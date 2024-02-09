Bet on a big night from Dejounte Murray when Hawks visit 76ers Friday night

The Philadelphia 76ers are finding life a bit difficult without their star center, Joel Embiid, who isy recovering after undergoing surgery to repair the meniscus in his left knee.

He’ll have to wait four weeks before being reevaluated by team doctors, which puts his timetable for recovery at closer to six to eight weeks.

And with the 76ers just 4-12 without Embiid this season, they desperately needed to improve their roster at the trade deadline.

As a result, Philadelphia was busy ahead of the NBA trade deadline, acquiring Buddy Hield from the Indiana Pacers in exchange for Marcus Morris, Furkan Korkmaz and three second-round picks. They also landed the Bucks’ Cameron Payne and a 2027 second-round draft pick in exchange for Patrick Beverley.

Lastly, Philadelphia created salary space for a possible veteran buyout by sending Danuel House Jr., a 2024 second-round pick (via the Knicks) and cash considerations to the Pistons for a protected 2028 second-round pick.

With so many moving parts on this Philadelphia roster, it might make sense to take a wait-and-see approach and instead focus on the visiting Hawks in Friday night’s matchup at the Wells Fargo Center.

Hawks analysis

Despite months of trade rumors surrounding guard Dejounte Murray, Atlanta opted to stand pat at the deadline and keep its current roster intact. It’s possible that the teams interested in acquiring Murray simply didn’t meet the Hawks’ valuation.

Although the Hawks are on a two-game losing streak and seven games under .500 (22-29), they’ve actually played better of late. Atlanta won four straight games before this skid, defeating the Raptors, Lakers, Suns and Warriors.

Even their recent losses came against quality opponents in the Clippers and Celtics.

One thing about the playoff play-in tournament is that more teams are likely to stay in the postseason race because they have two extra outs as a ninth or 10th seed.

Atlanta currently occupies the 10th seed, and if it could sort itself out defensively, it might have a chance to make some legitimate noise in the Eastern Conference.

After all, the Hawks are the third-highest-scoring team in the conference, with 121.5 points per game. Defensively, they rank last in the East with 124 points allowed.

» READ MORE: Sixers’ NBA championship odds worsen after Joel Embiid’s knee injury

76ers analysis

One of the risks with doing anything with Philadelphia in this game is that we don’t know which players will be available to play.

Let’s say their new acquisitions were able to join the team in time for this game. How many minutes will they play? Will the offense be cohesive?

Over the 76ers’ last seven games, their offense has stagnated, ranking 27th in the league while averaging 110 points.

Even against a defense as bad as Atlanta’s, can we really trust the 76ers to put up points here with a makeshift roster?

The first thing I contemplated for this handicap was the total, which opened at 239.5 before being bet up as high as 246.5 at some sportsbooks.

Given the uncertainty regarding the 76ers roster, I have to think this market move has more to do with the Hawks than anything else.

Interestingly, our Action Labs database shows four Hawks games this season where the total increased by at least 3.5 points after opening at 239.5 or higher. In all four instances, the game went over the total.

Unfortunately, I’m not sure I can fully get on board with the game total, given what I’ve seen with this 76ers offense recently.

Hawks vs. 76ers prediction: Pick

If you’re considering playing the over in this matchup, you might want to isolate Atlanta’s team total. While I agree that the move to the over on the game total has made Atlanta’s team derivative more expensive, you can always play an alternate number of 123.5 with odds at -125.

Having said that, my official recommendation would be to play Murray’s assists + rebounds combo prop over the projection of 10.5.

Although Murray is questionable after missing Atlanta’s last game with back tightness, I looked to see if the bookmakers made any adjustment to the prop based on his injury. Surprisingly, his assists + rebounds prop has been at 10.5 for his last five games, and the over cashed each time. Murray’s also gone over this prop in 11 straight games.

While I’m fully aware this streak can’t continue forever, the Hawks have been playing at a blistering pace over their last seven games, averaging a league-best 104.7 possessions during that span.

The Hawks have looked better lately because they’re sharing the ball more. Over their last seven games, Atlanta ranks sixth in assists (29.4 per game) compared to 19th (26.1 per game) for the season.

When you combine a 76ers defense that is allowing the third-most points over the last eight games with a potentially fast pace, Murray should have plenty of opportunities to fill out the stat sheet.

Pick: Dejounte Murray over 10.5 rebounds + assists (+114 at DraftKings)

» READ MORE: Full sports betting coverage from The Philadelphia Inquirer

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.