….golf.

The baseball superstar from South Jersey is building a golf course in Vineland, just a short drive from his hometown of Millville. The course — Trout National - The Reserve — is being designed by Tiger Woods and is scheduled to open in 2025.

Wood’ golf course architecture firm, TGR Design, announced earlier this month plans to build a short course at Philadelphia’s Cobbs Creek Golf Club.

Phillies fans have longed for Trout to come home to play for the Phils, which seemed like a possibility after Bryce Harper came to Philly in 2019 and started openly courting the Angels star to follow him. Trout instead signed a 12-year contract extension later that month, keeping him in Southern California through the 2030 season.

Trout and the Angels come to Citizens Bank Park in August for a three-game series. For now, that’s as close as Phil’s’ fans can get to Trout playing at home.

