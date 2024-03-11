Bet on Daniil Medvedev to win quickly over Sebastian Korda at the Indian Wells Open

It’s really tough to judge where Sebastian Korda is in his tennis career. We’ve seen some brief flashes of brilliance from the young American, but too often those upswings are swiftly ended by injury or inconsistency. This year has been more of the same.

Korda started the year with a loss to Yannick Hanfmann in Brisbane, but he followed it up with a run to the semifinals in Adelaide to build some positive momentum for the Australian Open. That was pretty short lived, however, as Korda almost blew his Round 1 match against World No. 132 Vit Kopriva and then was unceremoniously dumped by Andrey Rublev in the third round.

Korda is 9-6 on the season overall and is a big underdog against Daniil Medvedev in the Round of 32 at Indian Wells on Monday.

Daniil Medvedev vs. Sebastian Korda prediction: Analysis

While Korda’s 2024 form is defined by inconsistency, Medevedev’s is further proof that he’s one of the toughest opponents in the sport at this moment. Medvedev went five sets en route to his runner-up finish at the Australian Open and then went to the semifinals in Dubai, where he was handily defeated by the in-form Ugo Humbert.

Medvedev is 10-2 in 2024 and has wins over Alexander Zverev, Hubert Hurkacz and two other top-30 players (Alejandro Davidovich-Fokina and Felix Auger-Aliassime) this season.

Korda’s splits against top opposition are much worse this year. The American has played five opponents ranked inside the top-35 in 2024 and has gone 0-5 without winning a set. That is a confounding statline considering Korda had wins over Medvedev (twice), Jannik Sinner, Frances Tiafoe, Cam Norrie and Hubert Hurkacz in 2023.

With Korda in wonky form and seemingly still fighting through some fitness concerns (he had to retire during the quarterfinals in Dubai), I think there’s plenty of value on Medvedev to make quick work of the American.

Medvedev’s defensive game extends rallies and forces his opponents out of their comfort zone and that should put Korda in position to make a bunch of mistakes and try to rush points. Korda may have won the last two encounters between these two, but he’s not near the height of his powers right now.

Daniil Medvedev vs. Sebastian Korda prediction: Pick

The Bet: Medvedev to win 2-0 (+104, FanDuel)

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.