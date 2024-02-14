Bet on a high-scoring game between the Heat and 76ers Wednesday night

The Philadelphia 76ers aim to win a third consecutive game when they host the Miami Heat on Wednesday night at Wells Fargo Center. Philadelphia is coming off an impressive 123-121 road victory in Cleveland that snapped the Cavaliers’ nine-game winning streak.

Buddy Hield produced his third straight 20-point effort since joining the 76ers from the Pacers. Hield and Kelly Oubre Jr. each scored 24 points in the victory. Cameron Payne, another newcomer, chipped in 15 points.

So far, it looks like the 76ers pushed all the right buttons at the trade deadline, with Hield averaging 22.3 points as a starter and Payne adding 13.7 points off the bench.

As for the Heat, they’ll look to build on their 123-97 victory over the Bucks on Tuesday in Milwaukee. Miami split its last two games with Jimmy Butler away from the team due to a death in the family.

After Miami allowed an average of 103.5 points during those games against the Celtics and Bucks, we’ve seen Wednesday’s total drop from 225 to as low as 222.

That move feels a bit aggressive, and I think we can find some value going in the other direction.

Heat analysis

I can’t say that I was too surprised Miami’s last two games went under the total. After all, the Heat faced a Celtics team that ranks third in defensive efficiency (110.9) and a Bucks team that’s 10th (113.6) in the category since Doc Rivers took over as the head coach compared to 19th (116.3) before his arrival.

The truth is you must always consider who the opponent is and when you have to play them. In this instance, the Heat will be up against a 76ers team just starting to find some joy offensively.

As a result, I don’t think Miami (28th in possessions) will be able to dictate the pace with its slow-plodding style. Moreover, Miami isn’t a great rebounding team, ranking 26th with an average of 49.8 boards per game.

Over Philadelphia’s last three games, it averaged 54.7 rebounds — the seventh-best mark during that stretch, per TeamRankings.

By controlling the glass in those games, the 76ers generated an average of 6.7 extra scoring chances, which should help with the pace in this matchup.

76ers analysis

A big part of success in sports is simply finding the right opportunity.

With Joel Embiid (knee) sidelined along with Tobias Harris (hip), De’Anthony Melton (back), Nicolas Batum (hamstring) and Robert Covington (knee), Hield and Payne are taking advantage of their opportunity.

This season with the Pacers, Hield’s usage dropped to a career-low 18.6%, per Basketball Reference. Through three games with the 76ers, his usage is up to 22.3%.

While I don’t expect him to maintain that rate, his recent numbers suggest he can still be a competent guard in this league. Hield has given the 76ers something they desperately needed: offensive firepower.

With Embiid out for the foreseeable future, 76ers’ opponents have thrown countless double teams at Tyrese Maxey, and the 76ers simply didn’t have enough shooters to make the opposition pay.

With Hield in the fold, that strategy will likely be less successful. It’s worth noting that the eight-year veteran is a career 40% shooter from behind the arc.

By bringing in Hield and Payne, the 76ers look energized, and their collective commitment to rebounding is a perfect example.

Payne has also injected some pace into their offense, which he’s been known to do throughout his career. He’s already averaging 5.3 assists despite playing in a reserved role.

Heat vs. 76ers prediction: Pick

After looking at Philadelphia’s numbers since the trade deadline, I keep returning to rebounding as the one discernible statistic to explain their performance.

And when we talk about rebounding, we often hear words like effort and energy. Those are also the words we hear when a team starts to show belief after an aggressive trade deadline.

Given Philadelphia’s advantage on the boards, I’m more confident in their ability to dictate the pace of this game.

I’m always interested in the profitability of line moves throughout the league and on a team-by-team basis. According to our Action Labs database, when an opening total of 225 or lower was bet down this season, the under is 47-55-1 for -12.23 units.

This situational spot would also apply to the 76ers, given the total is 5-8 (38.5%) to the under.

My model projects a total closer to 226.8 points.

Pick: Over 223 points (-115 at DraftKings)

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.