It’s Friday, Kentucky Oaks Day at Churchill Downs, and we have Kentucky Oaks predictions and odds.

The morning-line favorite in this battle of talented 3-year-old fillies is the Brad Cox-trained Wet Paint, who was installed at 5-2 and will break from Post 7 under Flavien Prat.

She won’t need to look too far to find a worthy rival. Breaking from Post 6 will be Botanical, also trained by Cox, who is the 4-1 second favorite. Chris Landeros is the jockey.

The full field from the rail out, with trainer/jockey and morning-line odds:

Mimi Kakushi, Salem Bin Ghadayer/Mickael Barzalona, 20-1 The Alys Look, Brad Cox/Javier Castellano, 15-1 Gambling Girl, Todd Pletcher/Irad Ortiz Jr., 15-1 Southlawn, Norm Casse/Reylu Gutierrez, 8-1 Wonder Wheel, Mark Casse/Joel Rosario, 12-1 Botanical, Brad Cox/Chris Landeros, 4-1 Wet Paint, Brad Cox/Flavien Prat, 5-2 Promiseher America, Raymond Handal/Jorge Vargas Jr., 30-1 And Tell Me Nolies, Peter Miller/Ramon Vazquez, 15-1 Flying Connection, Todd Fincher/Florent Geroux, 15-1 Defining Purpose, Kenneth McPeek/Brian Hernandez Jr., 12-1 Dorth Vader, Michael Yates/Luis Saez, 20-1 Affirmative Lady, HG Motion/John Velazquez, 10-1 Pretty Mischievous, Brendan Walsh/Tyler Gaffalione, 10-1

There are three also-eligibles:

Taxed, Randy Morse/Rafael Bejarano, 10-1 Julia Shining, Todd Pletcher/Luis Saez, 15-1 Hoosier Philly, Thomas Amoss/Edgar Morales, 30-1

Kentucky Oaks prediction

Wet Paint-Southlawn exacta box

There is a chance of wet weather, which could push Botanical down a notch or two, and that leads to a safe prediction that the versatile Wet Paint will hit the board. The dominating, come-from-behind win last time out in the Grade 3 Fantasy Stakes makes it difficult to find a case against her.

Top-flight breeding doesn’t hurt, either, as Wet Paint is a daughter of Breeders’ Cup Classic winner Blame, and the 1 1/8-mile distance isn’t too much of a concern. Wet Paint’s past three starts have come at 1 1/16 miles.

We’ll look to the inside for an exacta box, targeting the four-horse, Southlawn, to finish first or second. She’s a stakes-winning daughter of Pioneerof the Nile (also the sire of Triple Crown winner American Pharoah) who won the Grade 2 Fair Grounds Oaks in her most recent start.

The 129th running of the Kentucky Oaks has a post time of 5:51 p.m. EDT. Racing fans can catch the broadcast on USA Network telecast produced by NBC Sports that starts at 1 p.m.

