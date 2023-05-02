The NBA and NHL playoffs have reached their second round. Major League Baseball has moved into its second month. And the NFL Draft hangover still lingers.

Come Saturday afternoon, though, the sporting world’s eyes will turn to Churchill Downs in Louisville for the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby.

This year’s Run for the Roses features a stacked field of 20 thoroughbreds, with Forte leading the pack as the favorite following Monday’s post-position draw.

Forte opened with 3/1 odds to win the mile-and-a-quarter race, with Tapit Trice the second choice at 5/1. Both colts are trained by two-time Derby winner Todd Pletcher.

They join Brad Cox-trained Angel of Empire (8/1) as the only 3-year-olds in the field that opened with single-digit odds.

Here’s a look at odds and post positions for the 2023 Kentucky Derby, along with some historical trends pertaining to the fastest two minutes in sports.

Odds updated as of May 1.

2023 Kentucky Derby odds: It’s a three-horse race (for now)

Post Position Horse Opening Odds Post Position 1 Horse Hit Show Opening Odds 30/1 Post Position 2 Horse Verifying Opening Odds 15/1 Post Position 3 Horse Two Phil’s Opening Odds 12/1 Post Position 4 Horse Confidence Game Opening Odds 20/1 Post Position 5 Horse Tapit Trice Opening Odds 5/1 Post Position 6 Horse Kingsbarns Opening Odds 12/1 Post Position 7 Horse Reincarnate Opening Odds 50/1 Post Position 8 Horse Mage Opening Odds 15/1 Post Position 9 Horse Skinner Opening Odds 20/1 Post Position 10 Horse Practical Move Opening Odds 10/1 Post Position 11 Horse Disarm Opening Odds 30/1 Post Position 12 Horse Jace’s Road Opening Odds 15/1 Post Position 13 Horse Sun Thunder Opening Odds 50/1 Post Position 14 Horse Angel of Empire Opening Odds 8/1 Post Position 15 Horse Forte Opening Odds 3/1 Post Position 16 Horse Raisin Cain Opening Odds 50/1 Post Position 17 Horse Derma Sotogake Opening Odds 10/1 Post Position 18 Horse Rocket Can Opening Odds 30/1 Post Position 19 Horse Lord Miles Opening Odds 30/1 Post Position 20 Horse Continuar Opening Odds 50/1

It’s tempting to throw Forte, Tapit Trice and Angel of Empire into a $2 all-favorites trifecta. After all, the trio of ponies have hit the wire first in 14 of a combined 18 career races.

This year alone, the three have combined to go 7-for-8, with Angel of Empire being the only one with a blemish — and he finished second in his one non-victory at the Smarty Jones Stakes at Oaklawn Park on New Year’s Day.

All three horses also picked up marquee Derby-prep victories last month. Forte won the Florida Derby at Gulfstream Park; Tapit Trice took the Toyota Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland; and Angel of Empire prevailed at the Arkansas Derby at Oakland Park.

» READ MORE: Are the Phillies worth buying in futures markets as Bryce Harper returns?

Of course, Tabia and Epicenter had similar sparkling résumés a year ago when they opened as Kentucky Derby co-favorites. However, both finished behind winner Rich Strike, who lived up to his name by edging Epicenter for a stunning victory as an 80-to-1 long shot.

It was the second-biggest upset in Kentucky Derby history, trailing only Donerail, who won the 1913 Derby at 91-to-1.

Rich Strike also became just the second winner to come from the 20th post position in Derby history. The first was Big Brown in 2008.

The good news for this year’s top three favorites? All drew favorable post draws Monday.

Tapit Trice will come out of the No. 5 slot, while Angel of Empire and Forte will load into the gate side by side and Nos. 14 and 15. Assuming they break clean, all three should be in solid position to maneuver to the coveted rail and set the pace.

History suggests Tapit Trice will have the best shot of the bunch to pull out a victory: More Derby winners (10) have come from the No. 5 slot than any other post position.

» READ MORE: NHL Stanley Cup odds: Maple Leafs, Oilers favored to meet for title in wide open playoffs

2023 Kentucky Derby odds: Will a long shot cash again?

With Rich Strike’s shocker in 2022, four of the five biggest upsets in Derby history have occurred this century.

The others: Country House, who was elevated from runner-up in 2019 after winner Maximum Security was disqualified, cashed at 65-to-1; Mine That Bird paid 50-to-1 in 2009; and Giacomo also delivered at 50-to-1 in 2005.

This year, four horses — Reincarnate, Sun Thunder, Raise Cain and Continuar — opened with long odds of 50-to-1.

The combined number of career wins for that quartet of 3-year-olds: Nine in 37 starts.

However, the four thoroughbreds have finished in the money — first, second or third — 23 times in those 37 races.

The last time significant long shots — odds of 20-to-1 or greater — won the Derby in consecutive years? It’s never happened.

Other notable Kentucky Derby trends:

From 2013 to 2018, the favorite at post time won the Derby five times. The only exception during that six-year stretch was 2017 winner Always Dreaming, which went off among the top favorites at 9/2 odds. Those five horses are the only post-time favorites to win the Derby since Big Brown in 2008. Every other winner (aside from Always Dreaming) has cashed at 8/1 or better. While the No. 5 post position has produced the most Derby winners (the most recent being Always Dreaming), the No 8 and No. 10 slots are a close second with nine each. Mage (15/1) will fire out of the eighth gate, while Practical Move (10/1) will occupy the 10th chute. A total of 15 horses have won the Derby coming out of the first or second gate. However, the last pole-position winner was Ferdinand back in 1986, while the last winner from the No. 2 spot was Affirmed in 1978. The No. 17 post position has never won the Run for the Roses. That history doesn’t bode well for Derma Sotogake, which opened as the co-fourth choice with Practical Move 10/1 odds, trailing only Forte, Tapit Trice and Angel of Empire.

» READ MORE: Full sports betting coverage from The Philadelphia Inquirer

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.