Bet on Hawks to cover near double-digit spread against Sixers in Friday night’s matchup

The Atlanta Hawks travel to Wells Fargo Center to face Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers tonight for the teams’ second matchup of the season.

The 76ers seek a fifth straight win over the Hawks dating to last season, which includes a 126-116 triumph in Atlanta as 1.5-point favorites on Nov. 17.

The Hawks own the NBA’s worst record against the spread this season at 5-15, which includes a 1-9 run over their last 10 games.

Atlanta’s straight-up mark over the same stretch isn’t much better. The slumping Hawks have won just three times in their last 10 games, with two of the victories coming against the Wizards (3-17) and Spurs (3-17).

Hawks vs 76ers predictions: Analysis

Philadelphia snapped a two-game slide with Wednesday’s 131-126 triumph at Washington but failed to cover as an 11.5-point favorite. Embiid lit up the Wizards for 50 points and the Sixers eclipsed the over for the fifth straight game.

The 76ers began the season at 8-1 against the spread but have covered five times in the last 11 games, which includes home defeats to the Cavaliers, Celtics, and Pacers.

Philadelphia closed as a 1.5-point favorite in the first matchup but tonight’s line has jumped to as much as 9.5 at some books. And for good reason.

» READ MORE: Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs duo among best player props to bet during NFL’s Week 14 slate

Atlanta star guard Trae Young, who is averaging 32.5 points, 9.9 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals over his last eight games, has an undisclosed illness and didn’t make the trip to Philadelphia. That obviously affects everything for the Hawks.

Expect Dejounte Murray to become Atlanta’s No. 1 scoring option without Young.

It’s easy to go against Atlanta in this spot considering its struggles to cover numbers but this is a lot of points to grab here with the road underdog.

Hawks vs 76ers predictions: Pick

The bet: Atlanta +9.5 (BetMGM)

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.