Bet on a big game from Illinois’ Terrence Shannon Jr. against UConn in Elite Eight matchup

In the East Region of the NCAA Tournament, top-seeded Connecticut will face No. 3 seed Illinois on Saturday with a trip to the Final Four on the line.

While the Huskies are just a year removed from winning it all, the Illini are making their first Elite 8 appearance since 2005 – the year they went to the championship game, narrowly losing to North Carolina.

After crunching the numbers and analyzing Saturday’s matchup, here is a breakdown of the game and a best bet.

Illinois vs. Connecticut odds

Spread: Illinois +8.5 (-108), UConn -8.5 (-112) Moneyline: Illinois +315, UConn -410 Total: Over 154.5 (=110), Under 154.5 (-110)

Odds via FanDuel

Illinois vs. Connecticut analysis

Fading the Huskies has yet to be a profitable strategy for bettors. They have the best record against the spread over the last two seasons, with a 52-23-1 (69.3%) mark.

Moreover, UConn has covered the spread in nine straight NCAA Tournament games.

The Huskies began the tournament as the favorites to win the title, with odds as low as +420. And when the bracket was first released, I saw Illinois as a possible candidate to upset the Huskies.

However, I’m starting to have second thoughts as Connecticut continues to steamroll its opponents.

Thus, it might be better to try a different approach, such as targeting a player prop in this matchup.

While Illinois is potentially a live underdog, it’ll need another solid performance from Terrence Shannon Jr. to have any chance of getting past the Huskies.

Shannon could be the best player on the court on Saturday as he continues to climb the board on several mock drafts.

One intriguing aspect of his game is that he’s completely fearless. The bigger the stage, the better he performs.

His ability to play above the rim and score easy buckets in transition makes him a worthy candidate to exceed his scoring prop of 20.5 points.

Illinois vs. Connecticut pick

Shannon has exceeded his projection for Saturday in seven straight games and even finished with 29 points despite only playing 22 minutes after getting in foul trouble against Iowa State. Ken Pomeroy ranks ISU as the best defensive team in the country.

While the Huskies might have success in slowing everyone else down on Illinois, Shannon’s usage and efficiency should provide enough opportunities for another big night on the score sheet.

Pick: Terrence Shannon Jr. over 20.5 points (-102 at FanDuel)

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.