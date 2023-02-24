Heat vs. Bucks prediction: Bet on Miami to halt Milwaukee’s winning streak

Since the start of the 2021-22 season, the Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks have squared off seven times. That includes three clashes this season in a three-week span from mid-January to early February.

The common theme of those seven meetings: The home team walked off the court victorious each time (while also going 6-1 ATS).

So with Friday’s fourth and final regular-season clash between the Eastern Conference rivals slated for Milwaukee, the Bucks are an automatic play, right? After all, not only has the host dominated this rivalry of late, but Milwaukee comes out of the NBA All-Star break riding a league-best 12-game winning streak.

Beyond that, the Bucks are 9.5 games clear of Miami in the Eastern Conference standings.

So of course Milwaukee is … barely favored Friday?

Indeed. And for good reason — a reason that has us fading this rivalry’s recent home-team trend with our Heat vs. Bucks prediction.

Odds updated as of 11:45 a.m. on Feb. 24.

Heat vs. Bucks Prediction

Heat +1.5 (at BetMGM)

Heat vs. Bucks Prediction: Analysis

Two words: Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Two more words: sprained wrist.

That’s the injury that knocked the Bucks’ superstar out of last Thursday’s game in Chicago. Even though Antetokounmpo played just nine minutes, Milwaukee went on to notch win No. 12 in a row, beating the Bulls 112-100.

The Greek Freak did start Sunday’s All-Star Game — in fact, on the game’s first play, he threw down a dunk for the team he captained. Then he walked off the court and never came back.

Although his wrist injury reportedly isn’t serious, Antetokounmpo is listed as doubtful Friday and almost certainly won’t play.

That presumed absence is why this contest has a near pick-em point spread. It’s also why we are fading the second best team in the Eastern Conference in favor of a squad that would be relegated to the play-in tournament if the playoffs started today.

Obviously, Antetokounmpo has been incredibly integral to the Bucks’ success. And here are some numbers to back that up:

He started and finished the first 11 games of his team’s current winning streak, and Milwaukee averaged 125.3 points (topping 120 nine times and 130 six times).

» READ MORE: NBA betting trends: Thunder continue to rain cash on bettors, with Sixers not far behind

Also, going back to Dec. 30, the Bucks are 18-1 in games Antetokounmpo has started, winning the last 15 in a row. And for the season, they’re 33-12 with the two-time MVP on the floor.

That includes a 123-115 victory over Miami as a 6-point home favorite on Feb. 4. That night, Antetokounmpo posted his fourth triple-double of the season (35 points, 15 rebounds, 11 assists).

Milwaukee’s record when their main man doesn’t play? 8-5.

Care to guess who delivered two of those losses? Yep, the Heat.

Antetokounmpo didn’t suit up when the Bucks went to Miami and lost consecutive games by scores of 108-102 and 111-95 on Jan. 12 and Jan. 14.

Unfortunately for the Heat, they’ve barely played .500 basketball since those two victories (8-7 SU). They also have been dreadful at the betting window (4-11 ATS).

In truth, Miami has grossly underachieved this season after finishing with the best record in the Eastern Conference a year ago.

But we’re banking on the Heat coming out of the All-Star break rejuvenated, refocused and ready to make a run. For that run to begin Friday, Miami likely will need to rely on its defense, which ranks second in the NBA in terms of points allowed.

The Bucks certainly saw how good that defense was in the Heat’s two home wins with Giannis on the bench in street clothes. In fact, with and without its best player, Milwaukee has scored more than 102 points in 19 of its last 22 games.

The three outliers: a 114-102 loss at Cleveland on Jan. 21, and the two defeats in Miami the previous week.

What about the old adage that you don’t bet against a team on a winning streak — particularly when that streak is in double digits?

Well, there are exceptions to every rule. And in this case, the exception is bolstered by a simple fact: It’s impossible to replace 31.8 points and 12.2 rebounds, which are The Greek Freak’s per-game averages.

We’ve seen as much multiple times this season when Giannis doesn’t play. And we’ll see it again Friday night in Milwaukee, where Miami will end the Bucks’ impressive run.

Heat vs. Bucks Odds (via BetMGM):

Point spread: Heat (+1.5) @ Bucks (-1.5) Moneyline: Heat (+100) @ Bucks (-120) Total: 218.5 points

» READ MORE: How the NBA futures market is looking after the trade deadline as the league heads to its All-Star break

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.