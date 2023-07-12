The field is loaded at this week’s Genesis Scottish Open. The Renaissance Club will host this event, which it has done annually since 2019.

The Renaissance Club is a par-70, 7,237-yard track (yardage subject to change) designed by Tom Doak that benefits strong iron players and those who can adapt quickly on a wind-swirling links course. Looking at the top of previous leaderboards, the greatest predictors of success at this course are strokes gained tee to green and greens in regulation percentage (GIR%).

Scottish Open pick: Adrian Meronk outright winner (+9000 via BetRivers)

A great guy to target with longer odds this week is Adrian Meronk, a European Tour member who is currently 90/1 via BetRivers.

Perhaps the best non-PGA TOUR/LIV professional golfer in the world, Meronk currently ranks 49th in the Official World Golf Rankings and third in the European Tour standings. The only two golfers ranked above Meronk on those European Tour rankings are Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm — pretty good company to be in.

» READ MORE: With many top players overseas, back this long shot to win the PGA Tour’s Barbasol Championship this week

An excellent iron player, Meronk ranks third on the European Tour in GIR%, which has propelled him to make each of his past six cuts on that circuit. Meronk boasts five top-15 finishes over that stretch, including his win at the DS Automobiles Italian Open.

He frequently gets sponsor exemptions on the PGA TOUR and even finished T14 at this year’s Honda Classic and T17 at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play event. With plenty of links-course experience in Europe, it is worth taking a shot on Meronk at 90/1.

The bet: Adrian Meronk to win (+9000 via BetRivers)

» READ MORE: Full sports betting coverage from The Philadelphia Inquirer

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.