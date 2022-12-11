The Philadelphia Eagles could do no wrong in Sunday’s win over the New York Giants, dominating their NFC East rival in East Rutherford, 48-22.

The win clinched the Eagles a playoff berth, but it also strengthened the case to make third-year quarterback Jalen Hurts the NFL’s Most Valuable Player.

Earlier this week, we highlighted the betting race for the highest individual honor as a two-man race between Hurts and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. While Mahomes is currently playing the Denver Broncos, Hurts became the betting favorite after his nearly 300 total yards of offense and three total touchdowns at BetMGM.

Note: All odds updated as of 4:30 p.m. ET on Dec. 11.

Before the game, Hurts was valued at +150, with Mahomes as the leader at +120, and now, the Houston native has -125 odds to win the award.

For the fourth straight week, the multi-talented signal caller finished the game with zero interceptions, and has completed 65 percent of his passes in four of his last five starts. He has scored 11 touchdowns in during their four game win streak since falling to the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football back on November 14.

The Eagles offense has a chance to continue to boost Hurts’ MVP resume against the lowly Chicago Bears next week before playing rival Dallas Cowboys, who narrowly escaped with a win against the Houston Texans, on Christmas Eve in Jerry’s World in front of a national audience in the late window.

If the Eagles keep winning, Hurts has a chance to become Philadelphia’s first ever NFL MVP, following a trend of young quarterbacks winning the award, with the exception of Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.

