Two long shots to back in this week’s WGC-Dell Matchplay tournament

Every golf tournament is unique — it’s one of the best things about gambling on the sport — but the WGC-Dell Matchplay takes it to a whole new level.

The Dell Match Play features 64 players competing in a head-to-head tournament over five days, starting on Wednesday and ending on Sunday.

The opening round of the competition is a round robin format, with the 64 competitors split into 16 groups of four. The winner of the quartet is then advanced to a 16-player knockout bracket which begins with two rounds on Saturday, followed by the semifinals and finals on Sunday.

Get your BetMGM promo code to use on golf and March Madness Read about the Best College Basketball Betting Sites

There have been some elite winners here in the past like Scottie Scheffler, Dustin Johnson and Jason Day (he was the No. 2 seed when he lifted the trophy in 2016), but it’s also seen three players ranked 32 or longer (Billy Horschel, Kevin Kisner and Bubba Watson) come out on top in the last four years.

Here’s a look at two players who could upset the odds in Austin this week.

Tom Hoge (+6600, BetMGM)

The draw is vital when handicapping this tournament and Hoge’s came out OK. Xander Schauffele is a clear favorite to win the round robin ahead of Hoge, Aaron Wise and Cameron Davis, but all things considered it’s not a brutal stretch for Hoge, who is priced as the second-favorite in this foursome by the oddsmakers.

What’s more appealing is that this section of the bracket could really open up for whoever gets out of this group. Matthew Fitzpatrick would be the most likely matchup in the Round of 16, but he’s been struggling and the rest of his group is not all that intimidating. That really sets up well for Hoge, should he get through the round robin, to make a run into the quarterfinals.

It’s not just the draw that makes Hoge a tantalizing longshot, either. Hoge may have missed the cut at the Arnold Palmer Invitational last month, but his two outings on either side of that one saw him finish T14 and T3.

With a decent path to the latter stages of the tournament and his game in good nick, Hoge ticks every box you want for a longshot in this event.

Adam Hadwin (+9500, FanDuel)

Similar to Hoge, a play on Hadwin starts with the path.

Hadwin, who has collected three top-20 finishes in six starts in 2023, was placed in a foursome with Sam Burns, Seamus Power and Adam Scott. The bookies have made Burns a lukewarm +190 favorite to top the group, but he is tied with Fitzpatrick for the longest odds of the top seeds in Round 1.

Things could get tricky in the Round of 16 with Patrick Cantlay lurking, but hopefully there’s an upset in that quartet or Hadwin gets lucky and upsets Cantlay. He’s 95/1, so you’re going to need some breaks even to get into the quarterfinals.

Hadwin is coming off a missed cut at the Valspar, but his game has generally been in good shape in 2023 and his path is viable. That’s all you’re really asking for at this price.

» READ MORE: Full sports betting coverage from The Philadelphia Inquirer

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.