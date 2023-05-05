Kentucky Oaks predictions: Wet Paint a worthy favorite in fillies showdown
It’s Friday, Kentucky Oaks Day at Churchill Downs, and we have Kentucky Oaks predictions and odds.
It’s Friday, Kentucky Oaks Day at Churchill Downs, and we have Kentucky Oaks predictions and odds.
The morning-line favorite in this battle of talented 3-year-old fillies is the Brad Cox-trained Wet Paint, who was installed at 5-2 and will break from Post 7 under Flavien Prat.
She won’t need to look too far to find a worthy rival. Breaking from Post 6 will be Botanical, also trained by Cox, who is the 4-1 second favorite. Chris Landeros is the jockey.
Read about Kentucky Derby odds and post positions
Get your FanDuel promo code
The full field from the rail out, with trainer/jockey and morning-line odds:
Mimi Kakushi, Salem Bin Ghadayer/Mickael Barzalona, 20-1
The Alys Look, Brad Cox/Javier Castellano, 15-1
Gambling Girl, Todd Pletcher/Irad Ortiz Jr., 15-1
Southlawn, Norm Casse/Reylu Gutierrez, 8-1
Wonder Wheel, Mark Casse/Joel Rosario, 12-1
Botanical, Brad Cox/Chris Landeros, 4-1
Wet Paint, Brad Cox/Flavien Prat, 5-2
Promiseher America, Raymond Handal/Jorge Vargas Jr., 30-1
And Tell Me Nolies, Peter Miller/Ramon Vazquez, 15-1
Flying Connection, Todd Fincher/Florent Geroux, 15-1
Defining Purpose, Kenneth McPeek/Brian Hernandez Jr., 12-1
Dorth Vader, Michael Yates/Luis Saez, 20-1
Affirmative Lady, HG Motion/John Velazquez, 10-1
Pretty Mischievous, Brendan Walsh/Tyler Gaffalione, 10-1
There are three also-eligibles:
Taxed, Randy Morse/Rafael Bejarano, 10-1
Julia Shining, Todd Pletcher/Luis Saez, 15-1
Hoosier Philly, Thomas Amoss/Edgar Morales, 30-1
» READ MORE: Two Eagles future bets to make right now with NFL season still months away
Kentucky Oaks prediction
Wet Paint-Southlawn exacta box
There is a chance of wet weather, which could push Botanical down a notch or two, and that leads to a safe prediction that the versatile Wet Paint will hit the board. The dominating, come-from-behind win last time out in the Grade 3 Fantasy Stakes makes it difficult to find a case against her.
Top-flight breeding doesn’t hurt, either, as Wet Paint is a daughter of Breeders’ Cup Classic winner Blame, and the 1 1/8-mile distance isn’t too much of a concern. Wet Paint’s past three starts have come at 1 1/16 miles.
We’ll look to the inside for an exacta box, targeting the four-horse, Southlawn, to finish first or second. She’s a stakes-winning daughter of Pioneerof the Nile (also the sire of Triple Crown winner American Pharoah) who won the Grade 2 Fair Grounds Oaks in her most recent start.
The 129th running of the Kentucky Oaks has a post time of 5:51 p.m. EDT. Racing fans can catch the broadcast on USA Network telecast produced by NBC Sports that starts at 1 p.m.
» READ MORE: Full sports betting coverage from The Philadelphia Inquirer
The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.