How to bet on the Super Bowl 2023: Complete guide to betting on Eagles vs Chiefs

Understanding Super Bowl Odds

Every market offered for the Super Bowl will always be accompanied by odds, with these odds being represented by a number, whilst the lowest odds on a market can possible be is 100.

The number itself will be displayed with either a positive (+) or negative (-) sign next to it, with these being used to show which market is favored and which is the underdog.

A positive sign next to odds shows that this selection is the underdog, and the higher the number, the bigger the underdog.

If the odds are displayed with a negative sign next to them, this implies that this selection is the favorite, with the size of the number showing how favored it is.

Odds are also used to show how much you stand to win when you bet on them.

If the odds for a certain market have a negative sign next to them, the number tells you how much you need to wager in order to make a profit of $100.

For example, the Eagles are -125 in the moneyline market to beat the Chiefs in the Super Bowl today, with this showing you that you need to wager $125 on the Eagles moneyline to make a $100 profit.

Should the the odds be accompanied by a positive sign, the number tells you how much you’re set to make for every $100 you bet.

For example, the Chiefs are +105 on the moneyline to win SLVII today, with this number telling you that you will make $105 for every $100 wagered on this market.

Understanding Super Bowl Markets

The Super Bowl is one of, if not the, biggest sporting event in the US every year, and given this, it shouldn’t be surprising to learn that there are a huge range of markets to bet on for the big game today.

It can be difficult to understand what all these different Super Bowl markets mean, so the Inquirer is here to go through and explain all of the main Super Bowl markets you’ll come across when betting on Chiefs vs Eagles.

Super Bowl Moneyline Markets

The moneyline is widely regarded as the most simple form of betting when wagering on the Super Bowl, as betting on the moneyline means you are simply betting on the team you think will win the match.

Your wager will end up winning should the team you’ve bet on win the game, with it not matter whether they game goes to overtime or how they end up winning.

The market for the Super Bowl moneyline will look like this when placing your wagers:

Team Super Bowl Moneyline Odds Team Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Moneyline Odds +105 Team Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Moneyline Odds -125

For the Super Bowl, if you’re betting on the Chiefs, you just need them to beat the Eagles by any means necessary, whilst it’ll be the opposite if you’re betting on the Eagles.

Super Bowl Spread Markets

The ‘spread’ is another hugely popular market that’ll be offered by all sportsbooks

For spread markets, the favorites for the Super Bowl will start the game with a points disadvantage, with the favorites starting the game with the same point advantage.

It’s up to you to decide which side you bet on, and whether you back the underdogs to win with the spread, or whether you think the favorites will cover.

If you’re betting on the favorite, the team you’ve bet on must beat the other by more than the amount of their spread for this bet to win.

When betting on the underdog, your wager will win if they lose the game by less points than their spread, or win the game outright, with the betting for this market looking like:

Team Super Bowl Spread Odds Team Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Spread Odds (+1.5) -110 Team Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Spread Odds (-1.5) -110

Here, if you’re betting on the Eagles, you’ll need them to win by at least two points for your wager to win, whilst those betting on the Chiefs need them to lose by one point, or win the game outright.

Some spread markets will come in the form of a whole number, with the market of this looking along the lines of:

Team Super Bowl Spread Odds Team Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Spread Odds (+2) -110 Team Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Spread Odds (-2) -110

You’ll need the Eagles to win by more than two points if you’re betting on Philly, whilst those wagering on Kansas will need them to lose by one point or win the game overall.

If you’re betting on the Eagles and they win by exactly two points, you’re bet will ‘push’, with this meaning that your bet will be voided, with your stake being handed back to you, whilst the same will occur if you bet on the Chiefs and they lose by exactly two.

Super Bowl Totals Markets

Totals markets are all to do with the amount of points that are scored in the game, with your sportsbook offering you a predetermined line for this market.

Betting on this market means you are simply beting on whether you think the total amount of points scored in the game will be more or less than the line offered by your sportsbook, with this looking like:

Eagles vs Chiefs Total Points 50.5 Odds Eagles vs Chiefs Total Points 50.5 Over Odds -110 Eagles vs Chiefs Total Points 50.5 Under Odds -110

If you’ve chosen to bet on the ‘Over’ market, your bet will win if 51 or more total points are scored, whilst those betting on the ‘Under’ market will win of 50 or less total points are scored.

Some sportsbooks will let you wager on the amount of points a specific team scores, with the betting for this being displayed like:

Philadelphia Eagles Total Points 27.5 Odds Philadelphia Eagles Total Points 27.5 Over Odds -105 Philadelphia Eagles Total Points 27.5 Under Odds -115

Similar to the previously displayed totals market, if betting on the ‘Over’ market, you’re hoping to see the Eagles score 28 or more points, whilst those betting on the ‘Under’ will hope they score 27 or less.

Super Bowl Prop Markets

Prop betting is arguably the most popular type of betting when it comes to wagering on the Super Bowl, with these types of bets allowing you to bet on a different side to the game besides the total points scored or the final result.

Player Props and Game Props are the two most popular types of prop bets you’ll come across when betting on the Super Bowl, with these allowing you to bet on specific players and certain areas of the game respectively.

Super Bowl Player Props

Player props let you bet on certain players when wagering on the Super Bowl, with you able to bet on a huge range of markets depending on which player you’re betting on and what position they play.

These are some of the most popular player prop markets you’ll be able to bet on when wagering on the Super Bowl today:

Total Player Passing/Rushing Yards Total No. of Touchdowns Scored Player to Score First/Last Touchdown Total Player Interceptions Total Player Tackles Total Player Passing Attempts Total Player Receptions

Super Bowl Game Props

Super Bowl game props are slightly different to player props, as here, you aren’t betting on specific players, but certain outcomes in the game as a whole, with some of the more popular game prop markets for Eagles vs Chiefs:

Total Number of Touchdowns in the Game Total Number of Rushing Yards in the Game Which team scores first/Last? Will the first/last score be a touchdown? Will someone score in the first 7 minutes? Total Number of Punts Total Number of Penalties

Super Bowl Parlay Markets

Parlay bets on the Super Bowl are slightly more complex, however they’re still easy to get your head around ahead of today’s big game.

A parlay bet is where you combine a number of different picks from different markets to make one bigger bet with larger odds.

You’ll be able to include any picks you please as long as they don’t overlap with any other picks you’ve chosen, for example, you can’t include both the Chiefs and Eagles to win on the moneyline

Some sportsbooks will offer pre-selected parlay bets, whilst the best Super Bowl betting sites will allow you to create your own parlay bets, with these called ‘Same-Game Parlays’.

An example of a parlay bet for the Super Bowl may look like this:

Super Bowl Parlay Bet Odds Super Bowl Parlay Bet Eagles to win moneyline, Over 50.5 Total Points and Jalen Hurts Over 300.5 Passing Yards Odds +550

Parlay bets are great, as they allow you to add some extra variety to your wagers when betting on Eagles vs Chiefs this Sunday.

Super Bowl Live Betting Markets

Live betting, sometimes known as In-Play betting, is when you place bets on the Super Bowl whilst the game itself is currently ongoing.

A selection of different markets will be made available whilst the game is on-going, with a number of these differing to the ones that are available before the game gets underway.

You’re able to bet on the Super Bowl as the game progresses, with the markets available, as well as the odds for all markets, changing to reflect how the game is faring.

All of the best Super Bowl sportsbooks will offer live stats regarding the game itself, ones you’ll be able to use when placing your live bets.

Moneylines, spreads, totals and even props can be among the options, though they will vary from site to site.

How to Place an Online Super Bowl Bet

It’s very easy to place a bet on the Super Bowl, with these being the steps you’ll be needing to follow in order to get your Eagles vs Chiefs betting started:

Head to your Super Bowl betting site of choice via one of the offers above Begin the account creation process Enter and verify your personal information Read the T&C’s of your welcome offer Finish creating your account Make your first deposit Find the market you want to bet on and the bet you want to make Add it to your bet slip Enter your stake into the correct box on your bet slip Hit the ‘Place Bet’ button If your bet wins, your winnings will be paid out in full once the bet’s been settled If your bets pushes, your wager will be void and your stake will be returned to you in full

Which States Allow Online Super Bowl Betting?

Sports betting is legal in a huge number of US states going into this weekend, with Ohio becoming the latest to launch online sports betting, whilst Massachusetts is the latest to launch retail wagering.

Massachusetts is also the state that is expected to launch online sports betting next, with those involved in the process to launch online betting in MS hoping to see it launch come March 2023.

These are the states in which Super Bowl betting is live ahead of today’s game, with you needing to do your research beforehand to see to what extent betting is live in your state before placing your bets:

State Online Super Bowl Betting Retail Super Bowl State Arizona Online Super Bowl Betting Yes Retail Super Bowl Yes State Arkansas Online Super Bowl Betting Yes Retail Super Bowl Yes State Colorado Online Super Bowl Betting Yes Retail Super Bowl Yes State Connecticut Online Super Bowl Betting Yes Retail Super Bowl Yes State Illinois Online Super Bowl Betting Yes Retail Super Bowl Yes State Indiana Online Super Bowl Betting Yes Retail Super Bowl Yes State Iowa Online Super Bowl Betting Yes Retail Super Bowl Yes State Kansas Online Super Bowl Betting Yes Retail Super Bowl Yes State Louisiana Online Super Bowl Betting Yes Retail Super Bowl Yes State Maryland Online Super Bowl Betting Yes Retail Super Bowl Yes State Massachusetts Online Super Bowl Betting No Retail Super Bowl Yes State Michigan Online Super Bowl Betting Yes Retail Super Bowl Yes State Nevada Online Super Bowl Betting Yes Retail Super Bowl Yes State New Hampshire Online Super Bowl Betting Yes Retail Super Bowl Yes State New Jersey Online Super Bowl Betting Yes Retail Super Bowl Yes State New York Online Super Bowl Betting Yes Retail Super Bowl Yes State Ohio Online Super Bowl Betting Yes Retail Super Bowl Yes State Oregon Online Super Bowl Betting Yes Retail Super Bowl Yes State Pennsylvania Online Super Bowl Betting Yes Retail Super Bowl Yes State Rhode Island Online Super Bowl Betting Yes Retail Super Bowl No State Tennessee Online Super Bowl Betting Yes Retail Super Bowl Yes State Virginia Online Super Bowl Betting Yes Retail Super Bowl Yes State Washington D.C Online Super Bowl Betting Yes Retail Super Bowl No State West Virginia Online Super Bowl Betting Yes Retail Super Bowl No State Wyoming Online Super Bowl Betting Yes Retail Super Bowl No

How to Bet on the Super Bowl FAQs

What is the best Super Bowl betting site?

There are a number of top betting sites to use when placing your bets on the Super Bowl this year, with all of these listed in the table that can be found earlier in this piece.

The likes of BetMGM, FanDuel, Caesars and BetFred are some of the outright best betting sites to use for your Super Bowl bets, with these all having brilliant welcome offers to take advantage of as well.

Can I bet on the Super Bowl in my state?

Sports betting is currently live in as many as 25 different states in the US, thus you will need to be in one of these states to place any wagers and collect your winnings.

All of the states in which you’ll be able to legally bet on the Super Bowl can be found listed above in this piece, with you needing to check whether online or retail sports betting is live in your stake before placing any wagers.

What are the most popular Super Bowl markets to bet on?

The likes of the moneyline, spread and totals will be some of the most bet-on Super Bowl markets for today’s huge game between the Eagles and Chiefs.

In addition to this, player and game props are two other huge Super Bowl markets that you’ll be able to wager on, with you able to use these markets to create same-game parlay bets for the game later today.

What is the best Super Bowl betting app?

There are a number of excellent Super Bowl betting apps available for you to place your bets on via your mobile or tablet.

The likes of BetMGM and FanDuel are some of the outstanding options to use when choosing which Super Bowl betting app to use for your big-game bets.

It’s worth doing your own research beforehand to see which Super Bowl betting app will be the best for your.

Who are the favorites to win the Super Bowl?

The Eagles are currently favorites to win Super Bowl LVII with all major sportsbook, with most sports betting sites pricing Philadelphia at -125 to claim the win this evening.

The Kansas City Chiefs look set to head into the game as underdogs, with most betting sites pricing them at around +100 to +105 to claim their second Super Bowl in the last four years.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.