How can I bet on the Super Bowl if sports betting isn’t legal in my state?

If you’re wondering to yourself, “How can I bet on the Super Bowl when sports betting isn’t yet legal in my state?” the Inquirer is here to help you answer that question.

Twenty-six states in the U.S. plus Washington D.C. have legalized online sports betting, with 24 of those 26 states having operational sports betting at the time of publication.

But for the other 26 states, daily fantasy sports serves as a fantastic legal alternative to sports betting.

Is online sports betting legal and operational in my state?

State Online sports betting? State Alabama Online sports betting? No State Alaska Online sports betting? No State Arizona Online sports betting? Yes State Arkansas Online sports betting? Yes State California Online sports betting? No State Colorado Online sports betting? Yes State Connecticut Online sports betting? Yes State Deleware Online sports betting? No State Florida Online sports betting? No State Georgia Online sports betting? No State Hawaii Online sports betting? No State Idaho Online sports betting? No State Illinois Online sports betting? Yes State Indiana Online sports betting? Yes State Iowa Online sports betting? Yes State Kansas Online sports betting? Yes State Kentucky Online sports betting? No State Louisiana Online sports betting? Yes State Maine Online sports betting? Pending State Maryland Online sports betting? Yes State Massachusetts Online sports betting? Yes State Michigan Online sports betting? Yes State Minnesota Online sports betting? No State Missisippi Online sports betting? No State Missouri Online sports betting? No State Montana Online sports betting? No State Nebraska Online sports betting? Yes State Nevada Online sports betting? Yes State New Hampshire Online sports betting? Yes State New Jersey Online sports betting? Yes State New Mexico Online sports betting? No State New York Online sports betting? Yes State North Carolina Online sports betting? No State North Dakota Online sports betting? No State Ohio Online sports betting? Yes State Oklahoma Online sports betting? No State Oregon Online sports betting? Yes State Pennsylvania Online sports betting? Yes State Rhode Island Online sports betting? Yes State South Carolina Online sports betting? No State South Dakota Online sports betting? No State Tennessee Online sports betting? Yes State Texas Online sports betting? No State Utah Online sports betting? No State Vermont Online sports betting? No State Virginia Online sports betting? Yes State Washington Online sports betting? No State Washington D.C. Online sports betting? Yes State West Virginia Online sports betting? Yes State Wisconsin Online sports betting? No State Wyoming Online sports betting? Yes

States where daily fantasy sports are legal

If you live somewhere where online sports betting is illegal, you’ll have the alternative option to partake in daily fantasy sports with eligible operators in your state.

The exception to that rule is in five states, where daily fantasy sports are prohibited or without partnered operators. These states are Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, and Washington.

What daily fantasy sports platforms can I play?

Different states are partnered with different fantasy sports operators. No two operators will be available in the same states. That said, in addition to DraftKings and FanDuel, these are the most popular fantasy operators in the industry today.

PrizePicks

PrizePicks is arguably the biggest name of all the fantasy operators out there. Players can choose power play or flex play on this operator.

The differences between these modes are what requirements are in place to win your contest and the payout multipliers associated with each.

Underdog Fantasy

Underdog Fantasy is another one of the most popular operators in the business. Their deposit match welcome bonus lets you earn additional funds to use on the very diverse lineup of contest types offered by Underdog, including best ball, battle royale, and pick ‘em contests.

Vivid Picks

Vivid Picks sets themselves apart from some of the competition by offering eSports games such as League of Legends and Counter Strike: Global Offensive to their catalogue.

With massive payout multipliers accompanying their contests, Vivid Picks is a fantastic destination that has built in integration as well with Vivid Seats.

Thrive Fantasy

Thrive Fantasy has the largest eSports catalogue of any daily fantasy provider, with DOTA 2 and Valorant being playable alongside League of Legends and Counter Strike: Global Offensive.

Their game modes are based on predetermined prop bets, with you getting to choose whether you want to go up against real people or Thrive’s pre-drafted lineups.

Boom Fantasy

Boom Fantasy differs from other fantasy operators by having different payout multipliers and different prop amounts for different pick ‘em contests.

You can choose to play long shots, favorites, or toss-ups, with each mode having a different payout multiplier and prop amount for the players. This puts the power in your hands to decide how aggressive or passive you want to play.

How can I bet on the Super Bowl FAQs

What’s the difference between a sportsbook and a daily fantasy sports site?

Daily fantasy sites are a legal alternative to sports betting in the majority of U.S. states that haven’t passed legislation legalizing sports betting. One of the biggest things differentiating the two comes down to how much skill is believed to be involved in betting.

The Unlawful Internet Gaming Enforcement Act of 2006 made the distinction that fantasy games are more reliant on skill. According to the act, sports betting is much more reliant on chance than fantasy.

How do I play daily fantasy sports

Each daily fantasy sports operator has different contest types available, and no two contest types shared by operators will be completely identical.

One of the most common contest types you’ll see is pick ‘em, where you’ll select one of two players you believe will perform better in a predetermined statistical category predetermined by your operator.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.