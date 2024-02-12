High 5 Casino Promo Code | February 2024

You may have heard of some of the best online casinos such as Caesars Palace Online Casino, FanDuel Casino, and so forth. But have you heard of social casinos such as High 5 Casino? They’re one of the best social casinos in this growing industry in large part thanks to the High 5 Casino promo code.

In this piece, we’ll go over what the High 5 Casino promo code is for new users, what the difference is between real money online casinos and social casinos, and more.

More on High 5 Casino Promo Code

How to Redeem the High 5 Casino Promo Code

High 5 Casino Welcome Offer Details High 5 Casino Welcome Offer 📲 High 5 Casino Promo Code Details None needed High 5 Casino Welcome Offer 💰Welcome Offer Details FREE 250 Gold Coins, 5 Sweeps Coins + 600 Diamonds! High 5 Casino Welcome Offer 🗓Terms and Conditions Details Age and residency restrictions apply. Full T&Cs apply. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER High 5 Casino Welcome Offer 📌 Available States Details Not available in Washington, Idaho, or Nevada

For starters, we should note the High 5 Casino promo code doesn’t come with an actual promo code you need to type in when registering. Just click this link and begin following the prompted steps of downloading the app, creating an account, and claiming your free sweeps coins and other bonuses.

Gold coins and sweepstakes coins are how you pay to play casino games. Rather than paying your casino game entries with your own money, you use forms of in-game currency instead such as gold coins and sweepstakes coins.

As mentioned atop this page, you’ll receive 250 gold coins and five sweepstakes coins to play online casino games with. This type of social casino no deposit bonus is common across social casinos in the U.S.

Additionally, you’ll receive 600 diamonds as a result of signing up through the Inquirer’s link. Diamonds are another form of in-game currency, but they are used to enhance or change certain parts of games. They can also be used to purchase free spins and boosts on certain games.

Signing up for this no deposit bonus code isn’t difficult. After you’ve clicked our link and downloaded the app, enter your personal information. You don’t need to make a deposit if you don’t want either, as your welcome bonus kicks in automatically and gives you your gold coins and sweepstakes coins to start playing popular online slots and table games.

High 5 Casino Mobile Gaming

On High 5 Casino’s mobile app, can play games that you would find at other mobile casinos. These include a massive selection of slots and live dealer table games to ensure players who like every type of game will have something to play.

Read the sections below for all there is to know about different live dealer games and slots you can play in an attempt to win sweepstakes coins which can be used to win cash prizes (More on that later in this piece).

High 5 Casino Live Dealer Games

Having a large selection of online casino games is paramount to any type of casino. You don’t need to worry about whether High 5 Casino’s library is up to par, as their amount of online casino games is simply remarkable.

While their might be a couple of notable games missing such as Craps, most casino table games you can imagine are able to be played on High 5 Casino.

Below is a list of the four types of live dealer table games you can play. As you’ll see, they do a good job including the most popular types of games players love such as Blackjack and Roulette.

Blackjack

Of the 12 live dealer games High 5 Casino offers their players, five of them are Blackjack. The Blackjack games you can play are clubs, diamonds, hearts, spades, and limitless.

Roulette

Behind Blackjack, Roulette is the online casino game that has the most representation amongst all live dealer games. You can play Oracle 360, Portomaso, European Auto, or Las Vegas Roulette.

Texas Hold’em

Casino Hold’em is available to players on High 5 Casino. The difference between Texas Hold’em and Casino Hold’em is you’re playing against real people in Texas Hold’em, but you’re facing High 5 Casino when Casino Hold’em.

Baccarat

Finally, two Baccarat games can be played on High 5 Casino. Those are Galaxy Baccarat 3 and Macau Baccarat.

High 5 Casino Slots Selection

If you thought High 5 Casino’s selection of live dealer games was was impressive, their selection for you to play popular online slots with will blow you away. There are over an astounding 800 games you can play, including just a few of the most popular games listed out below.

Da Vinci Diamonds

Da Vinci Diamonds has a fine art and historical feel to it and is one players enjoy at many casinos. This game is so popular that sequels such as Double Da Vinci Diamonds and Triple Da Vinci Diamonds were born from it.

Wheel of Fortune

Wheel of Fortune is one of the most recognizable game shows in North America, but you may not know that they have a slots game at most casinos. This slots game has an advantage drawing players to it in large part thanks to the name being as popular as it is.

Cleopatra

Another game with a historical appeal is Cleopatra, who is a fascinating historical figure from the Roman Empire era. Cleopatra is one of the first slots games many casino enthusiasts will mentioned when asked to name their favorite.

How to Fund Your High 5 Casino Account

For starters, it should be noted that sweepstakes coins are the only type of in-game currency you’re able to withdraw as cash. Gold coins and diamonds can only be used to play (Or enhance in the case of diamonds) popular online slots and other games High 5 Casino has to offer.

High 5 Casino offers a solid list of banking methods for you to fund your High 5 Casino account with. Standard options you’d expect like using a debit or credit card are accepted. $2 is the minimum amount you can purchase.

You can also use PayPal, Skrill, or online banking through Trustly to make a deposit, and your currency is made instantly available with no wait time.

When it comes to withdrawing, you can request a physical check, use Skrill, PayPal, or online banking through Trustly. All three methods requires a minimum of 100 sweepstakes coins to be withdrawn and can take one to two banking days to process.

Deposit Methods

Online Banking (Trustly) Credit/Debit Card PayPal Skrill

Withdrawal Methods

Online Banking (Trustly) Check Skrill PayPal

How to Use Sweeps Coins to Redeem High 5 Cash Prizes

After acquiring a minimum of 100 sweepstakes coins, you may feel called to withdraw those coins to redeem cash prizes. Click the ‘Redeem’ button on your app or web browser and decide how much you want to redeem.

As mentioned in the section above discussing different banking methods, it could take one to two business days for your request to process and for you to receive your cash prizes.

High 5 Casino Desktop vs. High 5 Casino Mobile App

If you’re looking to download the High 5 Casino mobile app, you can do so on iOS and Android. On the Apple App Store, over 39,000 users have left a rating of 4.6 stars. On the Google Play Store, the rating left by over 92,000 players is slightly down but still solid at 4.2 stars.

If you’re new to social casinos, the mobile app experience could be slightly overwhelming at first. High 5 Casino does their best to lay out the most important features of their mobile app in a way that’s friendly to their users.

Examples are having your coins shown on the top of your screen and being able to access your account settings through the button in the top right corner, which is a standard amongst mobile casinos. But between free daily spins, boosts, their massive selection of games, and other features, it can feel a bit overwhelming to open.

Having a bigger screen on desktop makes navigating the interface easier. Load times are fast and responsive no matter which method you use however.

Personally, we enjoyed playing High 5 Casino on desktop more than on mobile. That said, the mobile app is reliable and safe if you’re someone who prefers mobile gaming over desktop gaming. It might just take a sligh learning curve to figure out where everything is because of how much content High 5 Casino packs into their product.

How To Download the High 5 Casino App for iPhone

There’s a very simple three step process you can follow to download the High 5 Casino app on your phone. You don’t need to have the latest version of your operating system on your device, but it wouldn’t hurt to update it to ensure the best experience possible.

It takes up very little storage as well, which is a user friendly factor. Follow the three steps below and you’ll be on your way to enjoying High 5 Casino on your mobile device in no phone.

To download the High 5 Casino app on your device, go to the Apple App Store or Google Play Store on your iOS or Android device. Type in High 5 Casino, and the first option that comes up is the one to download. It’ll be titled “High 5 Casino Vegas Slots”. Click download and sign up for your account after opening the app to begin the fun.

High 5 Casino Rewards - Club High Five

Club High Five is a loyalty/rewards program you can enroll in to claim additional rewards. You can easily sign up for an account by clicking the three horizontal lines in the top right of your screen to access your settings, as it’s the first option that appears. Signing up is free to all players who want to enroll.

You get daily bonus boosts and your game coins are made more valuable the more you play and advance through the tiers High 5 Casino has. The tiers you can advance through in order are as follows: Silver, gold, platinum, ruby, sapphire, emerald, and diamond.

You can keep track of how many points you need to advance into the next tier. Different games are unlocked as you progress through tiers. Finally, you get an Email perk that becomes more regular the further you progress through the tiers.

High 5 Casino Free Spins

On the bottom of your screen is a wheel you can click on each day for a free spin that allows you to claim free gold coins or other types of coin. You can access this free spin every 24 hours.

Another way to claim free spins is to use diamonds earned from signing up for the High 5 Casino promo code. You can earn diamonds on leaderboards, by logging in every four hours, or by randomly earning them the more you play and use sweepstakes coins on sweepstakes casino games.

High 5 Casino Daily Login Bonuses

In addition to your free spins you’ll receive every 24 hours, you’ll also receive a daily login bonus you can take advantage of every day. You’ll get free coins as a result, and you can receive even more coins depending on what tier of High 5 Casino’s loyalty program you’re in if you’re enrolled.

Purchase Bonuses at High 5 Casino

When you purchase gold coins on High 5 Casino, you’ll receive a purchase bonus of additional coins in addition to the ones you purchased. Different purchase amounts with your cash money will yield different purchase bonus returns. This is a feature a lot of games do to reward players extra for spending their money on the game.

High 5 Casino Customer Support

You can contact customer support on High 5 Casino through a live chat box or sending an email to support@high5casino.com. They don’t have a phone number to contact. You can also try reaching out to them on social media accounts such as Instagram and Twitter.

It’s easy to find High 5 Casino’s customer support section. Just click the circle with three horizontal lines on the top right of your screen and click help. That screen brings up some options including a help center which takes you to a web browser page full of FAQs.

To contact customer support on desktop, click the three horizontal lines on the top right of your screen and click “Contact Us”. This brings up the page where you can choose whether to contact them through live chat, email, or one of their social media outlets.

Frequently Asked Questions about High 5 Casino promo code

Below we’ve compiled some common questions and answers about High 5 Casino promo codes. Read on to learn more!

What states can I play High 5 Casino in?

High 5 Casino is available to play in a majority of the U.S. There are only three states in which High 5 Casino can’t be played, and those are Idaho, Nevada, and Washington State. You can play High 5 Casino at 18 years of age or older.

How to get free coins on High 5 casino?

There are a few ways you can claim free sweeps coins or gold coins on High 5 Casino. Your daily login bonus that can be claimed every 24 hours and your purchase bonuses are a couple of methods already discussed.

But another way you can earn free coins is through High 5 Casino’s refer-a-friend promotion. 200 gold coins, five sweepstakes coins, and 200 diamonds will be yours for every friend you refer through your referral link used via FaceBook, Twitter, E-Mail, or text.

What is the High 5 casino welcome offer?

The welcome bonus you can sign up for by clicking this link to sign up with High 5 Casino is an extremely generous one that helps get you 250 gold free coins, five sweepstakes coins, and 600 diamonds.

These currencies can be used on High 5 Casino and are all some of the best no deposit bonuses you could ask for when signing up with a social casino.

What is the first purchase bonus at High 5 Casino?

As alluded to earlier in this piece, you’ll receive an additional purchase bonus when you make a purchase using your money on High 5 Casino. The more of your own money you spend to make an in-app purchase, the more coin you’ll receive on the house from High 5 Casino.

Do you win real money on High 5 casino?

Unlike a traditional online casino where you pay to play with your own money and withdraw real money, sweepstakes coins are able to be withdrawn as real cash. In essence, you win money by winning sweepstakes coins.

In order to withdraw sweepstakes coins for money, you must have at least 100 in your account. Anything less than that and your withdraw request won’t be able to happen.

What is the difference between a social casino and traditional online casino?

The difference between a social casino and an online casino comes in the form of how you’re wagering on casino games. On traditional online casinos like BetMGM Casino, you deposit money into your account and place that money on casino games to try and win money to withdraw.

On a social casino, you’re paying money for coins. These coins are your ticket to paying your way for whatever casino games interest you. Unlike traditional online casinos where you can deposit as much as you want, High 5 Casino and social casinos predetermine how many coins a purchase gives you.

There are two types of coins in gold coins and sweepstakes coins. You’re unable to withdraw gold coins into cash prizes, but you can withdraw sweepstakes coins into cash prizes.