Hard Rock Bet Promo Code

You may have eaten at one of the excellent Hard Rock Cafes, stayed at a Hard Rock Hotel, or seen someone wearing one of those classic Hard Rock T-shirts, and now you can make sports bets on the Hard Rock Sportsbook. Hard Rock Bet is growing its presence in the United States and the Hard Rock promo code is a great way for Philadelphia Inquirer readers to get in on the action on game day.

Hard Rock Bet Welcome Offer Details Hard Rock Bet Welcome Offer 📲 Hard Rock Bet Promo Code Details No Code Needed Hard Rock Bet Welcome Offer 💰 Hard Rock Bet Bonus Offer Details No Regret First Bet up to $200! Hard Rock Bet Welcome Offer 📌 Terms and Conditions Details T&C Apply, 21+, only in select states.

New customers on Hard Rock Bet can use the Hard Rock Bet promo code to cash in on a sweet offer. Hard Rock Bet is offering a No Regret First Bet up to $200 to new users, and it is a great way to ease into sports betting.

The No Regret First Bet up to $200 lets new sports bettors can place a first bet up to $200, and if it loses, they will get the amount wagered back in bonus bets. And if you win using the Hard Rock Bet promo code, you will just get your winnings like a normal bet.

In addition to explaining the Hard Rock Bet promo code, this article will also dive into some of the finer details of the Hard Rock Sportsbook. We’ll go over where Hard Rock Bet is legal, what types of sports bets are available on it, the Hard Rock app, how to get started on Hard Rock Bet, and more.

Hard Rock Bet Welcome Offer

Hard Rock Bet Sportsbook Promo Code: No code required Welcome Offer: First Bet Replay up to $200 Back in Bonus Bets Legal States: Arizona, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia Terms & Conditions: Must be 21+. Available in AZ, IN, TN, OH, and VA only. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Hard Rock Bet Daily Boosts

Hard Rock Bet Daily Boost: This is just a bet offered by Hard Rock Bet that has better odds than it usually would — for a day. A recent example of this was the odds moving from +185 to +250 for the Chiefs to win in Week 1 and for 55+ points to be scored in the game. The daily boosts offered by Hard Rock Sportsbook provide unique odds boost opportunities and it is not found on all online sports betting sites. Hard Rock Bet Happy Hour: At 4 p.m. each Friday, Hard Rock Sportsbook will introduce a new boost at the start of each hour until 7 p.m. Friday Hard Rock Bet odds boosts have one boost from 4:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m., the next from 5:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., and the final one from 6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Ongoing Hard Rock Bet Promotions

Refer A Friend

The Refer A Friend promotion from Hard Rock Sportsbook is an easy way to earn some bonus bets. All you have to do is send the Refer A Friend link to your friends, and you will get $10 in bonus bets for every friend who joins and deposits at least $20.

Weekly Challenge

Hard Rock Sportsbook has a challenge each week for bettors to complete tasks. For example, the Hard Rock Bet weekly challenge may be asking you to win a $40 four-legged basketball parlay bet, and if your parlay hits, you get a shot at some of the prize money it gives away each week as part of the promotion.

Weekly Leaderboards

Bettors who successfully do two weekly challenges can earn points and rise up the Hard Rock Bet weekly leaderboards. First place wins $1,250 and the top 20 get a cash prize.

Season-Long Sweepstakes

Those who complete the weekly challenges through the NFL regular season and postseason have the chance to win a grand prize of $200,000! Furthermore, the top point earners each week get a share of the $10,000 prize pool on Hard Rock Sportsbook.

No Regret First Bet up to $200

Registration Process for Hard Rock Bet

Signing up for Hard Rock Bet is just like signing up for most online sportsbooks. Bettors in Arizona, Indiana, Tennessee, Ohio, and Virginia can download the Hard Rock Sportsbook app or head over to the Hard Rock online sportsbook to get started.

Once there, click on the “Sign Up” or “Join Now” button to begin the registration process. Here’s what it will look like for new Hard Rock Bet users:

Click or tap on “Create New Account” Enter in the necessary account details. Provide the required location information. Pick out a security question and select your gender. Read the terms and conditions. Click the “Create Account” button. Go to the banking section and make an initial deposit. Make sure to get your welcome bonus.

Hard Rock Bet App Review

In this day and age, an online sportsbook is only as good as its mobile app. Well, Hard Rock Bet has nothing to worry about because the Hard Rock Sportsbook app has everything bettors would want. It has a clean interface, all the sports betting markets are easy to find, there is not any lag or slow response times, and it is not hard to navigate through the app and find what you’re looking for.

The Hard Rock Bet app also has live streaming — something not available on all online sportsbook apps — giving bettors a direct view of their wagers. Overall, the Hard Rock Bet app is one of the best on the market and the reviews seem to agree.

Hard Rock Bet Apple App: 4.8 ⭐️ from 6.4K Ratings

Hard Rock Bet users on the Apple App Store had great things to say about the app. The vast majority of the ratings were five stars and people really seemed to appreciate the app’s user interface. Some reviewers had some issues with the bonus bet process, but for the most part people had good experiences on the Hard Rock Bet app.

Excellent Interface

“This is maybe one of the best mobile Sportsbook apps I’ve used. So easy to get to anything. Interface is clean and easy to read. I can quickly place bets and see my balance. The only downside would be the search function doesn’t seem to be fully fleshed out but hopefully it’s fixed soon. Not app related but also love the fun of the wheel spin!” — Halos17

Perfect App and Customer Support

“Hard Rock is definitely doing it right. Great promos and bonuses. Most importantly, if an issues does arise, their customer service is top notch. They will fix you, with 24/7 chat support.

I used to use a different sportsbook, but their customer service would not reply. So I made the switch and couldn’t be happier. 10/10

Thank you Hard Rock!” — Lol00420

Hard Rock Bet Google Play Store: 4.2 ⭐️ from 1.56K Reviews

The reviewers on the Google Play Store were not as favorable to Hard Rock Bet. There were many complaints about problems with the promotions or glitches in the geolocation technology. The reviews ranged from positive to negative, and it will interesting to see if the reviews change materially as Hard Rock Bet expands to more states.

“I’m hoping it’s just a glitch with the new app but I’m in NJ, and it’s saying I’m outside the state and I can’t make my 1st deposit I’ll try again a little later when and if it fixes I will change my review. Also, the 24 7 help is ridiculous. I told them my issue, and they told me to download the app, They just made obsolete. I wanted to post an update as promised. Now that the app is live, I can say that it’s definitely a great app. No complaints it’s easy. Definitely worth the wait.” — Larry

“Everything works fine except location. Put more money into your location features because it tells me I’m not in a legal state when I am. It’s frustrating because I can’t place bets without restarting the app 20 times. Fix this. You have the money to do so. Stop being cheap. App seems to be useless unless connected to wifi it does not locate at all off of wifi. It’s pretty bad” — Burb Jones

Bet Types on Hard Rock Bet Sportsbook

Flex Parlay: This is a parlay bet that lets the bettor win even if a few legs of the parlay don’t hit. Basically, it is a more flexible parlay. So if you made a five-leg NFL parlay on Hard Rock Bet, you could adjust to to a 4-of-5 parlay that lets you lose one game and still win the parlay, albeit at lower odds. This is a good way for bettors to do parlays without as much risk. Boosts: Another interesting feature of Hard Rock Sportsbook are Hard Rock Bet boosts. This is offering odds boosts with more favorable odds on a sporting event. An example of this would be adjusting the Hard Rock odds on an NFL team to cover from -110 to +110. So if you made a winning bet on the Ravens to cover using one of the Hard Rock Bet boosts, you would win more money than you otherwise would have if you took Baltimore at -110. Prop Parlays: It is like a parlay bet, but just for prop bets. So if you wanted to parlay Tyreek Hill’s receiving yards and Derrick Henry’s total touchdowns, you could do that in a prop parlay. Same Game Parlays: The same game parlays on Hard Rock Bet allow bettors to put together multiple parlay bets from the same game. An example of this would be parlaying the Eagles to cover and taking the under in the matchup. Moneylines: You just want to bet on which team will win? Make a moneyline bet. It is as simple as it sounds, this is just a wager on which team wins or loses a given game. Point Spreads: Betting the point spread is making a wager on how much a team wins by or loses by. It is one of the most popular types of sports bets and offers more competitive odds than moneyline bets. For instance, if the Eagles are favored by 6.5 points over the Packers, they would need to win by seven points or more to cover the point spread. If Philly wins on a last-second field goal, the points spread bet would not hit. Totals: A total bet is often referred to as an over/under bet, and it is wagering on the total amount of points from both teams in a game. A matchup that is expected to score a higher amount of points will be assigned a higher total by sportsbooks, and the same rule applies for games that are expected to be defensive showdowns. Futures: This is a bet on a sports event that will be determined relatively far in the future. Some examples of futures bets are a bet on who wins the NFL MVP, a team’s pre-season win total, or a bet on which team will win the NBA Finals. You can make a futures bet before the season or at some point during the season, but odds change quite a bit as the season moves on.

Hard Rock Bet Sports Markets

Football

NFL CFL Australian Rules Football

Baseball

MLB KBO (South Korea) Triple-A

Basketball

NBA WNBA FIBA

NCAA

NCAAF NCAAB NCAAW

Boxing

Major fights

Darts

Modus Darts PDC World Championship

Golf

PGA

Handball

Bundesliga LNH Division 1 Liga Asobal

Hockey

NHL DEL

MMA

UFC

Motorsports

NASCAR Formula 1

Rugby

Super League World Cup NRL

Soccer

Premier League La Liga Serie A MLS And many more!

Table Tennis

TT Elite Series

Tennis

ITF events

Hard Rock Sportsbook Rebrands into Hard Rock Bet

Hard Rock Sportsbook rebranded itself to Hard Rock Bet in July 2023. It is a cleaner, simpler name that Hard Rock hopes can help its sportsbook rise in market share. The change to Hard Rock Bet includes the additions of the new VIP loyalty program and the new Flex Parlay that will be present on the Hard Rock Bet website and the Hard Rock Bet app.

Hard Rock Loyalty Program

Hard Rock instituted a new loyalty program in July 2023 and it is one of the best offered by any online sportsbook. Players can benefit from the Hard Rock loyalty program because they can accumulate points through their betting, and then those points can be redeemed for fun prizes at the Hard Rock Rewards store. With more and more points, you will be able to move up the Hard Rock rewards tiers.

What do the prizes look like? It ranges from bonus bets, cash, and mystery wheel spins, all the way up to a Tesla for a few million points. Hard Rock also has it set up where it is easier to accumulate points as you go because each tier multiplies how many points you get. So if you’re in the Silver tier, your rewards points multiplier is 3x.

Here’s how the six tiers shake out in the Hard Rock Bet loyalty program:

Member ⚪️: Less than 10 tier credits (1x multiplier) Bronze 🥉: 10-149 tier credits (2x multiplier) Silver 🥈: 150-999 tier credits (3x multiplier) Gold 🥇: 1K-3,999 tier credits (5x multiplier) Platinum 💠: 4,000+ tier credits (7x multiplier) Diamond 💎: Invite Only (10x multiplier)

Payment & Withdrawal Options at Hard Rock Bet

There are many ways to deposit and withdraw money from your Hard Rock account. Hard Rock Bet offers all the standard banking options and it is very easy to navigate the Hard Rock Sportsbook app and locate the payment & withdrawal features.

These are the payment and withdrawal options available on Hard Rock Bet:

Payment Options

Debit Card/Credit Card ACH/eCheck PayPal PayNearMe Venmo Hard Rock Play+ Card Cash at Hard Rock Casino cage

Withdrawal Options

ACH/eCheck PayPal Venmo Hard Rock Play+ Card Cash at Hard Rock Casino cage

Hard Rock Bet Sportsbook FAQs

Here are some commonly asked questions (and answers!) regarding the Hard Rock Bet sportsbook:

What is the Hard Rock Bet promo code?

Right now there is no actual promo code necessary to get the Hard Rock welcome bonus. New customers can claim the Hard Rock bonus to get a First Bet Replay up to $200.

Where is Hard Rock Bet legal?

Hard Rock Bet is currently legal in Arizona, Indiana, Tennessee, Ohio, and Virginia.

Will Hard Rock Bet launch in Florida again?

There is no concrete timetable for when Hard Rock Bet will relaunch in Florida. The future of sports betting in Florida is still stuck in the federal court system as the 2023 NFL season begins. The Seminole Tribe, which bought the Hard Rock brand in 2007, had its 2021 betting compact overturned in court, and that shut down Hard Rock Sportsbook in Florida. Once that case is resolved, Hard Rock Bet will likely make its way back to Florida since will be the largest state with legal sports betting if/when it returns.

How do I redeem my Hard Rock rewards points?

Hard Rock Bet rewards points can be redeemed at the Hard Rock Rewards Store for cool prizes. They can also be redeemed at a Hard Rock hotel or a Hard Rock cage in a casino.

How old do I have to be to place a bet on Hard Rock Bet?

The legal betting age to use Hard Rock Sportsbook is 21 and older.