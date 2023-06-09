The third leg of the Triple Crown figures to be a great race, so we have Belmont Stakes 2023 odds, picks and pole positions to share.

I’m eyeing two horses for my Belmont Stakes 2023 predictions and best bets.

Odds via FanDuel.

Belmont Stakes 2023: Pole Positions

Tapit Shoes (Jose Ortiz/Brad Cox): 20-1 Tapit Trice (Luis Saez/Todd Pletcher): 3-1 Arcangelo (Javier Castellano/Jena Antonucci): 8-1 National Treasure (John Velazquez/Bob Baffert): 5-1 Il Miracolo (Marcos Meneses/Antonio Sano): 30-1 Forte (Irad Ortiz Jr/Todd Pletcher): 5-2 Hit Show (Manny Franco/Brad Cox): 10-1 Angel of Empire (Flavien Prat/Brad Cox): 7-2 Red Route One (Joel Rosario/Steve Asmussen): 15-1

Belmont Stakes 2023: The Favorites

The consensus favorite for the Belmont Stakes is No. 6 Forte (5-2), who was the likely winner at the Kentucky Derby before getting scratched due to a foot injury. He hasn’t raced in 70 days and has seen interruptions in training due to injury, so I’ll pass.

No. 2 Tapit Trice (3-1) boasts the second-shortest odds despite a seventh-place finish in the Kentucky Derby. He entered the summer as the winner of four straight with near-triple-digit Beyer speed figures, so he’s rightfully atop the odds boards.

No. 8 Angel of Empire (7-2) is just behind those two. More on him later.

No. 4 National Treasure (5-1) checks in as the fourth betting favorite, looking to defend his victory at the Preakness Stakes. His big issue is that he prefers to break early and win gate-to-wire, which works in the shorter Preakness Stakes but won’t fly with the added distance.

Belmont Stakes 2023 predictions and picks: Best Bets

To win the Belmont: No. 8 Angel of Empire (7-2).

This horse can fly. He posted a 104 Beyer speed figure in the Kentucky Derby – easily the fastest single-race speed figure in the field – nabbing a gaining third-place finish.

He also loves dirt tracks, posting four wins in six starts on the surface.

Angel of Empire also profiles well for the Belmont as a stalking/closing horse. He’ll thrive with the added distance.

This is a must-bet horse for Saturday, in some form or another.

Longshot value: No. 7 Hit Show (10-1).

Hit Show has improved upon his Beyer speed figures and overall performance in every start he’s made. Most recently, he posted a 98 Beyer figure at the Kentucky Derby.

Unfortunately, Hit Show pulled the rail draw in the Derby and was pretty much screwed. Jockey Manny Diaz worked out an alright trip, and the duo got back in the race, but they ended up finishing fifth.

However, Hit Show was in excellent form before the Derby, having posted a victory and a second-place finish in the two races prior (notably, both races came at the Aqueduct in New York). He rarely runs a bad race and is due for a bounce-back performance.

Hit Show has solid tactical speed and is a great finishing horse – he’s a true stalking closer – so he profiles perfectly for the lengthy Belmont. If Diaz and Hit Show work a solid trip, they’ll be in contention from gate to wire.

Belmont Stakes 2023 predictions: My card

No. 8 Angel of Empire (7-2) to Win No. 7 Hit Show (10-1) to Win-Place-Show

