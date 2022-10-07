The Philadelphia Inquirer has you covered if you’re wondering how to bet on NBA games for the 2022-23 season.

More on how to bet on NBA games online

Key dates for 2022-23 NBA season

The NBA season is tied for the second-longest regular season in American sports. Its 82-game regular season is tied with the NHL for second-most games played, only trailing the MLB’s 162 game season. The season begins in October, and lasts for seven months before the playoffs begin.

Before the playoffs, the NBA has its All-Star weekend and trade deadline, both of which generate national media attention. After that, the NBA’s play-in tournament begins in April, where four teams from each conference battle it out for the right to be the final two playoff teams in their respective conferences.

After the play-in concludes, the postseason begins in full earnest until the NBA Finals are underway in June.

Date Event October 18, 2022 Start of 2022-23 NBA regular season February 9, 2023 NBA trade deadline February 17-19, 2023 NBA All-Star weekend February 17-22, 2023 NBA All-Star break April 9, 2023 NBA regular season ends April 11-14, 2023 NBA play-in tournament April 15, 2023 NBA playoffs begin June 1-18, 2023 NBA Finals

Most common NBA bets

NBA moneyline

Betting on the moneyline is the simplest form of betting for any sport, including the NBA. In simplest terms, betting on the moneyline is picking which team you think will win that specific game. The team with a positive sign next to its number is the underdog. The team with a negative sign denotes the favorites.

The higher the number, be it positive or negative, the bigger an underdog or favorite that team is.

In terms of what the numbers themselves means, it’s simple once you get some practice betting on it. In this example, if you’re betting on the Celtics (-190) to win, you need to bet $190 in order to make $100 profit. If you’re betting on the 76ers (+158), you need to bet just $100 to make $158.

You’re allowed to bet as much or as little as you want. As you get experience, understanding NBA betting odds will become easier.

Team Moneyline Philadelphia 76ers +158 Boston Celtics -190

NBA totals

An even simpler form of betting is wagering on point totals. Point totals are how many points you think the two teams playing in that game will combine to score for.

In the example below, if you think the Celtics and 76ers will combine for 215 points or less, you’ll choose the under. If you think they’ll score 217 points or more, you’ll choose the over.

If the total points show an even number and that’s the number the teams achieve, that’s called a push. When a push happens, you don’t win or lose, you get your bet refunded to your account.

Team Total Points Philadelphia 76ers O 216.5 Boston Celtics U 216.5

NBA spread

Betting on the spread of an NBA game is one of the most common forms of betting on the market. the spread is just another way of saying who you think is going to win the game, but adds the component of by how many points.

It’s noteworthy to remember NBA odds are usually set at -110 on both sides of a spread bet, with your sportsbook and state potentially playing a role in them differing.

If you bet on the Celtics to cover the spread in the example below, that means the Celtics would need to win the game by at least 4 points for you to win the bet. However, if you bet on the 76ers (+3.5) they can win or lose the game, but they must win or lose the game by 1-3 points.

Team Spread Philadelphia 76ers +3.5 (-110) Boston Celtics -3.5 (-110)

NBA prop markets

Prop bets are another form of common NBA bets players can place on sportsbooks. Rather than betting on moneylines, totals, or spreads, props allow betters to test their skills and knowledge by wagering on certain aspects of how NBA action will unfold for both individual players and teams.

Player props

Player props are questions you get to answer and wager money on in terms of how you think a specific player will play. Sometimes player props will be more diverse than just point totals.

Ultimately, you can find a player prop for just about every statistical category (steals, assists, three-pointers, etc.) in every game to wager on if you enjoy this style of betting. Some player props will even be answering a simple yes or no question. Examples of player props are:

Will Ja Morant score over or under 27.5 points?

Will LeBron James finish the game with the most points?

Who will have more assists between Chris Paul and James Harden?

Team props

Similarly to player props, team prop bets allow users to bet on certain categories or aspects of an NBA game in relation to NBA teams’ performance. This is a popular way of betting because players can be inconsistent in putting up patterns of statistics, but teams’ trends can be more consistent.

Team prop bets can be statistic based, or event based. Examples of this could include:

Which team will have the most assists, the Warriors or the Suns?

Will the Knicks lead the entire game?

Will the Timberwolves shoot over or under 8.5 free throws?

NBA live bets

Live betting is exactly what it sounds like. Live betting allows users to place wagers on games in real time as they’re happening live. If you miss the chance to bet on a game before it starts, live bets allow you to jump into the action late.

This is an option that can be enticing for those who like to see how a game is flowing before placing money on who they think will win.

Something important to remember with live betting is that the odds are always subject to change, and change quite frequently throughout a game. So a wager for +300 could easily be +100 or +500 depending on what’s happening in the game. You’ll find spreads, moneylines, and point totals as common live bets.

NBA futures bets

These types of bets allows NBA bettors to place bets for props that won’t be decided for a significant amount of time. These bets will first appear on your sportsbook of choice in the offseason, and give you options to bet on include:

NBA Finals winner

NBA Finals exacta (winner and loser of Finals)

MVP, rookie of the year, coach of the year, and other awards

Best and worst regular season records

Division and conference winners

NBA teams’ regular season win totals

Season-long leaders and individual player accomplishments

NBA parlays

A parlay may sound complex at first, but it’s fairly simple. Building a parlay is just a way of saying you’re building your own multi-level prop. Essentially, rather than betting on one thing happening, you can bet on multiple things from different games happening in one wager.

In order to win your parlay, you’ll need every leg of your parlay to happen. A leg is just another way of saying an individual prop you included in your parlay. The more legs you put in your parlay, the greater your return could be if you win.

Some online sportsbooks and games will have pre-built parlays for you to bet on. But you can also build your own parlay with as few or as many legs as you want. Although different sportsbooks have different limits on how many legs your parlay can be.

An example could be like this:

Parlay Bet Odds Clippers win, Cavaliers lose, and Zion Williamson scores over 25.5 points +750

There’s another kind of parlay called a ‘same-game parlay’. This would be applicable if you wish to place multiple bets in the same game, rather than multiple games. An example could be:

Same-Game Parlay Bet Odds Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, and Bam Adebayo all score 20+ points +1100

How to place an NBA bet online

Placing a bet on an NBA game online is an easy process, with you just needing to follow these simple steps in order to do so:

Sign-up for your sportsbook of choice via the offers in this piece Create your account, and enter any promo codes required when prompted Read your welcome offer’s terms and conditions in full Finish setting up your new account Make your initial deposit Find the NBA market you want to bet on and the bet you want to make Add it to your bet slip Place your bet If your bet wins, your winnings will be paid out in full once the bet’s been settled If your bets pushes, your wager will be void and your stake will be returned to you in full

Which states allow NBA betting?

State Online Betting? Retail Betting? Arizona Yes Yes Arkansas Yes Yes Colorado Yes Yes Connecticut Yes Yes Deleware No Yes Illinois Yes Yes Indiana Yes Yes Iowa Yes Yes Kansas Yes Yes Louisiana Yes Yes Maine Pending Pending Marland Pending Yes Massachusetts Pending Pending Michigan Yes Yes Mississippi No Yes Montana No Yes Nebraska No Pending Nevada Yes Yes New Hampshire Yes Yes New Jersey Yes Yes New Mexico No Yes New York Yes Yes North Carolina No Yes North Dakota No Yes Ohio Pending Pending Oregon Yes Yes Pennsylvania Yes Yes Rhode Island Yes Yes South Dakota No Yes Tennessee Yes No Virginia Yes Yes Washington No Yes Washington D.C. Yes Yes West Virginia Yes Yes Wisconsin No Yes Wyoming Yes No

How to bet on NBA games FAQ

Is the NBA an easy sport to bet on?

Yes, the NBA is an easy sport to bet on, as there can be more consistent patterns and trends compared to some sports like the NFL. The NBA season lasts 82 games for each team, while the NFL’s season is just 17 games.

Consequently, there’s more of a sample size for per game statistics, which are incredibly important to look up to make the most educated decision possible.

After you place a few wagers on the moneyline, spread, and point totals, it begins to make more sense.

if you’re not comfortable betting on those things, player props, team props, and futures bets could fit your wants better. Especially while you’re starting out, betting these items can familiarize you with the odds until you grow more comfortable betting on things such as spreads or moneylines.

How do I place a bet on NBA teams?

If you see some NBA odds you like, it’s easy to get started. It’s easy to register for an online sportsbook. If you’re taking advantage of a welcome offer the sportsbook is running such as a risk-free bet, be sure to read the terms and conditions in full.

After you have an account made, you’ll have to make an initial deposit predicated on each sportsbook’s mandatory minimum amount.

From there, you’re good to proceed betting on any NBA odds that you think have a chance of panning out.

Can I place a bet on the NBA playoffs?

Absolutely, you may place bets on the NBA playoffs and NBA Finals. If you think the Milwaukee Bucks are going to win the NBA Finals, you can place a wager on that before the season begins, during the season, or even in the NBA playoffs.

NBA playoff games also allow live betting to users who want to watch the game as it unfolds before deciding on a prop. Sports bettors can also bet on certain playoff props such as who they think will win the NBA Finals MVP award and more.

Is it legal to bet on the NBA?

Whether or not your state has legalized sports betting is the very first thing you should do before attempting to sign up with a sportsbook. The table above highlights which states have legalized betting on the NBA, be that in person or online.

Some states are in the process of legalizing sports betting, or are leaving the decision up to a ballot come election season. But if you live in a stats that has fully legalized sports betting, you’re good to place your first wager whenever.

Where can I bet on the NBA?

For states that have legalized sports betting, there are online sportsbooks abound for you to choose from. Any of the sportsbooks at the top of this piece could suit your needs.

Be sure to check out the welcome offers and promo codes they’re offering, as well as whether or not that sportsbook is operating in your state.

As always with signing up with any sportsbook, read the terms and conditions in full. That same rule of thumb goes for any promotion a sportsbook may be running, such as a parlay insurance promotion or a risk-free bet.

What are some tips and tricks to NBA betting?

The best advice for NBA betting is to do your research. As always, any form of sports betting is impacted by the game of chance. That makes it so one type of prop is never more reliable to hit versus is another. NBA bettors never be fully sure any of your wagers will win, no matter how many hours of preparation you put in.

But by doing ample research, you can feel more comfortable in your wager than if you’re not prepared. When looking at statistics, look at recent trends in addition to season-long stats.

For example, if the Chicago Bulls have scored 108 points per game on the season, but have scored just 102 points per game in their last five games, that recent trend can help you make a better informed bet if you’re looking at a totals prop.

Also make sure to keep an eye out for injuries and load management. Load management occurs when coaches decide to let their star players rest for a game to lessen the wear and tear of an 82-game season.

Below are some of the best websites to use in your research to make the best informed wagers possible.

Website Content teamrankings.com/NBA Player and team statistics for season. Team records in spreads and totals bets. Basketball-Reference.com Player and team statistics sorted by average and totals. NBA.com Injury news. Game recaps/highlights.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.