As online sports betting is legalized in more states every year, it’s important to familiarize yourself with the basic premise of online wagering, the nuances of online sportsbooks, and mobile sports betting in general.

Check out the rest of this all-encompassing guide, where we outline different types of bets, various online sportsbooks, betting odds, and much more for you to review before you dive into any action.

More on Sports Betting 101: How to Bet on Sports

How Does Sports Betting Work?

Sports betting is a broad umbrella with tons of different subcategories based on how you want to place your wager. Before we get into any details about a parlay bet, a spread bet, a moneyline bet, or putting money down in general, it’s important to get down to the basics.

Sports betting has increased in popularity over the past ten years in large part because it’s engaging in a new way. Sports betting gives users a sense of action that they can’t get simply by watching the games.

When placing a sports bet, there are some things you’ll always want to pay close attention to. Obviously, one of the big ones is odds. You’ll see varied odds on any wager. Oddsmakers set specific odds for every wager on the platform.

Another key point of attention is your bet slip, that’s where you’ll see what wagers you’re placing and where you can navigate how much money to put down or how many bonus bets to use.

Sports betting can be overwhelming to novices because there’s a wide variety of different sportsbooks to choose from and it can be difficult to determine out which is best. In truth, most sportsbooks have something of value to offer, but some are a bit better in specific betting markets than others.

At the core, you’re risking money and you should evaluate your personal risk tolerance before every new wager. Though the potential payoff may be substantial, it’s important to frame sports betting as a fun activity rather than an additional source of income.

What Sportsbook Should I Choose?

With the plethora of modern sportsbooks available, it can be difficult to determine which one is the best. While we won’t go into detail about every possible sports betting option, we’ll highlight some of the best sports betting sites down below.

Fanatics Sportsbook

While you’re likely familiar with the Fanatics brand as a whole, you may not be aware that the apparel giant has pivoted to sports betting with a state-of-the-art online platform: Fanatics Sportsbook.

There’s a wide array of different bets to choose from on the platform and, with operations in 17 states, it’s widely available.

Currently, Fanatics Sportsbook has a unique bet and get for new users across the country. Opt-in daily and place a cash bet of $100 to get $100 in bonus bets, for 10 days, amounting to $1,000 in total payout at the end of the promotion.

The value of your bonus bets is directly tethered to the amount you wager in cash. If you bet $100, you’ll get $100 at the end of the day. If you bet $50, you’ll get $50. This promo requires a daily opt-in.

No promo code is needed for this offer.

FanDuel Sportsbook

It’s hard not to know about FanDuel at this point. It is an American betting powerhouse and it’s easy to understand why. It’s widely accessible, it has a variety of promotions for new and existing users, the interface is top notch and there’s a ton of different leagues and markets to choose from.

Currently, FanDuel has a solid bet and get promotion for new users. Place a cash bet of $5 and get $200 in bonus bets if you win.

FanDuel is now operational in 22 states. You don’t need a promo code to claim this promotion.

bet365 Sportsbook

The international betting giant has made a splash domestically with a dual offer structure and diverse leagues and markets. As of 2024, bet365 is now live in 10 states with the dual offer structure.

When you sign up and register your account with a cash deposit, you’ll get your pick of either a bet and get or a bet insurance promotion. In all ten states the bet insurance offer is capped at $1K, while the bet and get has $150 value in nine states and a $200 value in North Carolina.

You can use the code INQUIRER to access this offer in any eligible states. Notably, in Kentucky, the legal betting age is 18 or older. In all other states where bet365 operates, the legal betting age is 21 or older.

BetMGM Sportsbook

As an established betting brand, BetMGM offers the stability and consistency of a legacy product. The platform is easy to navigate and the promotions are solid for both new and existing users.

BetMGM is currently live in 19 states with a few different offers. In North Carolina, there’s a bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets special up for grabs.

In the other 18 states, you’ll get your pick of either a $1,600 deposit match or a $1,500 bet insurance promotion.

It’s a fractional deposit match, so you’ll gain 20% of however much money you put down credited to your account as sports bonuses. With a $1,600 cap, you’d max out at $8,000.

Also, this deal has a 10x wager requirement so you’d need to wager 10 times the amount of sports bonuses you acquire over your first 30 days of creating your account. You can unlock the deposit match with the BetMGM bonus code PHILLY1600.

The bet insurance promotion is fairly standard, you’ll get your cash stake credited to your account as bonus bets if your first wager loses, not exceeding $1,500. You can unlock this promotion with the BetMGM bonus code INQUIRERMGM.

Standard Sports Betting Types

We’ll outline a few of the most common types of sports bets in the subsections below. This isn’t comprehensive as there are more nuanced betting types that you may see at various sportsbooks. That said, these are the most common betting types.

Whether you’re interested in futures, point spread bets, a parlay bet, classic straight bets or you’re just one of many sports fans looking for more fun betting on sports, you can review the list below for an overview of what you’re most likely to see.

The betting types apply across most leagues, so if you’re betting on popular teams like the Los Angeles Lakers or the New York Yankees, most of these will apply.

Futures

A futures wager is a bet on an event happening beyond just one day. Often times this will be on a certain team winning a championship or a specific player winning an individual award. For example, you can place a futures wager on Jayson Tatum winning the NBA MVP.

Moneylines

Moneyline bets are one of the most common wagers and one of the most straightforward. It’s a bet on the winner of a specific contest. The underdog is portrayed with positive odds while the favorite shows negative odds.

Say, for example, you choose to wager on the Celtics (-180) vs. Knicks (+220). In this instance, the Celtics are favored over the Knicks. If you placed a $100 bet on the Knicks, you’d collect $220 in profit.

Parlays

Parlay wagers have become increasingly common in recent years. In practice, a parlay is multiple games or statistical events pieced together to create a larger bet.

Each individual event or wager is called a leg. Typically a parlay is required to be at least three legs. While parlays can be very appealing, there’s obviously an added risk. More legs, more potential winning but also more potential risk.

Prop Bets

Prop bets have also increased in popularity lately. They come in different forms with player props, team props and even game props. In short, a prop bet is a wager on a specific statistical event.

Rather than the other bets on the list, prop bets are more specific and more nuanced.

Player props can come in a variety of different ways. You can bet on Steph Curry to sink more than four threes in a half, or bet on the Blackhawks to score at least three goals in a match.

Spreads

Point spreads bets are very common in basketball and football. While it’s an option on other sports like baseball and hockey, it’s not utilized nearly as frequently.

Spread bets are wagers on the difference between the winning team and the losing teams score. It’s generally denoted as betting on a team to “cover.” Similar to moneyline bets, point spreads bets are denoted by a positive for the underdog and a negative for the underdog.

For example if the spread for the aforementioned Knicks game is +4.5, a bet on NY to cover would indicate that you expect the Knicks to lose by less than four points.

Conversely, a bet on the Celtics to cover indicates that you expect Boston to win by five points or more.

Totals

Theses are also called over/under bets and are very common with NFL bettors or NBA bettors especially. Betting on the total is wagering on the combined points scored by both teams.

A winning bet would be categorized as either over or under the expected total. Using the example above, if the expected total was 219.5 betting the over indicates you expect the total score to be 220 or over. Betting the under indicates you expect the total to be under 219.

Can I Make Money Betting on Sports?

To be succinct, yes, you can make money sports betting. That said, it’s risky and does not often supply a huge return on your investment.

While your potential winnings can be huge with a wager on the underdog’s moneyline or a long-shot parlay, your risk is obviously higher too.

That’s why it’s critically important to wager responsibly regardless of what platform you’re on or what kind of wagering you’re placing.

Most sportsbooks have some kind responsible gambling practices in place like time limits, deposit restrictions or even self exclusion methods.

Beyond just that, the National Council on Problem Gambling has an expansive center and toll-free number (1-800-GAMBLER) for anyone in need.

Types of Sports You Can Bet On

The specifics of what sports bettors will see when they log on can vary slightly from platform to platform but generally, you’ll see the big sports like the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL plus some others like potentially MMA, some form of racing or even cricket.

MMA Soccer American Football Basketball Racing Cricket Jai Alai Tennis

Betting the moneyline

Say you’re eyeing Clemson (+250) vs. Arizona (-302) for a bet but you’re not sure exactly how to lean or even what you’re looking at. You want to keep it easy and straightforward so a moneyline bet is what you’re after.

In this instance a $100 bet on the Clemson moneyline (+250) would earn you $250 in profit. You’d also keep the initial stake you put down. Based on the odds above, it’s unlikely that Clemson will win outright, which is why your potential payout would be so high.

On the other hand, a $100 wager on Arizona (-302) would net you just $33.11 in profit. Not a bad take home but considering you put up $100 in cash, not worth it.

Betting the spread

Let’s stick with the example above. If Clemson is the underdog, that means you’ll see a positive spread in relation to their expected odds. In this case it’s +7. So unlike a moneyline bet, a wager on Clemson to cover is not a bet on the Tigers winning the game but rather losing by less than seven points.

Conversely, a wager on the Wildcats to cover is a bet that Arizona will win by more than seven points.

Finding the Best Odds

One of the toughest parts of wagering at any online sportsbook can be understanding and finding the bets odds. To read odds, you need to understand the nuances of moneylines, spreads and totals, which can be daunting for most people.

When selecting a market to bet on, you’ll want to review the American odds and potentially compare that with the international odds for the same game. You can also cross reference that with other sportsbooks to see if they’re slightly more competitive elsewhere.

For the most part, Las Vegas and other odds makers keep things relatively uniform but it’s worthwhile to double check, especially if you’re putting a hefty cash stake down.

To find the best odds:

Keep bets straightforward: While parlays may be appealing, they can be hugely risky so it’s best to work your way up to those. Compare American odds vs. international odds: Some sports, particularly soccer, will have varied odds depending on where you wager. It’s important to be diligent and assess all the options. Research your selected sport: One of the biggest advantages you can get when wagering is insider knowledge of the sport. If you’re a huge fan of the Los Angeles Rams and know in-depth roster info, it would make sense to place a bet on them.

All that said, sports betting whether online or in person is a big risk. You’re putting money down with a hope of earning something more in return.

Don’t treat sports betting as a way to make additional money. It’s entertainment and should be treated as such. Gamble responsibility, don’t leverage yourself and try to gather as much info as you can about a particular market or team before you bet.

Types of Sports Betting Methods Explained

Some of these methods are specific to certain sports and others you’ll see less frequently but review these different sports betting methods before signing up with a sportsbook.

Draw No Bet

Draw No Bet is more relevant in soccer than anywhere else. Basically it denotes a tie which means you’ll get a small safety net when wagering. Your betting on a specific team to win but if it ends in a tie or a draw, you’ll get your money back.

Betting Exchange

A betting exchange is a marketplace for wagering against other players with slightly more competitive odds than you’d get at a sportsbook. Players will agree on both the odds and the stakes for a specific game or match and bet against each other.

Handicap Betting

As you might expect, handicap betting is a wager that levels the odds of both sides wining the game or match.

Double Chance

Again, this is mostly relevant to soccer betting and not as applicable to other leagues. Nonetheless, a double chance bet is a common game prop in soccer as it lets you bet two of three outcomes.

Granted the cost is higher but instead of just wagering on one team or another to win, you can bet on both teams and you’ll only forfeit the cash if the match ends in a draw.

Accumulator Bets

To keep things short, this is basically an international version of a parlay. The nuances vary a bit and there are more restrictions around pairing different sports together but the premise is the same: multiple bets combined on a betting slip, creating legs, to equal one larger bet.

Bigger risk but bigger potential reward as well.

How to Make an Account to Place Bets

Downloading any of the common American sportsbooks is fairly straightforward. To claim unique new customer offers, you’ll need to deploy specific promo codes when you sign up.

Beyond that, you can easily sign up by going to one of the sportsbooks of your choice, clicking “Join” or “Bet Now.”

Most sportsbooks require a small cash deposit to register your account, regardless of which promotion you claim.

Head to Your Online Platform of Choice

Create your account. Enter personal details to establish an account (birthdate, home address etc.) Deploy the promo code when asked. Read the T&Cs before agreeing. Your bonus should be credited to your account. Make your initial deposit. Bonus funds will only be available for a certain number of days and cannot be withdrawn for real cash.

Frequently Asked Questions About How to Bet on Sports

We’ve outlined some of the most commonly asked questions about sports betting in the subsections below.

How do bets on sporting events work?

Highlight a game or particular matchup, review the odds and put down some cash.

Obviously, underdogs will pay out more but you’re less likely to win. Parlays can be big hits but also have big risks. The more unique the sport is, the fewer betting options you’ll find on it.

What is the best way to bet on sports?

There are tons of different sportsbooks to choose from in the US these days. The best way to get started is by reviewing a particular sportsbook and signing up for an account.

From that point, focus on a sport you have a deep understanding of as it will give you the best chance to win.

What are some beginner bets?

A good starting point for sports bettors is either a moneyline or a spread bet.

These are both relatively easy to understand and are clearly denoted on almost all markets. Additionally, these give you the best chance to collect a profit from your initial stake.

Are there sports betting offers for new players?

Yes. Most sportsbooks offer new players some kind of welcome promotion. These usually arrive in the form of first bet insurance, a bet and get, or a deposit match.

What does “action” mean in sports betting?

In the context of sports betting, action just generally means a wager. At times it can be an inquiry into specific wagers, like “What’s the action on the spread?”

Can I cancel a bet?

Yes. Depending on the sportsbook, you should be able to cancel a bet. But there are specific time limitations on when you can cancel and specifics on how you can cancel a bet. Thus, it’s important to be as sure as possible when placing your wager.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.