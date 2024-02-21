Bet on Illinois as road favorite against Penn State in Wednesday’s Big Ten battle

Illinois is playing some good basketball lately.

The Illini have won seven of nine since starting conference play 3-2. At 10-4, they’re now in sole possession of second place in the Big Ten and still have an outside shot of catching 12-3 Purdue.

But the Illini have recently struggled with the Nittany Lions, losing three straight head-to-head meetings.

Of course, Micah Shrewsberry no longer coaches Penn State, and Mike Rhoades is a much different coach.

These Nittany Lions have lost three straight, and sophomore sensation Kanye Cleary is banged up.

And I don’t feel confident they can keep up with Illinois, even at home.

Illinois vs Penn State Odds

Team Spread Moneyline Total Team Illinois Spread -6.5 (-115) Moneyline -280 Total o157.5 (-110) Team Penn State Spread +6.5 (-105) Moneyline +225 Total u157.5 (-110)

(Via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Illinois vs Penn State Prediction: Analysis

(6:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network)

I’m almost always looking to fade road favorites, especially in the Big Ten, where home teams have covered at a 55% clip over the past eight seasons.

However, these Illini are eluding conventional wisdom.

Illinois is 7-2 ATS away from Champaign this year. Most recently, the Illini took down Maryland in College Park on Saturday, winning 85-80 behind Terrence Shannon Jr.’s 27 points and a team-wide 19-for-30 (63%) shooting from 2-point range.

Therefore, I’m fine backing these road warriors. The Illini might be the only Big Ten team I’d trust on the road.

And in this road game against the Nittany Lions, the schematic matchup is too good to pass up.

Illinois is primarily an isolation offense, relying on Shannon, Marcus Domask, Quincy Gurrier and Coleman Hawkins to create both on the perimeter and on the interior. The Illini aren’t the best shooting team in the world, but they excel down low (36 paint points per game, third in Big Ten), on the offensive glass (14 second-chance points per game, second in Big Ten), and at getting to the line (38% free-throw rate, third in Big Ten).

And the Nittany Lions likely struggle against every set.

Penn State has a lousy defense. The Lions can’t stop isolation creators (.80 PPP allowed, 44th percentile nationally), can’t prevent paint buckets (35 paint points per game allowed, 11th in Big Ten), can’t clean the glass (13 second-chance points per game allowed, most in Big Ten), and foul too often (38% free-throw rate allowed, 11th in Big Ten).

The Nittany Lions are an aggressive, pressure-based offense, and they’ve won games by forcing turnovers. But they won’t win that battle against Illinois, which ranks second in the Big Ten in turnover rate and the 75th percentile of college teams in PPP against press coverage (.97).

Illinois likely scores at will on Wednesday.

On the other end of the court, Penn State is the nation’s heaviest pick-and-roll offense. But the Lions are likely without Cleary, the primary ball-screen creator who’s accounted for 40% of the team’s pick-and-roll sets with the highest efficiency (.90, 74th percentile).

The Illini aren’t a spectacular ball-screen coverage defense, but they hold their own (.73 PPP allowed, 72nd percentile). They lost the game but still held Michigan State’s talented backcourt to only 15 points on 19 ball-screen possessions (.79 PPP), and I doubt a Clearly-less Penn State squad somehow performs better.

While the situational spot favors the Lions, I don’t think they have a single schematic advantage to hang their hat on. Plus, they’re missing their best player -- and even if Cleary plays, he likely won’t be 100%.

Considering all that, I don’t see Penn State keeping up.

Illinois vs Penn State Prediction: Pick

Illinois -6.5 (-115) at FanDuel | Play to -7 (-110)

