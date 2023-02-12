Skip to content
Sports Betting
How can I bet on the Super Bowl if sports betting isn’t legal in my state?

If you're wondering how to bet on the Super Bowl in a state where betting isn't legal, daily fantasy sports are a legal alternative you can learn all about in this guide.

If you're looking to bet on the Super Bowl but live in a non-legal state, daily fantasy sports are a fantastic legal alternative. (Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto).
If you're looking to bet on the Super Bowl but live in a non-legal state, daily fantasy sports are a fantastic legal alternative. (Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto).Read moreBet_Noire / Getty Images/iStockphoto

If you’re wondering to yourself, “How can I bet on the Super Bowl when sports betting isn’t yet legal in my state?” the Inquirer is here to help you answer that question.

Twenty-six states in the U.S. plus Washington D.C. have legalized online sports betting, with 24 of those 26 states having operational sports betting at the time of publication.

But for the other 26 states, daily fantasy sports serves as a fantastic legal alternative to sports betting.

Is online sports betting legal and operational in my state?

State
Alabama
Online sports betting?
No
State
Alaska
Online sports betting?
No
State
Arizona
Online sports betting?
Yes
State
Arkansas
Online sports betting?
Yes
State
California
Online sports betting?
No
State
Colorado
Online sports betting?
Yes
State
Connecticut
Online sports betting?
Yes
State
Deleware
Online sports betting?
No
State
Florida
Online sports betting?
No
State
Georgia
Online sports betting?
No
State
Hawaii
Online sports betting?
No
State
Idaho
Online sports betting?
No
State
Illinois
Online sports betting?
Yes
State
Indiana
Online sports betting?
Yes
State
Iowa
Online sports betting?
Yes
State
Kansas
Online sports betting?
Yes
State
Kentucky
Online sports betting?
No
State
Louisiana
Online sports betting?
Yes
State
Maine
Online sports betting?
Pending
State
Maryland
Online sports betting?
Yes
State
Massachusetts
Online sports betting?
Yes
State
Michigan
Online sports betting?
Yes
State
Minnesota
Online sports betting?
No
State
Missisippi
Online sports betting?
No
State
Missouri
Online sports betting?
No
State
Montana
Online sports betting?
No
State
Nebraska
Online sports betting?
Yes
State
Nevada
Online sports betting?
Yes
State
New Hampshire
Online sports betting?
Yes
State
New Jersey
Online sports betting?
Yes
State
New Mexico
Online sports betting?
No
State
New York
Online sports betting?
Yes
State
North Carolina
Online sports betting?
No
State
North Dakota
Online sports betting?
No
State
Ohio
Online sports betting?
Yes
State
Oklahoma
Online sports betting?
No
State
Oregon
Online sports betting?
Yes
State
Pennsylvania
Online sports betting?
Yes
State
Rhode Island
Online sports betting?
Yes
State
South Carolina
Online sports betting?
No
State
South Dakota
Online sports betting?
No
State
Tennessee
Online sports betting?
Yes
State
Texas
Online sports betting?
No
State
Utah
Online sports betting?
No
State
Vermont
Online sports betting?
No
State
Virginia
Online sports betting?
Yes
State
Washington
Online sports betting?
No
State
Washington D.C.
Online sports betting?
Yes
State
West Virginia
Online sports betting?
Yes
State
Wisconsin
Online sports betting?
No
State
Wyoming
Online sports betting?
Yes

States where daily fantasy sports are legal

If you live somewhere where online sports betting is illegal, you’ll have the alternative option to partake in daily fantasy sports with eligible operators in your state.

The exception to that rule is in five states, where daily fantasy sports are prohibited or without partnered operators. These states are Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, and Washington.

What daily fantasy sports platforms can I play?

Different states are partnered with different fantasy sports operators. No two operators will be available in the same states. That said, in addition to DraftKings and FanDuel, these are the most popular fantasy operators in the industry today.

PrizePicks

PrizePicks is arguably the biggest name of all the fantasy operators out there. Players can choose power play or flex play on this operator.

The differences between these modes are what requirements are in place to win your contest and the payout multipliers associated with each.

Underdog Fantasy

Underdog Fantasy is another one of the most popular operators in the business. Their deposit match welcome bonus lets you earn additional funds to use on the very diverse lineup of contest types offered by Underdog, including best ball, battle royale, and pick ‘em contests.

Vivid Picks

Vivid Picks sets themselves apart from some of the competition by offering eSports games such as League of Legends and Counter Strike: Global Offensive to their catalogue.

With massive payout multipliers accompanying their contests, Vivid Picks is a fantastic destination that has built in integration as well with Vivid Seats.

Thrive Fantasy

Thrive Fantasy has the largest eSports catalogue of any daily fantasy provider, with DOTA 2 and Valorant being playable alongside League of Legends and Counter Strike: Global Offensive.

Their game modes are based on predetermined prop bets, with you getting to choose whether you want to go up against real people or Thrive’s pre-drafted lineups.

Boom Fantasy

Boom Fantasy differs from other fantasy operators by having different payout multipliers and different prop amounts for different pick ‘em contests.

You can choose to play long shots, favorites, or toss-ups, with each mode having a different payout multiplier and prop amount for the players. This puts the power in your hands to decide how aggressive or passive you want to play.

How can I bet on the Super Bowl FAQs

What’s the difference between a sportsbook and a daily fantasy sports site?

Daily fantasy sites are a legal alternative to sports betting in the majority of U.S. states that haven’t passed legislation legalizing sports betting. One of the biggest things differentiating the two comes down to how much skill is believed to be involved in betting.

The Unlawful Internet Gaming Enforcement Act of 2006 made the distinction that fantasy games are more reliant on skill. According to the act, sports betting is much more reliant on chance than fantasy.

How do I play daily fantasy sports

Each daily fantasy sports operator has different contest types available, and no two contest types shared by operators will be completely identical.

One of the most common contest types you’ll see is pick ‘em, where you’ll select one of two players you believe will perform better in a predetermined statistical category predetermined by your operator.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.

